TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
Toronto Dominion Bank : What is behavioural finance and how is it driving the financial decisions you make?

09/11/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Are you an impulsive spender or more of an avid saver? Do you often trade stocks based on market conditions, or are you invested for a longer term? Whether you know it or not, behind each financial decision we make are unconscious factors driving them without us being aware of their effect. The study of these psychological factors and how they influence our financial decisions is called behavioural finance.

According to the first annual TD Wealth Behavioural Finance Industry Report, there are stark differences in how Canadians spend and invest their money based on factors such as age, gender and even relationship status. This is especially true when comparing the financial habits of Millennials and Baby Boomers.

For example, the report found that 53% of Millennials (aged 18-34) say they are 'quick to react' in situations like market volatility or sell offs, compared with only 27% of Baby Boomers (aged 55+). Millennials are also more likely to question the investment advice they receive: 57% of Millennials surveyed* in the report say they question the advice they receive, compared with 38% of Boomers. According to the data, Millennials are also planning investments with wealth managers much less often, with 19% of Millennial respondents saying they plan with a wealth manager, compared with 49% of Boomers.

While we often don't think about the underlying motivations that prompt us to make financial decisions (Should I buy this? Save for that? Do I have enough to retire?), the study sheds some light on what's behind the financial choices we make to better understand our tendencies. Knowing more about these could help us identify potential patterns (and maybe help us avoid money lessons learned the hard way just as these wealth advisors share).

To learn more about behavioural finance and some of the underlying factors that may be impacting your own financial decisions, read the report here.

*In 2017, TD Wealth conducted an online quantitative study with the aim of collecting market data to better understand the financial behaviours of affluent Canadians. Maru Group Canada fielded the English and French online study and provided the research panels of consumers with geographic distribution across Canada.

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 10:11:04 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 722 M
EBIT 2019 16 685 M
Net income 2019 11 950 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 80,25  CAD
Last Close Price 74,01  CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK9.06%102 420
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.21%373 635
BANK OF AMERICA19.12%273 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%266 272
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.84%212 859
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%194 429
