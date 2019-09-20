Toronto Dominion Bank : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Consecutive Days -- Data Talk

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $57.92, up $0.37 or 0.64%

-- Would be highest close since July 31, 2019, when it closed at $58.44

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 10, 2019, when it rose 1.19%

-- Currently up 15 of the past 16 days

-- Currently up 13 consecutive days; up 7.92% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Aug. 30, 1996)

-- Best 13 day stretch since the 13 days ending Feb. 4, 2019, when it rose 8.28%

-- Up 6.88% month-to-date

-- Up 16.49% year-to-date

-- Up 19.89% from its 52-week closing low of $48.31 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $57.93; highest intraday level since Aug. 1, 2019, when it hit $58.56

-- Up 0.66% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:06:47 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet