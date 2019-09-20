Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toronto Dominion Bank : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Consecutive Days -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:33am EDT

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $57.92, up $0.37 or 0.64%

-- Would be highest close since July 31, 2019, when it closed at $58.44

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 10, 2019, when it rose 1.19%

-- Currently up 15 of the past 16 days

-- Currently up 13 consecutive days; up 7.92% over this period

-- Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to Aug. 30, 1996)

-- Best 13 day stretch since the 13 days ending Feb. 4, 2019, when it rose 8.28%

-- Up 6.88% month-to-date

-- Up 16.49% year-to-date

-- Up 19.89% from its 52-week closing low of $48.31 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $57.93; highest intraday level since Aug. 1, 2019, when it hit $58.56

-- Up 0.66% at today's intraday high

All data as of 11:06:47 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
11:33aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Cons..
DJ
10:15aGains in energy shares push TSX to fresh record
RE
06:47aTD ECONOMICS : Quarterly Economic Forecast – 'Living on the Edge'
PU
09/18TORONTO DOMINION BANK : MEDIA ADVISORY - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at t..
AQ
09/18TORONTO DOMINION BANK : How to talk about finances with a loved one living with ..
PU
09/17TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Announces TD ETF Distributions
AQ
09/17TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD gives cardholders control and confidence with first-i..
AQ
09/13TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Zaxby's franchisee secures funding to add third unit
AQ
09/13TORONTO DOMINION BANK : How one teen's letter helped give 'voice' to MMIWG
PU
09/12TD REPORT : Canadians adopting AI, but want to understand how it's being used
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 739 M
EBIT 2019 16 685 M
Net income 2019 11 901 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,43x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 80,25  CAD
Last Close Price 76,30  CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Henderson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK12.44%104 730
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.68%381 659
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%277 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 941
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 503
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group