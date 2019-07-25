Log in
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TD Bank : Announces Grand Opening of Clearwater Store

0
07/25/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced that it will open its new Clearwater store on Saturday, July 27, marking the bank's 160th retail store location in Florida. To celebrate, the bank will host a ribbon cutting and unveiling of new artwork in its Clearwater store grand opening on Saturday, July 27, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 2689 Gulf to Bay Boulevard. The event will also include food, entertainment, games and prizes.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank)

As part of the Clearwater Dolphin Trail, the new store will proudly feature a six-foot dolphin made of 200 pounds of upcycled plastic collected during a local beach cleanup. The sculpture pays homage to the ocean and to the environment and celebrates the importance of both to the Clearwater community and to TD Bank.

"TD has been a part of the fabric of the Tampa Bay community for years," said Chris Yancey, Retail Market President – North Florida. "Our commitment to this community is bigger than our store locations, our products and services, or even the dollars we give back. We pride ourselves on showing up - for local fundraisers, volunteer events, and community gatherings - and we're excited to continue this momentum across Tampa Bay and across the state in the coming year."

As part of the celebration, TD Bank and the TD Charitable Foundation will present a community grant to the YMCA of the Suncoast in support of their Summer Camp Readers program. The amount of the grant will be unveiled as part of a grant presentation and check ceremony on Saturday.

"TD has a meaningful relationship with the YMCA of the Suncoast, and we are excited to have them join us this weekend," continue Yancey. "As an integral part of the Tampa Bay area, including being headquartered in Clearwater, we have seen this organization drive meaningful change across the community. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate them and thank them for their tremendous efforts."

For more information on the day's festivities, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/450576762393800/?ti=icl.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®
TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-bank-announces-grand-opening-of-clearwater-store-300891229.html

SOURCE TD Bank


© PRNewswire 2019
