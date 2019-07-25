TD Bank : Announces Grand Opening of Clearwater Store

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced that it will open its new Clearwater store on Saturday, July 27, marking the bank's 160th retail store location in Florida. To celebrate, the bank will host a ribbon cutting and unveiling of new artwork in its Clearwater store grand opening on Saturday, July 27, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 2689 Gulf to Bay Boulevard. The event will also include food, entertainment, games and prizes.

As part of the Clearwater Dolphin Trail, the new store will proudly feature a six-foot dolphin made of 200 pounds of upcycled plastic collected during a local beach cleanup. The sculpture pays homage to the ocean and to the environment and celebrates the importance of both to the Clearwater community and to TD Bank.

"TD has been a part of the fabric of the Tampa Bay community for years," said Chris Yancey, Retail Market President – North Florida. "Our commitment to this community is bigger than our store locations, our products and services, or even the dollars we give back. We pride ourselves on showing up - for local fundraisers, volunteer events, and community gatherings - and we're excited to continue this momentum across Tampa Bay and across the state in the coming year."

As part of the celebration, TD Bank and the TD Charitable Foundation will present a community grant to the YMCA of the Suncoast in support of their Summer Camp Readers program. The amount of the grant will be unveiled as part of a grant presentation and check ceremony on Saturday.

"TD has a meaningful relationship with the YMCA of the Suncoast, and we are excited to have them join us this weekend," continue Yancey. "As an integral part of the Tampa Bay area, including being headquartered in Clearwater, we have seen this organization drive meaningful change across the community. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate them and thank them for their tremendous efforts."

For more information on the day's festivities, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/450576762393800/?ti=icl.

