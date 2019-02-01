TD Bank : Announces Organizational Changes to U.S. Consumer Products Business

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank today announced organizational changes to its U.S. Consumer Product team as it unites U.S. Bankcard, Retail Card Services, U.S. Partnerships and Personal Lending into one portfolio under Matt Boss, now Head of U.S. Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending. This decision reflects the bank's momentum in the consumer lending space as it continues to grow its portfolio of customized offerings.

"As we continued to build and customize our card and personal lending offerings to best fit the needs of our customers and our partners' customers, it became evident that uniting these portfolios and leaders into one organization would best position us for future growth," said Matt Boss, Head of U.S. Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending.

With this new alignment, Mike Kinane, who previously headed up TD's home equity lending business as Senior Vice President, Head of Home Equity and Personal Lending, has been appointed to Head of U.S. Bankcard. Kinane will oversee the bank's TD-branded credit card portfolio, a business that started at TD Bank under his leadership in 2012. Kinane brings deep expertise in the consumer credit space, having held a variety of leadership roles across consumer lending business during his tenure at TD.

"I'm extremely excited to return to the credit cards business in this role," said Mike Kinane. "It's an exciting time to be in this business. Payments are swiftly evolving with consumer demand and the seemingly constant introduction of fintech capabilities, so there's incredible momentum across the cards sector."

Additional personnel changes include:

Mike Rittler , previously General Manager of Strategic Partnerships, has been appointed to General Manager Retail Card Services, Personal Lending, and Business Development.

, previously General Manager of Strategic Partnerships, has been appointed to General Manager Retail Card Services, Personal Lending, and Business Development. David Swift , previously Head of Vendor & Program Management , has been appointed to Head of Partnership Programs

, previously , has been appointed to Head of Partnership Programs Kurt Lessig , Head of Cards, Personal Lending, and Merchant Solutions Credit Management, has joined the U.S. Credit Cards and Personal Lending leadership team.

The changes went in effect as of November 1, 2018.

