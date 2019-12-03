Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Torotel, Inc.    TTLO

TOROTEL, INC.

(TTLO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOROTEL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of TTLO and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Torotel, Inc. (Other OTC: TTLO) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed sale to Standex International Corporation.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 2, 2019, Torotel announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Standex for $7.77 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $48 million.  

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Torotel's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for TTLO stockholders.

If you own shares of Torotel and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/torotel-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-investigates-sale-of-ttlo-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300968417.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOROTEL, INC.
12:17pTOROTEL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of TTLO and Encour..
PR
09/19TOROTEL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13TOROTEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07/23TOROTEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/13TOROTEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2018TOROTEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group