Torq Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORQ, “Torq” or the “Company”) announces the issuance of stock options to certain non-executive employees of the Company.



Under the terms of the Company’s existing Stock Option Plan, Torq will grant options to acquire an aggregate of 195,000 common shares at a price of $0.50, which represents a 30% premium to the current market price, for period of up to five years.

The options will vest over a period of 18 months and all common shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of options will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of the option grant.

About Torq

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company’s management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Its initial asset is a 120,000-hectare land package in Newfoundland, Canada, an emerging gold jurisdiction. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

