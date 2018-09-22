Log in
TORQ RESOURCES INC

TORQ RESOURCES INC (TRBMF)
09/21 07:37:26 pm
0.2961 USD   -6.00%
Torq Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TORQ, “Torq” or the “Company”) announces the issuance of stock options to certain non-executive employees of the Company.

Under the terms of the Company’s existing Stock Option Plan, Torq will grant options to acquire an aggregate of 195,000 common shares at a price of $0.50, which represents a 30% premium to the current market price, for period of up to five years.

The options will vest over a period of 18 months and all common shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of options will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of the option grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Michael Kosowan
President and CEO

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0500 or natasha.frakes@torqresources.com.

About Torq

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company’s management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Its initial asset is a 120,000-hectare land package in Newfoundland, Canada, an emerging gold jurisdiction. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

