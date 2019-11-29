Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Torrent Capital Ltd.    TORR   CA89141P1071

TORRENT CAPITAL LTD.

(TORR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/29 02:38:16 pm
0.4 CAD   +9.59%
04:55pWade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
03/19TORRENT CAPITAL : Wade Dawe Early Warning Repor
AQ
03/18Wade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:55pm EST

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2019) - Mr. Wade Dawe, of Halifax NS, announces the acquisition of common shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent"). On November 27, 2019, Kelligrew Inc., a company owned by Mr. Dawe, acquired 40,000 common shares of Torrent via acquisitions on the open market at a price of $0.40 per share.

As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Dawe and entities he owns hold 5,249,334 common shares of Torrent, representing 21.9% of the 23,981,667 issued and outstanding common shares of Torrent as at November 29, 2019.

The common shares of Torrent were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in Torrent depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated November 29, 2019. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR').

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wade Dawe
(902) 422-1421

(signed) "Wade Dawe"

Wade Dawe,
2001-1969 Upper Water Street,
Halifax, NS B3J 3R7

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50245


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORRENT CAPITAL LTD.
04:55pWade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
03/19TORRENT CAPITAL : Wade Dawe Early Warning Repor
AQ
03/18Wade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
More news
Chart TORRENT CAPITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Torrent Capital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wade K. Dawe President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Armstrong Chairman
Robert Randall Chief Financial Officer
Carl B. Hansen Independent Director
James Megann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORRENT CAPITAL LTD.-8.75%7
BLACKROCK, INC.25.81%76 688
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.02%45 151
UBS GROUP-0.29%44 339
STATE STREET CORPORATION19.44%27 392
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION28.83%22 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group