Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Torstar Corporation    TS.B   CA8914742074

TORSTAR CORPORATION

(TS.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Torstar : agrees to be acquired by NordStar at a price 17.5% higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/11/2020 | 08:56pm EDT

Canadian media company Torstar Corp said on Saturday it reached an amended agreement to be acquired by NordStar Capital at a price of 74 cents per share, a 17.5% increase over NordStar's previous bid.

NordStar raised its bid after a competing, unsolicited bid was received from a private investor group on Thursday, offering 14% more than NordStar's original bid, Torstar said.

Torstar, the publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, as well as various regional and community newspapers, said it turned down the unsolicited offer after its board of directors determined it would not be able to constitute a "Superior Proposal" under the NordStar Agreement.

Torstar did not identify the group making the unsolicited bid.

The Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday that Matthew Proud, chief executive of software firm Dye & Durham Corp, and his brother Tyler Proud were proposing to offer about $58 million for Torstar.

Torstar said its board recommends that shareholders approve NordStar's amended offer at the special meeting on July 21.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TORSTAR CORPORATION
01:56aTORSTAR : agrees to be acquired by NordStar at a price 17.5% higher
RE
12:37aTORSTAR CORPORATION : Announces 17.5% Price Increase Under Nordstar Acquisition ..
AQ
07/09TORSTAR : Canada's Torstar gets competing takeover bid
RE
07/09TORSTAR : IIROC Trade Resumption - TS.B
AQ
07/09TORSTAR CORPORATION : Acknowledges Receipt of Acquisition Proposal
AQ
07/09TORSTAR : IIROC Trading Halt - TS.B
AQ
06/30TORSTAR CORPORATION : Mails Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders Announc..
AQ
06/29TORSTAR CORPORATION : Mails Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders, Announ..
AQ
05/29TSX falls as April domestic growth plunges, oil prices slide
RE
05/27TORSTAR : The Toronto Star to be sold, taken private
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 387 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2020 -21,0 M -15,4 M -15,4 M
Net cash 2020 49,5 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57,0 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 070
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart TORSTAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Torstar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORSTAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,63 CAD
Last Close Price 0,70 CAD
Spread / Highest target -10,00%
Spread / Average Target -10,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Boynton President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John A. Honderich Independent Chairman
Ian Alan Oliver President-Operations, Community Brands & EVP
Lorenzo DeMarchi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martin E. Thall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORSTAR CORPORATION62.79%42
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-3.38%2 545
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-2.10%1 356
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.12.12%1 206
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.-67.57%373
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED-34.92%153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group