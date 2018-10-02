Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. : (NDP) Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Sept. 30, 2018

Log in
10/02/2018 | 01:26am CEST

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2018, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $247.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $175.3 million, or $11.96 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act). The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 358 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2018 and a summary of its top 10 holdings.

 

Unaudited balance sheet

         
   

(in Millions)

 

Per Share

Investments $ 244.8 $ 16.70
Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.2 0.01
Receivable for Investments Sold 2.0 0.14
Other Assets

0.1

0.00

Total Assets

247.1

16.85

 
Credit Facility Borrowings 67.9 4.63
 
Other Liabilities

3.9

0.26

Net Assets $ 175.3 $ 11.96
 

14.66 million common shares currently outstanding.

Top 10 holdings (as of Sept. 30, 2018)

         

Name

 

 

Ticker

 

Market Value

(in Millions)

 

% of
Investment
Securities(1)
Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD $ 19.9 8.1%
EOG Resources, Inc. EOG 18.1 7.4%
Continental Resources, Inc. CLR 15.4 6.3%
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG 14.9 6.1%
Devon Energy Corporation DVN 14.2 5.8%
Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG 12.8 5.2%
Concho Resources Inc. CXO 12.0 4.9%
WPX Energy, Inc. WPX 11.9 4.9%
EQT Corporation EQT 8.6 3.5%
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC

8.5

3.5%

Total

 

$ 136.3 55.7%
 
     

(1)

     Percent of Investments and Cash Equivalents.
 

Energy Value Chain Conference Call
Tortoise will host a conference call on Nov. 7, 2018 at 3 p.m. Central to discuss the energy sector and provide an update on the energy value chain and Tortoise’s investment outlook.

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 407-9210
Replay Number: (877) 481-4010
Replay ID: #21460 (available through Dec. 7, 2018)

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. NDP invests primarily in North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

About Tortoise
Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain, including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Safe harbor statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
P. Bradley Adams Chief Executive Officer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Brent Wayne Behrens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Terry Clyde Matlack Director
Charles E. Heath Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORTOISE ENERGY INDEPENDENCE FUND INC-7.60%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.35%7 396
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 445
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 185
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 770
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.08%1 712
