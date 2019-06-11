Tortoise : Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise : Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) and Tortoise Midstream
Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that their Board of
Directors approved modifications to certain non-fundamental investment
policies of each fund, which will become effective immediately.
Consistent with the non-fundamental investment policies in other
Tortoise midstream funds, NTG has added a non-fundamental investment
policy that permits the investment of up to 20% of the Company’s total
assets in debt securities of midstream energy companies, including
securities rated below investment grade.
TYG and NTG each modified their non-fundamental investment policies that
permit the writing of covered call options, increasing the limit from 5%
to 10% of total assets.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of
master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure
sector. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.’s objective is to provide
its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on
current distributions.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of
midstream energy entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and
energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on
those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural
gas liquids (NGLs). Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.’s objective is
to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an
emphasis on current distributions.
About Tortoise
Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that
are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins
approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a
positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information,
please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy
Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise
Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.,
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise
Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Credit Strategies, LLC and
Tortoise Advisors UK Limited are subadvisors to Tortoise Essential
Assets Income Term Fund.
Safe harbor statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws
of such state or jurisdiction.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included
herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise
Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these
forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions,
risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be
incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated
in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors,
including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and
Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this
forward-looking statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006026/en/