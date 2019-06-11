Tortoise : Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise : Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that their Board of Directors approved modifications to certain non-fundamental investment policies of each fund, which will become effective immediately.

Consistent with the non-fundamental investment policies in other Tortoise midstream funds, NTG has added a non-fundamental investment policy that permits the investment of up to 20% of the Company’s total assets in debt securities of midstream energy companies, including securities rated below investment grade.

TYG and NTG each modified their non-fundamental investment policies that permit the writing of covered call options, increasing the limit from 5% to 10% of total assets.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of midstream energy entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Credit Strategies, LLC and Tortoise Advisors UK Limited are subadvisors to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

