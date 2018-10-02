Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. : (NTG) Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Sept. 30, 2018

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of Sept. 30, 2018, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $1.6 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $1.1 billion, or $16.68 per share.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 415 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 320 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at Sept. 30, 2018 and a summary of its top 10 holdings.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 1,642.4 $ 25.98 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.1 0.00 Current Tax Asset 0.6 0.01 Other Assets 1.8 0.03 Total Assets 1,644.9 26.02 Credit Facility Borrowings 105.2 1.66 Senior Notes 264.0 4.18 Preferred Stock 110.0 1.74 Total Leverage 479.2 7.58 Payable for Investments Purchased 0.2 0.00 Other Liabilities 7.7 0.12 Deferred Tax Liability 103.6 1.64 Net Assets $ 1,054.2 $ 16.68 63.21 million common shares currently outstanding.

Top 10 holdings (as of Sept. 30, 2018)

Name Ticker Market Value

(in Millions) % of Investment

Securities(1) Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP $ 171.4 10.4 % Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD 120.0 7.3 % EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 110.9 6.8 % Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 104.3 6.4 % MPLX LP MPLX 84.4 5.1 % Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA 78.4 4.8 % Tallgrass Energy, LP TGE 77.0 4.7 % EnLink Midstream Partners, LP ENLK 73.3 4.5 % Western Gas Partners, LP WES 72.6 4.4 % The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB 68.5 4.2 % Total $ 960.8 58.6 % (1) Percent of Investments and Cash Equivalents.

Energy Value Chain Conference Call

Tortoise will host a conference call on Nov. 7, 2018 at 3 p.m. Central to discuss the energy sector and provide an update on the energy value chain and Tortoise’s investment outlook.

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 407-9210

Replay Number: (877) 481-4010

Replay ID: #21460 (available through Dec. 7, 2018)

About Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership (MLP) investments in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure MLPs. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain, including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

