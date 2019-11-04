Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.    TPZ

TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

(TPZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tortoise : Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ, TEAF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:16pm EST

TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ, and TEAF declared the following distributions today:

Fund

Ticker

Distribution
Amount

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

TYG

$0.6550

 

 

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

NTG

TTP

NDP

TPZ

TEAF

$0.4225

$0.2850

$0.1000

$0.1250

$0.1085

 

 

The TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP quarterly distributions are payable on Nov. 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on Nov. 22, 2019.

The TPZ and TEAF monthly distributions are payable on Dec. 31, 2019, Jan. 31, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on the respective dates of Dec. 24, 2019, Jan. 24, 2020 and Feb. 21, 2020.

2019 Tax Characterization Information

For tax purposes, we currently expect 20 to 30% of TYG’s 2019 distributions to be characterized as qualified dividend income (QDI), with the remainder as return of capital; 0 to 10% of NTG’s 2019 distributions to be characterized as QDI, with the remainder as return of capital; 0 to 10% of TTP’s 2019 distributions to be characterized as dividend income and capital gain, with the remainder as return of capital; 0 to 10% of NDP’s 2019 distributions to be characterized as dividend income and capital gain, with the remainder as return of capital, 70 to 80% of TPZ’s 2019 distributions to be characterized as dividend income and capital gain with the remainder as return of capital and 40 to 50% of TEAF’s 2019 distributions to be characterized as dividend income and capital gain with the remainder as return of capital.

A final determination of the characterization will be made in January 2020 and you will receive a form 1099-DIV for each fund in which you are invested.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG and NTG is estimated to be 100% return of capital, the source of distributions for NDP is estimated to be approximately 90 to 100% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital, and the source of distributions for TEAF is estimated to be approximately 65 to 75% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

You should not draw any conclusions about TTP’s or TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of TTP’s or TPZ’s distribution policy.

TTP and TPZ estimate that they have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP’s and TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”

TTP and TPZ will report the sources for their distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TTP and TPZ report are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP’s and TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of their fiscal years and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY
05:16pTORTOISE : Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ,..
BU
11/01TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio..
BU
10/31TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
10/29TORTOISE : Announces Release of the 2019 Third Quarter Report for Closed-End Fun..
BU
10/25TORTOISE : Provides Essential Assets Conference Call Replay Information
BU
10/23TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio..
BU
09/30TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
09/20TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30TORTOISE : Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise : Power and Energy Infrastr..
BU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization -
Chart TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,05  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. Bradley Adams CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Rand C. Berney Independent Director
Alexandra A. Herger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.6.96%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.74%7 903
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 551
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.00%2 982
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.82%2 356
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.46%2 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group