Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.    TPZ

TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

(TPZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tortoise : Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise : Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 05:01pm EST

This notice provides shareholders of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distributions paid on Nov. 29, 2019 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributions, payable Nov. 29, 2019 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Estimated Sources of Distributions

 

 

($) Current
Distribution

 

% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution

 

($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

 

% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

0.0000

0%

0.0000

0%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0%

0.0000

0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0%

0.0000

0%

Return of Capital

0.2850

100%

1.3850

100%

Total (per common share)

0.2850

100%

1.3850

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ending on 10/31/2019

-10.19%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 10/31/2019

11.86%

 

 

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 10/31/2019

-7.65%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 10/31/2019

10.08%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Estimated Sources of Distributions

 

 

($) Current
Distribution

 

% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution

 

($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

 

% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

0.0327

26%

0.3168

25%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0%

0.0091

1%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.0923

74%

0.2753

22%

Return of Capital

0.0000

0%

0.6488

52%

Total (per common share)

0.1250

100%

1.2500

100%

 

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ending on 10/31/2019

-1.75%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 10/31/2019

8.05%

 

 

Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 10/31/2019

1.72%

Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 10/31/2019

6.71%

You should not draw any conclusions about TTP or TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TTP and TPZ’s distribution policies.

Each of TTP and TPZ estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and/or TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP or TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP and TPZ's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TTP and/or TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies. TPZ’s objective is to provide stockholders a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain, including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY
05:01pTORTOISE : Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise : Power and Energy Infrastr..
BU
11/21TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04TORTOISE : Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ,..
BU
11/01TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio..
BU
10/31TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
10/29TORTOISE : Announces Release of the 2019 Third Quarter Report for Closed-End Fun..
BU
10/25TORTOISE : Provides Essential Assets Conference Call Replay Information
BU
10/23TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio..
BU
09/30TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization -
Chart TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 15,58  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. Bradley Adams CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Rand C. Berney Independent Director
Alexandra A. Herger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-2.26%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.92%8 048
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 540
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.81%3 212
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%2 633
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.67%2 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group