Tortoise : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of May 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $499.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $324.7 million, or $24.35 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 469 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 351 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 391.9 $ 29.39 Cash and Cash Equivalents 62.7 4.70 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.1 0.01 Deferred Tax Asset 42.3 3.17 Other Assets 2.3 0.18 Total Assets 499.3 37.45 Senior Notes 96.8 7.26 Preferred Stock 32.3 2.42 Total Leverage 129.1 9.68 Payable for Investments Purchased 0.1 0.01 Other Liabilities 3.0 0.23 Current Tax Liability 42.4 3.18 Net Assets $ 324.7 $ 24.35

13.33 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 4 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020. During the month of May, TYG repurchased 98,878 common shares at an average price of $19.04 resulting in an increase to NAV of $0.04 per share.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $240.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $160.6 million, or $25.41 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 554 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 416 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 220.7 $ 34.91 Cash and Cash Equivalents 18.2 2.88 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.0 0.01 Other Assets 1.2 0.19 Total Assets 240.1 37.99 Senior Notes 38.2 6.04 Preferred Stock 12.7 2.01 Total Leverage 50.9 8.05 Payable for Investments Purchased 0.0 0.01 Other Liabilities 1.2 0.19 Current Tax Liability 27.4 4.33 Net Assets $ 160.6 $ 25.41

6.32 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 10 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $75.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $50.7 million, or $20.26 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 411 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 309 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 66.5 $ 26.56 Cash and Cash Equivalents 8.9 3.56 Other Assets 0.4 0.17 Total Assets 75.8 30.29 Senior Notes 18.4 7.35 Preferred Stock 6.1 2.43 Total Leverage 24.5 9.78 Other Liabilities 0.6 0.25 Net Assets $ 50.7 $ 20.26

2.50 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 4 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $33.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $29.6 million, or $16.02 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 821 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 33.4 $ 18.11 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.3 0.15 Other Assets 0.2 0.11 Total Assets 33.9 18.37 Credit Facility Borrowings 4.1 2.22 Other Liabilities 0.2 0.13 Net Assets $ 29.6 $ 16.02

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 8 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $109.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $84.3 million, or $12.13 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 439 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 108.1 $ 15.54 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.1 0.02 Other Assets 1.5 0.22 Total Assets 109.7 15.78 Credit Facility Borrowings 24.9 3.58 Other Liabilities 0.5 0.07 Net Assets $ 84.3 $ 12.13

6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $228.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $196.7 million, or $14.58 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 737 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 224.7 $ 16.66 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.6 0.04 Other Assets 3.2 0.23 Total Assets 228.5 16.93 Credit Facility Borrowings 30.9 2.29 Other Liabilities 0.9 0.06 Net Assets $ 196.7 $ 14.58

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of midstream energy entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TTP invests primarily in equity securities of pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products and, to a lesser extent, in other energy infrastructure companies.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. NDP invests primarily in North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies. TPZ’s objective is to provide stockholders a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TEAF provides investors access to a combination of public and direct investments in essential assets that are making an impact on clients and communities.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Advisors UK Limited is a subadvisor to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

