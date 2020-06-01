Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.    TPZ

TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

(TPZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tortoise : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of May 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $499.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was $324.7 million, or $24.35 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 469 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 351 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

391.9

$

29.39

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

62.7

 

4.70

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

0.1

 

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset

 

42.3

 

3.17

Other Assets

 

2.3

 

0.18

Total Assets

 

499.3

 

37.45

 

 

 

Senior Notes

 

96.8

 

7.26

Preferred Stock

 

32.3

 

2.42

Total Leverage

 

129.1

 

9.68

 

 

 

Payable for Investments Purchased

 

0.1

 

0.01

Other Liabilities

 

3.0

 

0.23

Current Tax Liability

 

42.4

 

3.18

Net Assets

$

324.7

$

24.35

13.33 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 4 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020. During the month of May, TYG repurchased 98,878 common shares at an average price of $19.04 resulting in an increase to NAV of $0.04 per share.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $240.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $160.6 million, or $25.41 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 554 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 416 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

220.7

$

34.91

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

18.2

 

2.88

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

0.0

 

0.01

Other Assets

 

1.2

 

0.19

Total Assets

 

240.1

 

37.99

 

 

 

Senior Notes

 

38.2

 

6.04

Preferred Stock

 

12.7

 

2.01

Total Leverage

 

50.9

 

8.05

 

 

 

Payable for Investments Purchased

 

0.0

 

0.01

Other Liabilities

 

1.2

 

0.19

Current Tax Liability

 

27.4

 

4.33

Net Assets

$

160.6

$

25.41

6.32 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 10 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $75.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $50.7 million, or $20.26 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 411 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 309 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

66.5

$

26.56

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

8.9

 

3.56

Other Assets

 

0.4

 

0.17

Total Assets

 

75.8

 

30.29

 

 

 

Senior Notes

 

18.4

 

7.35

Preferred Stock

 

6.1

 

2.43

Total Leverage

 

24.5

 

9.78

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.6

 

0.25

Net Assets

$

50.7

$

20.26

2.50 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 4 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $33.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $29.6 million, or $16.02 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 821 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

33.4

$

18.11

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.3

 

0.15

Other Assets

 

0.2

 

0.11

Total Assets

 

33.9

 

18.37

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

4.1

 

2.22

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.2

 

0.13

Net Assets

$

29.6

$

16.02

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.*

*Reflects 1 for 8 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $109.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $84.3 million, or $12.13 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 439 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

108.1

$

15.54

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.1

 

0.02

Other Assets

 

1.5

 

0.22

Total Assets

 

109.7

 

15.78

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

24.9

 

3.58

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.5

 

0.07

Net Assets

$

84.3

$

12.13

6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of May 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $228.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $196.7 million, or $14.58 per share.

As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 737 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

224.7

$

16.66

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.6

 

0.04

Other Assets

 

3.2

 

0.23

Total Assets

 

228.5

 

16.93

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

30.9

 

2.29

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

0.9

 

0.06

Net Assets

$

196.7

$

14.58

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of midstream energy entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TTP invests primarily in equity securities of pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products and, to a lesser extent, in other energy infrastructure companies.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. NDP invests primarily in North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies. TPZ’s objective is to provide stockholders a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TEAF provides investors access to a combination of public and direct investments in essential assets that are making an impact on clients and communities.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Advisors UK Limited is a subadvisor to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY
06/01TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio..
BU
05/21TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07TORTOISE : Makes Distributions Announcements for its Closed-End Funds
BU
05/01TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio..
BU
04/30TORTOISE : Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Not..
BU
04/29TORTOISE : Announces Release of the 2020 First Quarter Report for Closed-End Fun..
BU
04/22TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/01TORTOISE : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio..
BU
03/31TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
03/23TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
P. Bradley Adams CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Rand C. Berney Independent Director
Alexandra A. Herger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-40.74%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.91%6 234
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.59%3 344
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 363
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-39.48%1 837
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.22%1 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group