Tortoise : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Jan. 31, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ

Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet
information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and
TPZ.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced
that as of Jan. 31, 2019, the company’s unaudited total assets were
approximately $2.2 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $1.3
billion, or $24.18 per share.
As of Jan. 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset
coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act)
and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio
under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing
indebtedness was 380 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred
shares was 289 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage
ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at
Jan. 31, 2019.
|
Unaudited Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
(in Millions)
|
|
|
Per Share
|
Investments
|
|
|
$
|
2,154.6
|
|
|
$
|
40.17
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
Receivable for Investments Sold
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
Current Tax Asset
|
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
2,198.5
|
|
|
|
40.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Facility Borrowings
|
|
|
|
141.4
|
|
|
|
2.64
|
Senior Notes
|
|
|
|
380.0
|
|
|
|
7.08
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
165.0
|
|
|
|
3.08
|
Total Leverage
|
|
|
|
686.4
|
|
|
|
12.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable for Investments Purchased
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
|
|
|
201.1
|
|
|
|
3.75
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,296.7
|
|
|
$
|
24.18
|
|
53.64 million common shares currently outstanding.
|
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced
that as of Jan. 31, 2019, the company’s unaudited total assets were
approximately $1.6 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $944.6
million, or $14.94 per share.
As of Jan. 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset
coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act)
and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio
under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing
indebtedness was 376 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred
shares was 281 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage
ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at
Jan. 31, 2019.
|
Unaudited balance sheet
|
|
|
|
(in Millions)
|
|
|
Per Share
|
Investments
|
|
|
$
|
1,532.0
|
|
|
$
|
24.24
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
Receivable for Investments Sold
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
Current Tax Asset
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
1,553.5
|
|
|
|
24.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Facility Borrowings
|
|
|
|
77.7
|
|
|
|
1.23
|
Senior Notes
|
|
|
|
312.0
|
|
|
|
4.94
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
132.0
|
|
|
|
2.09
|
Total Leverage
|
|
|
|
521.7
|
|
|
|
8.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable for Investments Purchased
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
Deferred Tax Liability
|
|
|
|
77.3
|
|
|
|
1.22
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
$
|
944.6
|
|
|
$
|
14.94
|
|
63.21 million common shares currently outstanding.
|
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today
announced that as of Jan. 31, 2019, the company’s unaudited total assets
were approximately $230.3 million and its unaudited net asset value was
$168.6 million, or $16.83 per share.
As of Jan. 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset
coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act)
and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio
under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing
indebtedness was 511 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred
shares was 377 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage
ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at
Jan. 31, 2019.
|
Unaudited balance sheet
|
|
|
|
(in Millions)
|
|
|
Per Share
|
Investments
|
|
|
$
|
227.9
|
|
|
$
|
22.76
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
0.21
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
230.3
|
|
|
|
23.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Facility Borrowings
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
1.09
|
Senior Notes
|
|
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
|
3.39
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
|
1.60
|
Total Leverage
|
|
|
|
60.9
|
|
|
|
6.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
$
|
168.6
|
|
|
$
|
16.83
|
|
10.02 million common shares currently outstanding.
|
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today
announced that as of Jan. 31, 2019, the company’s unaudited total assets
were approximately $160.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was
$121.1 million, or $8.24 per share.
As of Jan. 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset
coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act).
The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to
senior securities representing indebtedness was 411 percent. For more
information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the
company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at
Jan. 31, 2019.
|
Unaudited balance sheet
|
|
|
|
(in Millions)
|
|
|
Per Share
|
Investments
|
|
|
$
|
160.3
|
|
|
$
|
10.91
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
160.9
|
|
|
|
10.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Facility Borrowings
|
|
|
|
38.9
|
|
|
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
$
|
121.1
|
|
|
$
|
8.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.70 million common shares currently outstanding.
|
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ)
today announced that as of Jan. 31, 2019, the company’s unaudited total
assets were approximately $195.3 million and its unaudited net asset
value was $141.1 million, or $20.30 per share.
As of Jan. 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with its asset
coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act).
The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to
senior securities representing indebtedness was 363 percent. For more
information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the
company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at
Jan. 31, 2019.
|
Unaudited balance sheet
|
|
|
|
(in Millions)
|
|
|
Per Share
|
Investments
|
|
|
$
|
192.7
|
|
|
$
|
27.72
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
195.3
|
|
|
|
28.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Facility Borrowings
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
|
7.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
$
|
141.1
|
|
|
$
|
20.30
|
|
6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.
|
The top 10 holdings for each of the Tortoise closed-end funds as of the
most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Energy Value Chain Conference Call
Tortoise will host a conference call on April 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. Central
to discuss the energy sector and provide an update on the energy value
chain and Tortoise’s investment outlook.
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 407-9210
Replay Number: (877)
481-4010
Replay ID: #41353 (available through May 24, 2019)
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of
master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure
sector. TYG’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of
total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of
midstream energy entities that own and operate a network of pipeline and
energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on
those that transport, gather, process and store natural gas and natural
gas liquids (NGLs). NTG’s objective is to provide its stockholders a
high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) is a non-diversified,
closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high
level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TTP
invests primarily in equity securities of pipeline companies that
transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined
products and, to a lesser extent, in other energy infrastructure
companies.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) is a
non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to
obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current
distributions. NDP invests primarily in North American energy companies
that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate,
natural gas and natural gas liquids.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) invests
in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and
energy infrastructure companies. TPZ’s objective is to provide
stockholders a high level of current income, with a secondary objective
of capital appreciation.
About Tortoise
Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that
are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins
approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a
positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information,
please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy
Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise
Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.
and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Safe harbor statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws
of such state or jurisdiction.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included
herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise
Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these
forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions,
risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be
incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated
in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors,
including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and
Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this
forward-looking statement.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005528/en/