Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors designated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Board of Statutory Auditors appointed by the General Shareholders' Meeting on May 15, 2020, constituted.

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS DESIGNATED BY THE

MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS APPOINTED BY THE GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 15, 2020, CONSTITUTED

Florence, June 11, 2020 With reference to the announcement made on May 15, 2020, this is to inform that today Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. received from the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance the notice of the designation of Michele Molino as Standing Auditor to hold the role of Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors.

May 15, 2020 is duly constituted in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association, as of

It should be recalled that pursuant to theStanding Auditors are to be appointed by the Italian government ministries. The Auditor appointed by the Ministry of

Meeting was held, it had not been possible to constitute the Board of Statutory Auditors as the Ministry of Economy and Finance had yet to designate a standing auditor.

The new Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2020-2022 shall hold office until the General shareholders' Meeting held to approve the Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 and is composed of the following members: Michele Molino (Chairman), Silvia Bresciani, Raffaella Fantini, Roberto Giacinti, and Antonio Martini.

Based on the information available to the Company to date, the new members of the Board of Directors except Roberto Giacinti (4,885 shares) do not hold any shares in the Company.

The professional resumes of the new members of the Board of Statutory Auditors are available on Investor Relations/Corporate Governance section.

The Chairman of Toscana Aeroporti's Board of Directors, Marco Carrai, on behalf of the Board of Directors and of the Company, thanks the outgoing Statutory Auditor Paola Severini for her precious contribution to the Company, as well as the extraordinary professionalism and dedication shown during her years in office, and also wishes the new Board of Statutory Auditors success in its duties.

