Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

FILED OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT

MARCH 31, 2020

Florence, May 5, 2020 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. informs that the Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020, given on a voluntary basis pursuant to art. 82-ter

Regulation adopted by Consob under resolution No. 11971/1999, as subsequently amended and integrated, is available to the public on registered office of the company, in the 1INFO

au - aeroporti.com (section Relations/Financial Information / Financial Reports . Contacts: Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Investor Relations E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

1