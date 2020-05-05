Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

FILED OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT

MARCH 31, 2020

Florence, May 5, 2020 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. informs that the Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020, given on a voluntary basis pursuant to art. 82-ter

Regulation adopted by Consob under resolution No. 11971/1999, as subsequently amended and integrated, is available to the public on registered office of the company, in the 1INFO

au

-

aeroporti.com (section

Relations/Financial Information / Financial Reports .

Contacts:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Investor Relations

E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com

1

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 17:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
01:14pTOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020
PU
01:09pTOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial ..
PU
04/30Italy's airport lobby says social distancing on planes not sustainable
RE
04/23Rome to take full control of Alitalia in June - minister
RE
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : Filed of Half-Year Financial Report as at June 30, 2019
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial Repo..
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : Change to 2019 corporate events calendar
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : on the decree issued by the italian Ministry of Transport an..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 139 M
EBIT 2019 22,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 18,8 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 7,27x
Capitalization 257 M
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,40  €
Last Close Price 13,80  €
Spread / Highest target -2,90%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gina Giani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pietro Sammataro Director-Operations
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.-20.69%283
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.43%19 059
GROUPE ADP-52.39%9 733
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-6.05%8 361
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-1.49%5 318
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-37.58%3 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group