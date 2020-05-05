Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020

PRESS RELEASE
FILED OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT
MARCH 31, 2020
Florence, May 5, 2020 Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. informs that the Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020, given on a voluntary basis pursuant to art. 82-ter
Regulation adopted by Consob under resolution No. 11971/1999, as subsequently amended and integrated, is available to the public on registered office of the company, in the 1INFO
|
au
|
-
|
aeroporti.com (section
|
Relations/Financial Information / Financial Reports .
|
Contacts:
|
|
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
E-mail:IR@toscana-aeroporti.com
|
1
Disclaimer
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 17:13:02 UTC