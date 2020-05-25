Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Resignation of the Chief Executive Officer

PRESS RELEASE

RESIGNATION OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Florence, May 25, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. announces that the Chief Executive Officer, Gina Giani, has decided, for strictly personal reasons, to resign from all the duties covered in the Company and its investee companies, with effect from Friday, May 29, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti, convened by Chairman Marco Carrai on May 29, 2020, will assign the delegated powers currently held by Gina Giani, who will continue with her duties and responsibilities in the Company up to the same date.

Toscana Aeroporti wishes to sincerely thank Gina Giani for her extraordinary human and professional contribution provided over more than 40 years of service, in a career devoted entirely to the airport and marked by increasing levels of responsibility, until achieving the office of CEO of SAT in 2009 and, since 2015, of Toscana Aeroporti.

From 1995, in her capacity as SAT Commercial and Marketing Manager, Gina Giani made a crucial contribution to the extraordinary development - unimaginable at the time - of the Pisa airport, leading it to permanently surpass 5 million passengers a year, successfully navigating moments of great difficulty such as September 11, 2011 and the 2009 economic crisis and tackling, with extraordinary skill, the current Covid-19 epidemic emergency.

Gina Giani has been one of the main advocates of the creation of the Tuscan airport system, with the merger of the two airports. Since the formation of Toscana Aeroporti, the Company has, under her leadership, achieved record results from every standpoint: it has recorded an annual average growth in EBITDA of more than 10%, a 13.6% average annual increase in net profit and an increase of more than 1 million passengers compared to 2015.

The Executive Deputy Chairman of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. and Chairman of Corporación America Italia (majority shareholder of Toscana Aeroporti) Roberto Naldi expresses "his deepest thanks to the manager, but above all his friend Gina. We have learnt so much from sharing such an important journey, in which few people believed, as the merger of the two airports, and having the