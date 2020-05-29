Toscana Aeroporti S p A : Roberto Naldi appointed Chief Executive Officer. New Deputy Chairman appointed and new Director co-opted

PRESS RELEASE

ROBERTO NALDI APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

New Deputy Chairman appointed and new Director co-opted

Florence, May 29, 2020 The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. an Italian company listed on the electronic share market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages the Florence and Pisa airports met today, chaired by Marco Carrai, and

appointed Director Roberto Naldi as thenew Chief Executive Officer, vesting him with all the related powers.

An engineer born in Tripoli (Libya) in 1953, Roberto Naldi has more than 20 years of experience in the airport sector, which he entered in 1999 as Deputy Chairman of Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 representing SEA S.p.A. In 2008, he took on the position of Director for Europe of Corporación America, and in 2014, he was appointed Chairman of Corporación America Italia, which under his leadership acquired majority interests in the managing companies of the Pisa (SAT) and Florence (ADF) airports. In July 2015, the merger of the two companies resulted in the creation of Toscana Aeroporti, of which Roberto Naldi has been the Executive Deputy Chairman since its foundation.

I am pleased that Toscana Aeroporti can benefit from the proven experience and expertise gained by Roberto Naldi in the airport sector and in the Group since it was formed in 2015. After facing the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic, by leveraging the Company's resilience and solidity, Roberto's expertise will continue to be invaluable in planning the sector's decisive, delicate restarting phase. I would also like to thank Gina Giani, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors, for the extraordinary human and professional contribution she

extraordinary growth in her over 40 years of service, stated Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai .

has made to the

New Deputy Chairman

The Board of Directors also resolved to remove Roberto Naldi from the position of Executive Deputy Chairman and to appoint Director Stefano Bottai Non-Executive Deputy Chairman. Stefano Bottai will serve alongside the other Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, Pierfrancesco Pacini.

Replacement of the outgoing member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

With a favourable opinion from the Board of Statutory Auditors, Cecilia Carriquiry was coopted as Non-Executive Director in replacement of Gina Giani, who resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer and Director on May 25, 2020, with effect from today.

The new Director replaces Gina Giani on the Company's Executive Committee, joining the existing members: Marco Carrai, Roberto Naldi, Pierfrancesco Pacini, Vittorio

Fanti, Stefano Bottai, and Jacopo Mazzei.

Cecilia Carriquiry has declared that she does not meet the independence requirements set by law (Article 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 Consolidated Law on Finance) and the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. The resume of the new Director is available on the corporate website

www.toscana-aeroporti.com (under the Relations/Corporate

section). On the basis of the information provided to the Company, Cecilia Carriquiry does not hold any equity interest in TA.

