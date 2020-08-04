Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial Report at June 30, 2020 0 08/04/2020 | 09:27am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2020 H1 results severely impacted by the health emergency caused by Covid-19. Tuscan Airport passenger traffic resumed in July with 185,000 passengers handled by the Pisa and Florence airports. Over 20 airlines have resumed operations, with 56 connections. Passenger traffic: 1 million passengers handled in the first six months of the year, declining by 72.8% compared to the same period of 2019 and in line with the Italian airport system (-69.9%).

After the promising performance of the first two months of the year (+2.7%), governments measures to fight the Covid-19 epidemic entailed a sharp reduction in air traffic in the following months (-99% in Q2).

Operating revenues , which were impacted by the reduction in traffic volumes and the

closure of nearly all commercial activities, amounted to million, decreasing by

64.0% compared to million in H1 2019. Both Aviation and Non-Aviation revenues decreased (-66.4% and -57.3%, respectively).  EBITDA was negative at million, compared to a positive million in H1 2019.  Net result for the period was negative for million at June 30, 2020, compared to a positive million in H1 2019.  Net Financial Debt amounted to 5.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to million at December 31, 2019 and million at June 30, 2019. Consolidated results at June 30, 2020: Consolidated figures million) H1 2020 % on H1 2019 % on revenues revenues Total revenues 23.5 100% 58.4 100% (34.8) (59.7%) Operating revenues 19.5 82.8% 54.1 92.6% (34.6) (64.0%) EBITDA (5.4) n.a. 15.6 26.8% (21.0) n.a. EBIT (11.7) n.a. 8.9 15.2%. (20.5) n.a. PBT (12.3) n.a. 8.1 13.9% (20.4) n.a. (8.9) n.a. 5.3 9.0% (14.2) n.a. Florence, August 4, 2020 The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Aeroportithe Companyor TAan Italian company listed on the electronic share market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages the Florence and Pisa airports met today to examine and approve the Half-year Financial Report at June 30, 2020. -19 epidemic, we have striven to pursue three priority goals: protecting the health of our employees and passengers, implementing measures aimed at mitigating the financial impact,and ensuring optimal conditions for fostering a recovery - of mind for travellers.The considerable resilience and solidity of Toscana Aeroporti enabled us to face the effects of the epidemic and plan the decisive restarting phase for the sector. The encouraging July traffic data instil extraordinary confidence with regard to the coming months Marco Carrai. 1 Passenger and cargo traffic results for H1 2020 health emergency caused by the spread of Covid-19. Passengers handled were 1,029,234 as of June 30, 2020, decreasing by 72.8% compared to the same period of 2019. Despite the promising performance of the first two months of the year (+2.7%), which exceeded that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%), the Tuscan airports reported a sharp reduction in March (-82.9%) and in Q2 2020 (-99%). At June 30, 2020, cargo traffic grew by 0.3% compared to the same period of 2019, with 6,517 tons of carried goods and mail. Pisa Galileo Galilei airport In the first half of the yea 74.2% compared to the same period of 2019. This result was attributable to the performance of the first two months, in line with the previous year (-0.5%), which was followed by a severe drop in March (-82.4%) and in Q2 2020 (-99.2%). Cargo traffic decreased by 4.3% compared to H1 2019, with 6,103 tons of carried goods and mail. Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport In the first six months of 2020, passengers handled by the Florence airport were 397,776, down 70.3% compared to the same period of 2019. In the first two months of the year, the Florence airport reported a +8.2% increase in passengers, which was followed by a severe drop in March (-83.8%) and in Q2 2020 (-98.6%). In fact, as previously reported, in application of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Decree No. 112/2020, operations at the Florence airport were temporarily suspended with effect from March 14, 2020, and then resumed on May 4, 2020 in application of the amendments to Decree-Law No. 153 of April 12, 2020. Consolidated results Total revenues Operating revenues are broken down as follows. Aviation revenues period, a decline was reported in both revenues generated by airport rights, charges and Network development expenses - Non-Aviationrevenues million in H1 2019. With regard to the second quarteralone, revenues nearly decreased to zero due to the sharp reduction in passenger traffic, with operating revenues amounting to million, down by 92.0% compared to Q2 2019 (in Q1 the decline was 22%) and total revenues 2 amounting to million, down by 88% compared to million in Q2 2019 (in Q1 the decline was 17%). Total costs - period of 2019, due to a decline in operating costs (-35.5% to .0 million). In order to bring operating costs into line with the almost complete absence of traffic demand caused by the Covid-19 emergency, Toscana Aeroporti took prompt measures to reduce said costs, placing almost all employees in service in the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund (in addition to using accumulated holiday leaves and remote working arrangements) and renegotiating contractual terms with suppliers, where possible. With regard to the second quarteralone, following the cost containment measures undertaken by the Company, operating costs amounted to million, decreasing by 62.1% compared to Q2 2019 (in Q1 the decline was 7.6%) and total costs amounted to million, decreasing by 60% compared to million in Q2 2019 (in Q1 the decline was 3%). EBITDA for the same period of 2019. EBIT PBT 2020. The net result for the period was negative for million compared to a net profit of million reported in H1 2019. Net Financial Debt was million, compared to million at December 31, 2019 and million at June 30, 2019. The main differences compared to the net financial debt reported in H1 2019 were due to the greater available liquidity resulting from a larger short- term bank loan contracted and the subsequent decision to cancel the distribution of the dividend, offset by the principal payment of non-current debt (which had been temporarily reclassified at June 30, 2019 among current bank payables). The total investments at June 30, 2020 amounted to million, of which million regarding intangible assets mainly due to the development of the Florence airport Master Plan, the upgrade of the BHS and baggage conveyors at both airports, and the first-flush water treatment and harvesting system of the Pisa airport and thousand in property, plant and equipment. Significant events occurred in H1 2020 On May 25, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer, Gina Giani, tendered her resignation for strictly personal reasons.

On May 29, 2020, the B Chief Executive Officer, appointed Stefano Bottai Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, and

co-opted Cecilia Carriquiry as Non-Executive D Executive Committee.

On June 11, 2020, after the designation by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Standing Auditor to hold the role of Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the said 3 Board was established following the appointment of its members by the General Sharehold Significant events occurred after June 30, 2020 In July, resumption of connections by several airlines already began in June significantly consolidated. To date, at the Pisa and Florence airports, 22 airlines are operating, serving 56 destinations. Pisa airport To date, at the Pisa airport 13 airlines are operating, serving 47 destinations, of which 11 national and 36 international. In detail, operations regard: Ryanair (42 destinations), British Airways (London Heathrow), easyJet (6 destinations), Jet2.com (3 destinations), AirAlbania (Tirana), AirArabia (Casablanca), SAS (Copenhagen), Volotea (Olbia), and Vueling (Barcelona). Florence airport To date, at the Florence airport 13 airlines are operating, serving 22 destinations, of which 6 national and 16 international. In particular, operations regard: Air Dolomiti (6 destinations), AirFrance (Paris Charles de Gaulle), Alitalia (Rome), Austrian Airlines (Vienna), BlueAir (Bucharest), British Airways (London City), Brussels Airlines (Brussels), KLM (Amsterdam), and Vueling (7 destinations). Other events occurred after June 30, 2020 On July 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti determined that Director Cecilia Carriquiry (co-opted on May 29, 2020), on the basis of the information she had provided and otherwise available to the Company, did not meet the independence requirements established in the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and Corporate Governance Code.

(co-opted on May 29, 2020), on the basis of the information she had provided and otherwise available to the Company, did not meet the independence requirements established in the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and Corporate Governance Code. In light of the decreased traffic at Italian airports due to the Covid-19 epidemiological emergency and the disease containment measures adopted by the central government and regions, in order to limit the resulting financial effects, the term of the concessions for the management and development of airport activity in effect at the date of entry into force of Law No. 77 of July 17, 2020, which converted Article 202, paragraph 1- bis , of Decree-Law No. 34 of May 19, 2020, as amended, was extended by two years. Outlook In the first seven months of 2020, the Tuscan Airport System reported total passenger traffic of about 1.2 million (-74 % compared to the first seven months of 2019). This performance was attributable to the combined effect of the demand recorded in January and February 2020, up 2.7% compared to the same period of 2019, and the severe impact generated by the restrictions of operations imposed due to the coronavirus as of March 2020, which led to a decline in passenger traffic by 92.1%. The year 2020 will see the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, global transport networks and air transport in particular, and, even more so for Italy, on domestic and international tourism. Given the ongoing development of this phenomenon, and in light of the negative H1 results due to the restrictions imposed on airport services and the cancellations recorded as of March 2020, the impact on the 2020 economic and financial results is expected to be severely negative, despite a gradual recovery of operations. 4 Drawing on the considerable resilience it has shown in its five years of operation, Toscana Aeroporti has undertaken, and will continue to implement, all possible actions in performance, while also taking account of the containment measures adopted by the governments, competent authorities, and central banks of the countries affected by the spread of the virus and considering initiatives of an economic nature in support of households, workers and businesses, trusting in the possibility that the recovery trend may continue in the coming months. *** The consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2020 are attached hereto. *** The Director responsible for financial reporting, Marco Gialletti, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records. *** The Consolidated Half-year Financial Report at June 30, 2020, subject to a limited review by PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A., will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO. It will also be published on the corporate website www.toscana- . The established by applicable laws and regulations. *** -EU accounting standards, the meaning and content of which are described below, in line with Recommendation CESR/05-178b published on November 3, 2005: EBITDA: defined as the difference between revenues (Aviation, Non-Aviation, Final difference in inventories, other revenues and income) and operating costs (raw materials, services, personnel, fees, sundry operating expenses). This is the margin earned before determining amortization/depreciation and write-downs, allocations to provisions for risks and charges and the bad debt reserve, financial operations and taxes. EBIT: defined as the difference between the Gross Operating Profit and the value of amortization/depreciation, provisions for risks and liabilities, and the bad debt reserve. This is the margin earned before financial operations and taxes. Net Financial Debt: defined as the algebraic sum of cash and cash equivalents, current and non- current financial receivables and payables. *** This press release contains forward-forward-looking statements are based on the present expectations and projections of the Toscana Aeroporti Group concerning future events, and they are, by their very nature, intrinsically risky and uncertain. Actual results may differ significantly from those contained in said forward-looking statements due to multiple factors, including changes in macroeconomic conditions and in the economic growth, as well as other changes in business conditions, a continuous volatility and a further deterioration of capital and financial markets, and many other factors, the majority of which are not under the control of the Group. *** This press release is also available on the corporate website at the following address www.toscana- 5 Contacts: Investor Relations: Media Relations: Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Barabino & Partners Gabriele Paoli Giovanni Vantaggi Investor Relations Manager Tel. 02/72.02.35.35 Tel. +39 050/849 240 g.vantaggi@barabino.it gabriele.paoli@toscana-aeroporti.com Mobile 328/83.17.379 6 TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT H1 2020 H1 2019 REVENUES Operating revenues 19,486 54,083 Other revenues 351 775 Revenues from construction services 3,695 3,521 TOTAL REVENUES (A) 23,533 58,379 COSTS Operating costs Consumables 669 568 Personnel costs 13,667 21,542 Service costs 9,810 15,943 Sundry operating expenses 712 1,119 Airport fees 1,054 985 Total operating costs 25,913 40,158 Costs for construction services 3,016 2,596 TOTAL COSTS (B) 28,929 42,754 GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (A-B) -5,396 15,625 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 5,363 5,413 Provision for risks and repairs 726 1,278 Net reversals(write-downs) of trade and other receivables 207 78 OPERATING RESULT -11,693 8,855 NET FINANCE COSTS Finance income 4 4 Finance expense -649 -802 Gains (losses) from investments 44 32 TOTAL NET FINANCE COSTS -601 -767 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES -12,293 8,089 Taxes for the period 3,263 -2,739 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD -9,030 5,350 Minority interests 130 -68 -8,900 5,282 Earnings per share (€) -0,4782 0,2838 -0,4782 0,2838 TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME H1 2020 H1 2019 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (A) -9,030 5,350 Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will subsequently be reclassified through profit or loss: Income/(loss) arising from the determination of the Termination Benefit after tax COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD + (B)

Minority interests THE PERIOD -4-372 -9,034 4,977 132-62 -8,902 4,916 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ASSETS 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible Assets 175,294 174,880 Property, plant and equipment 28,923 30,310 Rights of use 4,438 4,619 Equity investments in other companies 2,945 2,945 Equity investments in Associate Companies 613 570 Other Financial Assets 3,218 3,220 Receivables from others, due beyond the year 206 308 Deferred tax assets 5,090 1,717 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 220,728 218,569 CURRENT ASSETS Trade receivables 8,954 17,525 Tax assets for current taxes 522 280 Other tax receivables 3,630 1,497 Receivables from others, due within the year 4,979 10,014 Cash and cash equivalents 15,908 19,863 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 33,995 49,179 TOTAL ASSETS 254,723 267,749 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 30,710 30,710 Capital reserves 87,678 74,124 IAS adjustments reserve -3,229 -3,229 Profit/(Loss) carried forward 3,994 3,403 -8,900 14,149 TOTAL GROU 110,254 119,156 MINORITY INTEREST 230 361 TOTAL EQUITY 110,484 119,518 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions for liabilities and contingencies 1,946 2,458 Provisions for repairs and replacements 19,190 17,834 Employee benefits funds 5,627 5,767 Financial liabilities beyond the year 21,113 23,352 Financial liabilities for rights of use beyond the year 4,089 4,239 Other payables due beyond the year 358 338 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 52,324 53,988 CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities due beyond the year 45,873 24,940 Financial liabilities for rights of use within the year 409 410 Tax payables 204 2,174 Other tax payables 11,059 11,987 Payables to suppliers 21,631 31,643 Payables to social security institutions 2,499 2,611 Other payables due within the year 6,589 12,568 Provisions for repair and replacement 3,651 7,911 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 91,915 94,243 TOTAL LIABILITIES 144,239 148,231 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 254,723 267,749 8 CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL DEBT Euro thousand 06/30/2020 12/31/2019 Abs. change 06/30/2019 A. Cash on hand and at banks 15,908 19,863 (3,954) 6,653 B. Other cash and cash equivalents - - - - C. Securities held for trading - - - - D. Liquid assets (A) + (B) + (C) 15,908 19,863 (3,954) 6,653 E. Current financial receivables F. Current bank payables Current portion of non-current debt Other current payables to leasing companies - - - - 20,010 21,005 28,005 41,015 4,858 4,930 (72) 8,598 409 410 (0) 398 I. Current financial debt (F) + (G) + (H) 46,282 25,349 20,933 37,001 J. Net current financial debt (I) - (E) - (D) K. Non-current bank payables L. Bonds issued Other non-current payables to leasing companies 30,374 5,486 24,887 30,348 21,113 23,352 (2,238) 22,011 - - - - 4,089 4,239 (150) 4,212 N. Non-current financial debt 25,203 27,590 (2,388) 26,223 (K) + (L) + (M) Net financial debt: 55,576 33,077 22,499 56,571 (J) + (N) (NFP) 9 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS at 30.06.2020 at 30.06.2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net result for the period (9,030) 5,350 Adjusted for: - Amortisation of tangible assets, intangible assets and rights of use 5,363 5,413 - Change in the provision for liabilities and contingencies (512) (1,939) - Net change for employee benefits funds (189) (353) - Net change of restoration fund (3,223) 158 - Finance expense for rights of use 70 70 - Other finance expense (income) 575 726 - Net change in (prepaid)/deferred taxes (3,372) 646 - Taxes for the period 109 2,094 - (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables 8,673 (9,865) - (Increase)/decrease in other receivables 2,908 (1,758) - (Increase)/decrease in trade payables (10,012) (1,841) - (Increase)/decrease in other payables (7,000) 480 Cash flows of operating activities (15,642) (819) - Interest paid (191) (233) - Taxes paid (2,320) (2,570) Cash flows generated by operating activities (18,152) (3,622) INVESTING ACTIVITIES - Purchase of tangible assets (389) (2,950) - Sale of tangible assets 2 0 - Purchase of intangible assets (3,750) (3,831) - Sale of financial assets (44) 124 Cash flows generated by investing activities (4,181) (6,657) FINANCING ACTIVITIES - Dividends paid 0 (13,188) - Short-/long-term loans taken out 21,000 18,500 - Short-/long-term loans (repaid) (2,330) (2,333) - Finance expense for rights of use (repaid) (291) (316) Net cash generated by/(used for) financing activities 18,379 2,663 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,954) (7,617) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 19,863 14,270 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 15,908 6,653 10 Attachments Original document

