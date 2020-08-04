Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial Report at June 30, 2020
08/04/2020 | 09:27am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL
REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2020
H1 results severely impacted by the health emergency caused by Covid-19.
Tuscan Airport passenger traffic resumed in July with 185,000 passengers
handled by the Pisa and Florence airports.
Over 20 airlines have resumed operations, with 56 connections.
Passenger traffic: 1 million passengers handled in the first six months of the year, declining by 72.8% compared to the same period of 2019 and in line with the Italian airport system (-69.9%).
After the promising performance of the first two months of the year (+2.7%), governments measures to fight the Covid-19 epidemic entailed a sharp reduction in air traffic in the following months (-99% in Q2).
Operating revenues, which were impacted by the reduction in traffic volumes and the
closure of nearly all commercial activities, amounted to million, decreasing by
64.0% compared to million in H1 2019. Both Aviation and Non-Aviation revenues decreased (-66.4% and -57.3%, respectively).
EBITDA was negative at
million, compared to a positive
million in H1 2019.
Net result for the period was negative for
million at June 30, 2020, compared to a
positive
million in H1 2019.
Net Financial Debt amounted to 5.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to
million at December 31, 2019 and
million at June 30, 2019.
Consolidated results at June 30, 2020:
Consolidated figures million)
H1 2020
% on
H1 2019
% on
revenues
revenues
Total revenues
23.5
100%
58.4
100%
(34.8)
(59.7%)
Operating revenues
19.5
82.8%
54.1
92.6%
(34.6)
(64.0%)
EBITDA
(5.4)
n.a.
15.6
26.8%
(21.0)
n.a.
EBIT
(11.7)
n.a.
8.9
15.2%.
(20.5)
n.a.
PBT
(12.3)
n.a.
8.1
13.9%
(20.4)
n.a.
(8.9)
n.a.
5.3
9.0%
(14.2)
n.a.
Florence, August 4, 2020 The Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Toscana Aeroportithe Companyor TAan Italian company listed on the electronic share market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages the Florence and Pisa airports met today to examine and approve the Half-year Financial Report at June 30, 2020.
-19 epidemic, we have striven to pursue three priority goals: protecting the health of our employees and passengers, implementing measures aimed at mitigating the financial impact,and ensuring optimal conditions for fostering a recovery
-
of mind for travellers.The considerable resilience and solidity of Toscana Aeroporti enabled us to face the effects of the epidemic and plan the decisive restarting phase for the sector. The encouraging July traffic data instil extraordinary confidence with regard to the coming
months
Marco Carrai.
Passenger and cargo traffic results for H1 2020
health emergency caused by the spread of Covid-19. Passengers handled were 1,029,234 as of June 30, 2020, decreasing by 72.8% compared to the same period of 2019. Despite the promising performance of the first two months of the year (+2.7%), which exceeded that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%), the Tuscan airports reported a sharp reduction in March (-82.9%) and in Q2 2020 (-99%). At June 30, 2020, cargo traffic grew by 0.3% compared to the same period of 2019, with 6,517 tons of carried goods and mail.
Pisa Galileo Galilei airport
In the first half of the yea 74.2% compared to the same period of 2019. This result was attributable to the performance of the first two months, in line with the previous year (-0.5%), which was followed by a severe drop in March (-82.4%) and in Q2 2020 (-99.2%). Cargo traffic decreased by 4.3% compared to H1 2019, with 6,103 tons of carried goods and mail.
Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport
In the first six months of 2020, passengers handled by the Florence airport were 397,776, down 70.3% compared to the same period of 2019. In the first two months of the year, the Florence airport reported a +8.2% increase in passengers, which was followed by a severe drop in March (-83.8%) and in Q2 2020 (-98.6%). In fact, as previously reported, in application of Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Decree No. 112/2020, operations at the Florence airport were temporarily suspended with effect from March 14, 2020, and then resumed on May 4, 2020 in application of the amendments to Decree-Law No. 153 of April 12, 2020.
Consolidated results
Total revenues
Operating revenues are broken down as follows.
Aviation revenues
period, a decline was reported in both revenues generated by airport rights, charges and
Network development expenses -
Non-Aviationrevenues million in H1 2019.
With regard to the second quarteralone, revenues nearly decreased to zero due to the
sharp reduction in passenger traffic, with operating revenues amounting to million, down by 92.0% compared to Q2 2019 (in Q1 the decline was 22%) and total revenues
amounting to
million, down by 88% compared to
million in Q2 2019 (in Q1 the
decline was 17%).
Total costs
-
period of 2019, due to a decline in operating costs (-35.5% to
.0 million).
In order to bring operating costs into line with the almost complete absence of traffic demand caused by the Covid-19 emergency, Toscana Aeroporti took prompt measures to reduce said costs, placing almost all employees in service in the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund (in addition to using accumulated holiday leaves and remote working arrangements) and renegotiating contractual terms with suppliers, where possible.
With regard to the second quarteralone, following the cost containment measures
undertaken by the Company, operating costs amounted to million, decreasing by 62.1% compared to Q2 2019 (in Q1 the decline was 7.6%) and total costs amounted to
million, decreasing by 60% compared to million in Q2 2019 (in Q1 the decline was 3%).
EBITDA
for the same period of 2019.
EBIT
PBT
2020.
The
net result for the period was negative for
million compared to a net
profit of
million reported in H1 2019.
Net Financial Debt was
million, compared to
million at December 31, 2019 and
million at June 30, 2019. The main differences compared to the net financial debt reported in H1 2019 were due to the greater available liquidity resulting from a larger short-
term bank loan contracted and the subsequent decision to cancel the distribution of the dividend, offset by the principal payment of non-current debt (which had been temporarily reclassified at June 30, 2019 among current bank payables).
The total investments at June 30, 2020 amounted to million, of which
million regarding intangible assets mainly due to the development of the Florence airport Master Plan, the upgrade of the BHS and baggage conveyors at both airports, and the first-flush water treatment and harvesting system of the Pisa airport and thousand in property, plant and equipment.
Significant events occurred in H1 2020
On May 25, 2020, the Chief Executive Officer, Gina Giani, tendered her resignation for strictly personal reasons.
On May 29, 2020, the BChief Executive Officer, appointed Stefano Bottai Non-Executive Deputy Chairman, and
co-opted Cecilia Carriquiry as Non-Executive D Executive Committee.
On June 11, 2020, after the designation by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the
Standing Auditor to hold the role of Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the said
Board was established following the appointment of its members by the General Sharehold
Significant events occurred after June 30, 2020
In July, resumption of connections by several airlines already began in June significantly consolidated. To date, at the Pisa and Florence airports, 22 airlines are operating, serving 56 destinations.
Pisa airport
To date, at the Pisa airport 13 airlines are operating, serving 47 destinations, of which 11 national and 36 international. In detail, operations regard: Ryanair (42 destinations), British Airways (London Heathrow), easyJet (6 destinations), Jet2.com (3 destinations), AirAlbania (Tirana), AirArabia (Casablanca), SAS (Copenhagen), Volotea (Olbia), and Vueling (Barcelona).
Florence airport
To date, at the Florence airport 13 airlines are operating, serving 22 destinations, of which 6 national and 16 international. In particular, operations regard: Air Dolomiti (6 destinations), AirFrance (Paris Charles de Gaulle), Alitalia (Rome), Austrian Airlines (Vienna), BlueAir (Bucharest), British Airways (London City), Brussels Airlines (Brussels), KLM (Amsterdam), and Vueling (7 destinations).
Other events occurred after June 30, 2020
On July 16, 2020, the Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti determined that Director Cecilia Carriquiry (co-opted on May 29, 2020), on the basis of the information she had provided and otherwise available to the Company, did not meet the independence requirements established in the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF) and Corporate Governance Code.
In light of the decreased traffic at Italian airports due to the Covid-19 epidemiological emergency and the disease containment measures adopted by the central government and regions, in order to limit the resulting financial effects, the term of the concessions for the management and development of airport activity in effect at the date of entry into force of Law No. 77 of July 17, 2020, which converted Article 202, paragraph 1-bis, of Decree-Law No. 34 of May 19, 2020, as amended, was extended by two years.
Outlook
In the first seven months of 2020, the Tuscan Airport System reported total passenger traffic of about 1.2 million (-74 % compared to the first seven months of 2019).
This performance was attributable to the combined effect of the demand recorded in January and February 2020, up 2.7% compared to the same period of 2019, and the severe impact generated by the restrictions of operations imposed due to the coronavirus as of March 2020, which led to a decline in passenger traffic by 92.1%.
The year 2020 will see the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, global transport networks and air transport in particular, and, even more so for Italy, on domestic and international tourism.
Given the ongoing development of this phenomenon, and in light of the negative H1 results due to the restrictions imposed on airport services and the cancellations recorded as of March 2020, the impact on the 2020 economic and financial results is expected to be severely negative, despite a gradual recovery of operations.
Drawing on the considerable resilience it has shown in its five years of operation, Toscana Aeroporti has undertaken, and will continue to implement, all possible actions in
performance, while also taking account of the containment measures adopted by the governments, competent authorities, and central banks of the countries affected by the spread of the virus and considering initiatives of an economic nature in support of households, workers and businesses, trusting in the possibility that the recovery trend may continue in the coming months.
The consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2020 are attached hereto.
The Director responsible for financial reporting, Marco Gialletti, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), that the accounting information contained
in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.
The Consolidated Half-year Financial Report at June 30, 2020, subject to a limited review by PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A., will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO. It will also be published on the
corporate website www.toscana-
. The
established by applicable laws and regulations.
-EU
accounting standards, the meaning and content of which are described below, in line with Recommendation CESR/05-178b published on November 3, 2005:
EBITDA: defined as the difference between revenues (Aviation, Non-Aviation, Final difference in inventories, other revenues and income) and operating costs (raw materials, services, personnel, fees, sundry operating expenses). This is the margin earned before determining amortization/depreciation and write-downs, allocations to provisions for risks and charges and the bad debt reserve, financial operations and taxes.
EBIT: defined as the difference between the Gross Operating Profit and the value of amortization/depreciation, provisions for risks and liabilities, and the bad debt reserve. This is the margin earned before financial operations and taxes.
Net Financial Debt: defined as the algebraic sum of cash and cash equivalents, current and non- current financial receivables and payables.
This press release contains forward-forward-looking statements are based on the present expectations and projections of the Toscana Aeroporti Group concerning future events, and they are, by their very nature, intrinsically risky and uncertain. Actual results may differ significantly from those contained in said forward-looking statements due to multiple factors, including changes in macroeconomic conditions and in the economic growth, as well as other changes in business conditions, a continuous volatility and a further deterioration of capital and financial markets, and many other factors, the majority of which are not under the control of the Group.
This press release is also available on the corporate website at the following address www.toscana-
TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
H1 2020
H1 2019
REVENUES
Operating revenues
19,486
54,083
Other revenues
351
775
Revenues from construction services
3,695
3,521
TOTAL REVENUES (A)
23,533
58,379
COSTS
Operating costs
Consumables
669
568
Personnel costs
13,667
21,542
Service costs
9,810
15,943
Sundry operating expenses
712
1,119
Airport fees
1,054
985
Total operating costs
25,913
40,158
Costs for construction services
3,016
2,596
TOTAL COSTS (B)
28,929
42,754
GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (A-B)
-5,396
15,625
Depreciation, amortization and write-downs
5,363
5,413
Provision for risks and repairs
726
1,278
Net reversals(write-downs) of trade and other receivables
207
78
OPERATING RESULT
-11,693
8,855
NET FINANCE COSTS
Finance income
4
4
Finance expense
-649
-802
Gains (losses) from investments
44
32
TOTAL NET FINANCE COSTS
-601
-767
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
-12,293
8,089
Taxes for the period
3,263
-2,739
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
-9,030
5,350
Minority interests
130
-68
-8,900
5,282
Earnings per share (€)
-0,4782
0,2838
-0,4782
0,2838
TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
H1 2020
H1 2019
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (A)
-9,030
5,350
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will subsequently be reclassified through profit or loss:
Income/(loss) arising from the determination of the Termination Benefit after tax
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
+ (B)
Minority interests
THE PERIOD
-4-372
-9,034 4,977
132-62
-8,902 4,916
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
ASSETS
06/30/2020
12/31/2019
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible Assets
175,294
174,880
Property, plant and equipment
28,923
30,310
Rights of use
4,438
4,619
Equity investments in other companies
2,945
2,945
Equity investments in Associate Companies
613
570
Other Financial Assets
3,218
3,220
Receivables from others, due beyond the year
206
308
Deferred tax assets
5,090
1,717
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
220,728
218,569
CURRENT ASSETS
Trade receivables
8,954
17,525
Tax assets for current taxes
522
280
Other tax receivables
3,630
1,497
Receivables from others, due within the year
4,979
10,014
Cash and cash equivalents
15,908
19,863
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
33,995
49,179
TOTAL ASSETS
254,723
267,749
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
06/30/2020
12/31/2019
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
30,710
30,710
Capital reserves
87,678
74,124
IAS adjustments reserve
-3,229
-3,229
Profit/(Loss) carried forward
3,994
3,403
-8,900
14,149
TOTAL GROU
110,254
119,156
MINORITY INTEREST
230
361
TOTAL EQUITY
110,484
119,518
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Provisions for liabilities and contingencies
1,946
2,458
Provisions for repairs and replacements
19,190
17,834
Employee benefits funds
5,627
5,767
Financial liabilities beyond the year
21,113
23,352
Financial liabilities for rights of use beyond the year
4,089
4,239
Other payables due beyond the year
358
338
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
52,324
53,988
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities due beyond the year
45,873
24,940
Financial liabilities for rights of use within the year
409
410
Tax payables
204
2,174
Other tax payables
11,059
11,987
Payables to suppliers
21,631
31,643
Payables to social security institutions
2,499
2,611
Other payables due within the year
6,589
12,568
Provisions for repair and replacement
3,651
7,911
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
91,915
94,243
TOTAL LIABILITIES
144,239
148,231
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
254,723
267,749
CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL DEBT
Euro thousand
06/30/2020
12/31/2019
Abs. change
06/30/2019
A. Cash on hand and at banks
15,908
19,863
(3,954)
6,653
B. Other cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
-
C. Securities held for trading
-
-
-
-
D. Liquid assets (A) + (B) + (C)
15,908
19,863
(3,954)
6,653
E. Current financial receivables F. Current bank payables
Current portion of non-current debt
Other current payables to leasing companies
-
-
-
-
20,010
21,005
28,005
41,015
4,858
4,930
(72)
8,598
409
410
(0)
398
I. Current financial debt (F) + (G) + (H)
46,282
25,349
20,933
37,001
J. Net current financial debt
(I) - (E) - (D)
K. Non-current bank payables L. Bonds issued
Other non-current payables to leasing companies
30,374
5,486
24,887
30,348
21,113
23,352
(2,238)
22,011
-
-
-
-
4,089
4,239
(150)
4,212
N. Non-current financial debt
25,203
27,590
(2,388)
26,223
(K) + (L) + (M)
Net financial debt:
55,576
33,077
22,499
56,571
(J) + (N)
(NFP)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
at 30.06.2020
at 30.06.2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net result for the period
(9,030)
5,350
Adjusted for:
- Amortisation of tangible assets, intangible assets and rights of use
5,363
5,413
- Change in the provision for liabilities and contingencies
(512)
(1,939)
- Net change for employee benefits funds
(189)
(353)
- Net change of restoration fund
(3,223)
158
- Finance expense for rights of use
70
70
- Other finance expense (income)
575
726
- Net change in (prepaid)/deferred taxes
(3,372)
646
- Taxes for the period
109
2,094
- (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables
8,673
(9,865)
- (Increase)/decrease in other receivables
2,908
(1,758)
- (Increase)/decrease in trade payables
(10,012)
(1,841)
- (Increase)/decrease in other payables
(7,000)
480
Cash flows of operating activities
(15,642)
(819)
- Interest paid
(191)
(233)
- Taxes paid
(2,320)
(2,570)
Cash flows generated by operating activities
(18,152)
(3,622)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
- Purchase of tangible assets
(389)
(2,950)
- Sale of tangible assets
2
0
- Purchase of intangible assets
(3,750)
(3,831)
- Sale of financial assets
(44)
124
Cash flows generated by investing activities
(4,181)
(6,657)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
- Dividends paid
0
(13,188)
- Short-/long-term loans taken out
21,000
18,500
- Short-/long-term loans (repaid)
(2,330)
(2,333)
- Finance expense for rights of use (repaid)
(291)
(316)
Net cash generated by/(used for) financing activities
18,379
2,663
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
