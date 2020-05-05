Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020
05/05/2020 | 01:09pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
AT MARCH 31, 2020
A positive start to the year interrupted by the COVID-19 health emergency in March
Prompt implementation of a series of measures to mitigate the financial impact of
this unprecedented crisis
1 million passengers handled in the first quarter of the year, down 29.3% compared to the same period of 2019 due to the COVID emergency. In the first two months of 2020,
the Tuscan Airport
passenger traffic reported a promising performance (+2.7%),
exceeding that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%).
Operating revenues amounted to
million at March 31, 2020, down 22.3% compared
to the same period of 2019. Aviation and Non-Aviation revenues decreased sharply by - 21.3% and -21.0%, respectively, due to the significant reduction in traffic volumes and the closure of nearly all commercial activities.
EBITDA was negative for
thousand compared to a positive
million at March 31,
2019.
The net result for the first quarter of the year was a negativemillion
compared to a negative amount of
thousand reported in Q1 2019.
Net Financial Debt amounted to
million at March 31, 2020 compared to
33.1
million at December 31, 2019 and
million at March 31, 2019.
Consolidated results at March 31, 2020:
Consolidated figures million)
Q1
% on
Q1
% on
2020
revenues
2019
revenues
Total revenues
19.5
100%
23.6
100%
(4.1)
(17.5%)
Operating revenues
16.8
86.3%
21.6
91.6%
(4.8)
(22.3%)
EBITDA
(0.6)
n.a.
2.9
12.5%
(3.6)
n.a.
EBIT
(3.7)
n.a.
(0.7)
n.a.
(3.0)
n.a.
PBT
(4.0)
n.a.
(1.1)
n.a.
(2.9)
n.a.
(2.9)
n.a.
(0.8)
n.a.
(2.1)
n.a.
Florence, May 5, 2020
Toscana
Aeroporti
Company
TA
an Italian company listed on the electronic share
market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages the Florence and Pisa airports
met
today to examine and approve the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020.
the COVID-19 epidemic began to spread, Toscana Aeroporti has made it a priority to protect the health of its people and passengers, while also ensuring the continuity of public service in full safety. We also immediately implemented a series of actions to mitigate the financial impact of this unprecedented crisis, such as prompt recourse to the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund, the withdrawal by the Board of Directors of the 2019
dividend proposal and the revision of contractual terms with our commented
Toscana Aeroporti ChairmanMarco Carrai. extreme uncertainty that continues to surround the duration of the Covid-19 epidemic means that it is still not possible to predict the medium-to-long-term effects on the airport sector and estimate the time required for
it to make a speedy recovery. The considerable resilience and solidity always shown by Toscana Aeroporti means that we are in a position to face the effects of the epidemic and plan the decisive restarting phase for the sector. Within this scenario, at the Pisa and Florence airports, the latter of which resumed operations on May 4, it will be possible to launch pilot screening projects to protect the safety of employees, passengers and the whole airport systemconcluded Toscana Aeroporti ChairmanMarco Carrai.
Tuscan Airport
passenger traffic at March 31, 2020
Despite the positive performance in terms of passenger traffic recorded in the first two months of the year (+2.7%), which exceeded that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%), the Q1 2020 results of Toscana Aeroporti were negatively impacted by the intensifying health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19. The extraordinary governmental measures adopted at national and international level led to a severe reduction in air traffic and the gradual cancellation of flights by all airlines. In the first quarter of 2020, the cancellation of
operations effective March 14 generated a 29.3% decline in passenger traffic (1,005,662 passengers handled in the first three months of the year, with a decrease of 417,507 passengers compared to the same period of 2019). Considering March 2020 alone, the decrease in passenger traffic was 82.9% compared to the same period of 2019. The impact of the Coronavirus emergency affected the whole Italian airport system, which reported an average decline of 31.8% at the end of Q1 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.
As a consequence of the epidemic emergency, the Company estimates that the Tuscan Airport System lost approximately 23,000 passengers in the last week of February and about 477,000 passengers in March due to the over 3 thousand flights cancelled and a load factor declining by over 40%. Net of the effect of the Coronavirus-related cancellations, in Q1 2020 Toscana Aeroporti would have reported a traffic of about 1.5 million passengers, up 5.8%.
Pisa Galileo Galilei airport
declined by 30.7% compared to the same period of 2019. This result was attributable to the performance of the first two months, in line with the previous year (-0.5%), which was followed by a severe drop in March (-82.4%) due to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. Therefore, the Company estimates a loss of approximately 293,000 passengers in terms of traffic due to the COVID-19 health emergency. Net of this loss, the Pisa airport would have reported a traffic of about 913,000 passengers, with a 2.2% increase.
Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport
In the first two months of the year, the Florence airport reported a +8.2% increase in passengers compared to the same period of the 2019. In application of Decree No. 112 of e airport halted its operations with effect from Saturday, March 14, 2020. At March 31, 2020,
passengers handled were 386,171, down 27.0% compared to the same period of 2019. At the Florence airport, the Company estimates a loss of approximately 207,000 passengers for Q1 2020. Net of this loss, the Florence airport would have reported a traffic of about 592,000 passengers, with a 12.1% increase.
Consolidated results
Total revenues
compared to
Operating revenues were broken down as follows.
Aviation revenues
handled in the period, a decline was reported by both revenues generated by airport rights, charges
the first quarter of 2019).
- Network development expensesillion, down by -
- Non-Aviationrevenues as well were impacted by the sharp decline in traffic reported in
Total costs-2.7%) compare same period of 2019, due to lower operating costs (-
EBITDA million for the same period of 2019.
EBIT
thousand at March 31, 2019. PBT was negative for 4.0 million compared to a negative million for the first quarter of 2019.
The
net result for the period was a negative
million compared to a negative
amount of
thousand reported in Q1 2019.
Net Financial Debt was
million, compared to
million at December 31, 2019 and
million at March 31, 2019. The
million increase compared to December 31, 2019
was essentially influenced by the
seasonal nature. By contrast, the change
amounted to just
million compared to March 31, 2019. In fact, the increase in current
bank debt, amounting to approximately
million, was offset by an increase in liquidity
of about
million.
The foregoing was aimed at securing the financial resources necessary in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Toscana Aeroporti applied for access to the
published in the Italian Official Journal on April 9, 2020.
The
total investments at March 31, 2020 amounted to
million, of which
million regarding intangible assets mainly due to the development of the Florence
airport Master Plan and the upgrade of the BHS and baggage conveyors at both airports
and
thousand in property, plant and equipment.
Significant events for the first quarter of 2020
On February 13, 2020, the Council of State rejected the appeal lodged by Toscana Aeroporti against the judgement of the Regional Administrative Court of Tuscany No. 723 of 2019.
On February 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. resolved to take the necessary steps to move forward with the proceeding concerning the Florence
Significant events occurred after March 31, 2020
Pisa airport
The Pisa airport is currently operating the scheduled passenger flight to Rome Fiumicino
flights. In this regard, it bears recalling that 8 charter flights for transporting humanitarian aid were operated in April to deliver health material for the Coronavirus emergency. The airline Ryanair has 6 aircraft parked at the Pisa airport that are regularly moved to ensure their maintenance, in view to resuming their use for commercial traffic purposes.
Florence airport
On May 4, 2020, the Florence airport resumed operations in application of the amendments to Decree-Law No. 153 of April 12, 2020. In compliance with the provisions of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), the limitation of operations entered into force
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport limited the operation of the Italian airport system to contrast the Covid-19 emergency.
Other events occurred after March 31, 2020
On April 20, 2020, the shareholders Corporación America Italia S.p.A. and SO.G.IM. S.p.A.
to have effect on April 15, 2020.
On April
suspension of payment of fees relating to airport concessions set to come due in July. Payment for 2020 will be commensurate to actual traffic recorded during the year and is to be made in a single instalment by January 31, 2021.
Outlook
In the first four months of 2020, the Tuscan Airport System reported total passenger traffic of about 1 million (-53.4% compared to the first four months of 2019).
This performance was attributable to the combined effect of the demand recorded in January and February 2020, up 2.7% compared to the same period of 2019, and the severe impact generated by the restrictions of operations imposed due to the Coronavirus in March and April, which led to a decline in passenger traffic by 82.9% and 99.9%, respectively, compared to the same months of 2019.
In addition to the continuation of the critical factors that had already been highlighted in 2019, such as the effects of Brexit, the Alitalia crisis and the failure to resume use of Boeing
737-800 Max aircraft, the year 2020 will see the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, global transport networks and air transport in particular, and, even more so for Italy, on domestic and international tourism.
Given the ongoing and rapid development of this phenomenon, for the time being it is difficult to produce quantitative forecasts of the specific impact on the Company and the Group. However, in light of the restrictions imposed on airport services and the cancellations recorded as of March 2020, it is possible to forecast a significant impact on the 2020 economic and financial results, above all with reference to the second half of the year.
In any event, the extent of the effects of the impact of the coronavirus on the Tuscan Airport System will become clearer in the coming months. Drawing on the considerable resilience it has shown in its five years of operation, Toscana Aeroporti has undertaken, and will
insofar as possible, to traffic performance, while also taking account of the containment measures adopted by the governments, competent authorities, and central banks of the countries affected by the spread of the virus and initiatives of an economic nature in support of households, workers and businesses, trusting in the possibility that this emergency may subside in the coming months.
The consolidated financial statements at March 31, 2020 are attached hereto. The quarterly accounts at March 31, 2020 have not been audited.
The Director responsible for financial reporting, Marco Gialletti, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.
The consolidated Interim Financial Report at March 31,2020 will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office, through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO and will also be
published on the website www.toscana-aeroporti.com, under Relat section.
-EU accounting standards, the meaning and content of which are described below, in line with Recommendation CESR/05-178b published on November 3, 2005:
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA): defined as the difference between revenues (Aviation, Non- Aviation, Final difference in inventories, other revenues and income) and operating costs (raw materials, services, personnel, fees, sundry operating expenses). This is the margin earned before determining amortization/depreciation and write-downs, allocations to provisions for risks and charges and the bad debt reserve, financial operations and taxes.
Operating Profit (EBIT): defined as the difference between the Gross Operating Profit and the value of amortization/depreciation, provisions for risks and liabilities, and the bad debt reserve. This is the margin earned before financial operations and taxes.
Net Financial Debt: defined as the algebraic sum of cash and cash equivalents, current and non- current financial receivables and payables.
This press release contains forward-forward-looking statements are based on the present expectations and projections of the Toscana Aeroporti Group concerning future events, and they are, by their very nature, intrinsically risky and uncertain. Actual results may differ significantly from those contained in said forward-looking statements due to multiple factors, including changes in macroeconomic conditions and in the
economic growth, as well as other changes in business conditions, a continuous volatility and a further deterioration of capital and financial markets, and many other factors, the majority of which are not under the control of the Group.
This press release is also available on the corporate website at the following address www.toscana-
TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
REVENUES
Operating revenues
16,814
21,635
Other revenues
298
396
Revenues from construction services
2,374
1,578
TOTAL REVENUES (A)
19,486
23,609
COSTS
Operating costs
Consumables
260
240
Personnel costs
9,663
10,332
Service costs
6,802
7,366
Sundry operating expenses
379
571
Airport fees
1,041
1,132
Total operating costs
18,145
19,640
Costs for construction services
1,964
1,027
TOTAL COSTS (B)
20,109
20,667
GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (A-B)
-622
2,942
Depreciation, amortization and write-downs
2,691
2,662
Provision for risks and repairs
293
944
Net reversals(write-downs) of trade and other receivables
76
67
OPERATING RESULT
-3,683
-730
NET FINANCE COSTS
Finance income
5
2
Finance expense
-348
-374
TOTAL NET FINANCE COSTS
-343
-372
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
-4,025
-1,102
Taxes for the period
-1,030
307
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
-2,996
-795
Minority interests
47
-21
-2,948
-816
Earnings per share (€)
-0,1584
-0,0439
-0,1584
-0,0439
TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (A)
-2,996
-795
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will subsequently be reclassified through profit or loss:
Income/(loss) arising from the determination of the Termination Benefit after tax
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
+ (B)
Minority interests
THE PERIOD
290 -209
-2,706-1,005
38-19
-2,668-1,024
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
ASSETS
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible Assets
175,635
174,880
Property, plant and equipment
29,640
30,310
Rights of use
4,564
4,619
Equity investments in other companies
2,945
2,945
Equity investments in Associate Companies
570
570
Other Financial Assets
3,218
3,220
Receivables from others, due beyond the year
206
308
Deferred tax assets
2,749
1,716
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
219,527
218,569
CURRENT ASSETS
Trade receivables
11,477
17,525
Tax assets for current taxes
280
280
Other tax receivables
3,213
1,497
Receivables from others, due within the year
10,478
10,014
Cash and cash equivalents
27,060
19,863
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
52,509
49,179
TOTAL ASSETS
272,036
267,749
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
30,710
30,710
Capital reserves
74,124
74,124
IAS adjustments reserve
-3,229
-3,229
Profit/(Loss) carried forward
17,832
3,403
-2,948
14,149
116,488
119,156
MINORITY INTEREST
324
361
TOTAL EQUITY
116,812
119,518
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Provisions for liabilities and contingencies
2,008
2,458
Provisions for repairs and replacements
19,256
17,834
Employee benefits funds
5,299
5,767
Financial liabilities beyond the year
21,930
23,352
Financial liabilities for rights of use beyond the year
4,190
4,239
Other payables due beyond the year
354
338
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
53,037
53,988
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities due beyond the year
45,908
24,940
Financial liabilities for rights of use within the year
418
410
Tax payables
2,268
2,174
Other tax payables
11,631
11,987
Payables to suppliers
23,693
31,643
Payables to social security institutions
2,319
2,611
Other payables due within the year
11,077
12,568
Provisions for repair and replacement
4,873
7,911
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
102,187
94,243
TOTAL LIABILITIES
155,224
148,231
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
272,036
267,749
CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL DEBT
Euro thousand
03/31/2020
12/31/2019
Abs. change
03/31/2019
A. Cash on hand and at banks
27,060
19,863
7,198
7,657
B. Other cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
-
C. Securities held for trading
-
-
-
-
D. Liquid assets (A) + (B) + (C)
27,060
19,863
7,198
7,657
E. Current financial receivables F. Current bank payables
Current portion of non-current debt
Other current payables to leasing companies
-
-
-
-
41,011
20,010
21,001
15,501
4,930
-33
4,716
4,897
418
410
9
426
I. Current financial debt (F) + (G) + (H)
46,326
25,349
20,977
20,643
J. Net current financial debt
(I) - (E) - (D)
K. Non-current bank payables L. Bonds issued
Other non-current payables to leasing companies
19,266
5,486
13,779
12,986
21,930
23,352
(1,422)
26,743
-
-
-
-
4,190
4,239
-49
4,304
N. Non-current financial debt
26,120
27,590
(1,471)
31,047
(K) + (L) + (M)
Net financial debt:
45,385
33,077
12,308
44,033
(J) + (N)
(NFP)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
at 31.03.2020
at 31.03.2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net result for the period
(2,996)
(795)
Adjusted for:
- Amortisation of tangible assets, intangible assets and rights of use
2,691
2,662
- Change in the provision for liabilities and contingencies
(450)
28
- Net change for employee benefits funds
(108)
(208)
- Net change of restoration fund
(1,801)
602
- Finance expense for rights of use
35
35
- Other finance expense (income)
308
338
- Net change in (prepaid)/deferred taxes
(1,124)
(200)
- Taxes for the period
(94)
(107)
- (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables
6,149
(1,708)
- (Increase)/decrease in other receivables
(2,173)
1,049
- (Increase)/decrease in trade payables
(7,950)
(4,855)
- (Increase)/decrease in other payables
(2,123)
(5,180)
Cash flows of operating activities
(9,448)
(8,338)
- Interest paid
(127)
(154)
Cash flows generated by operating activities
(9,575)
(8,492)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
- Purchase of tangible assets
(226)
(848)
- Sale of tangible assets
2
0)
- Purchase of intangible assets
(2,424)
(1,761)
- Sale of financial assets
0
(77)
Cash flows generated by investing activities
(2,648)
(2,533)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
- Short-/long-term loans taken out
21,000
6,000
- Short-/long-term loans (repaid)
(1,434)
(1,434)
- Finance expense for rights of use (repaid)
(146)
(154)
Net cash generated by/(used for) financing activities
19,420
4,412
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
