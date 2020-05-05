Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

AT MARCH 31, 2020

A positive start to the year interrupted by the COVID-19 health emergency in March

Prompt implementation of a series of measures to mitigate the financial impact of

this unprecedented crisis

  • 1 million passengers handled in the first quarter of the year, down 29.3% compared to the same period of 2019 due to the COVID emergency. In the first two months of 2020,

the Tuscan Airport

passenger traffic reported a promising performance (+2.7%),

exceeding that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%).

Operating revenues amounted to

million at March 31, 2020, down 22.3% compared

to the same period of 2019. Aviation and Non-Aviation revenues decreased sharply by - 21.3% and -21.0%, respectively, due to the significant reduction in traffic volumes and the closure of nearly all commercial activities.

EBITDA was negative for

thousand compared to a positive

million at March 31,

2019.

  • The net result for the first quarter of the year was a negative million

compared to a negative amount of

thousand reported in Q1 2019.

Net Financial Debt amounted to

million at March 31, 2020 compared to

33.1

million at December 31, 2019 and

million at March 31, 2019.

Consolidated results at March 31, 2020:

Consolidated figures million)

Q1

% on

Q1

% on

2020

revenues

2019

revenues

Total revenues

19.5

100%

23.6

100%

(4.1)

(17.5%)

Operating revenues

16.8

86.3%

21.6

91.6%

(4.8)

(22.3%)

EBITDA

(0.6)

n.a.

2.9

12.5%

(3.6)

n.a.

EBIT

(3.7)

n.a.

(0.7)

n.a.

(3.0)

n.a.

PBT

(4.0)

n.a.

(1.1)

n.a.

(2.9)

n.a.

(2.9)

n.a.

(0.8)

n.a.

(2.1)

n.a.

Florence, May 5, 2020

Toscana

Aeroporti

Company

TA

an Italian company listed on the electronic share

market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages the Florence and Pisa airports

met

today to examine and approve the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020.

the COVID-19 epidemic began to spread, Toscana Aeroporti has made it a priority to protect the health of its people and passengers, while also ensuring the continuity of public service in full safety. We also immediately implemented a series of actions to mitigate the financial impact of this unprecedented crisis, such as prompt recourse to the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund, the withdrawal by the Board of Directors of the 2019

dividend proposal and the revision of contractual terms with our commented

Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai. extreme uncertainty that continues to surround the duration of the Covid-19 epidemic means that it is still not possible to predict the medium-to-long-term effects on the airport sector and estimate the time required for

1

it to make a speedy recovery. The considerable resilience and solidity always shown by Toscana Aeroporti means that we are in a position to face the effects of the epidemic and plan the decisive restarting phase for the sector. Within this scenario, at the Pisa and Florence airports, the latter of which resumed operations on May 4, it will be possible to launch pilot screening projects to protect the safety of employees, passengers and the whole airport systemconcluded Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai.

Tuscan Airport

passenger traffic at March 31, 2020

Despite the positive performance in terms of passenger traffic recorded in the first two months of the year (+2.7%), which exceeded that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%), the Q1 2020 results of Toscana Aeroporti were negatively impacted by the intensifying health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19. The extraordinary governmental measures adopted at national and international level led to a severe reduction in air traffic and the gradual cancellation of flights by all airlines. In the first quarter of 2020, the cancellation of

operations effective March 14 generated a 29.3% decline in passenger traffic (1,005,662 passengers handled in the first three months of the year, with a decrease of 417,507 passengers compared to the same period of 2019). Considering March 2020 alone, the decrease in passenger traffic was 82.9% compared to the same period of 2019. The impact of the Coronavirus emergency affected the whole Italian airport system, which reported an average decline of 31.8% at the end of Q1 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

As a consequence of the epidemic emergency, the Company estimates that the Tuscan Airport System lost approximately 23,000 passengers in the last week of February and about 477,000 passengers in March due to the over 3 thousand flights cancelled and a load factor declining by over 40%. Net of the effect of the Coronavirus-related cancellations, in Q1 2020 Toscana Aeroporti would have reported a traffic of about 1.5 million passengers, up 5.8%.

Pisa Galileo Galilei airport

declined by 30.7% compared to the same period of 2019. This result was attributable to the performance of the first two months, in line with the previous year (-0.5%), which was followed by a severe drop in March (-82.4%) due to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. Therefore, the Company estimates a loss of approximately 293,000 passengers in terms of traffic due to the COVID-19 health emergency. Net of this loss, the Pisa airport would have reported a traffic of about 913,000 passengers, with a 2.2% increase.

Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport

In the first two months of the year, the Florence airport reported a +8.2% increase in passengers compared to the same period of the 2019. In application of Decree No. 112 of e airport halted its operations with effect from Saturday, March 14, 2020. At March 31, 2020,

passengers handled were 386,171, down 27.0% compared to the same period of 2019. At the Florence airport, the Company estimates a loss of approximately 207,000 passengers for Q1 2020. Net of this loss, the Florence airport would have reported a traffic of about 592,000 passengers, with a 12.1% increase.

2

Consolidated results

Total revenues

compared to

Operating revenues were broken down as follows.

  • Aviation revenues
    handled in the period, a decline was reported by both revenues generated by airport rights, charges

the first quarter of 2019).

- Network development expensesillion, down by -

- Non-Aviationrevenues as well were impacted by the sharp decline in traffic reported in

Total costs-2.7%) compare same period of 2019, due to lower operating costs (-

EBITDA million for the same period of 2019.

EBIT

thousand at March 31, 2019. PBT was negative for 4.0 million compared to a negative million for the first quarter of 2019.

The

net result for the period was a negative

million compared to a negative

amount of

thousand reported in Q1 2019.

Net Financial Debt was

million, compared to

million at December 31, 2019 and

million at March 31, 2019. The

million increase compared to December 31, 2019

was essentially influenced by the

seasonal nature. By contrast, the change

amounted to just

million compared to March 31, 2019. In fact, the increase in current

bank debt, amounting to approximately

million, was offset by an increase in liquidity

of about

million.

The foregoing was aimed at securing the financial resources necessary in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Toscana Aeroporti applied for access to the

published in the Italian Official Journal on April 9, 2020.

The

total investments at March 31, 2020 amounted to

million, of which

million regarding intangible assets mainly due to the development of the Florence

airport Master Plan and the upgrade of the BHS and baggage conveyors at both airports

and

thousand in property, plant and equipment.

3

Significant events for the first quarter of 2020

On February 13, 2020, the Council of State rejected the appeal lodged by Toscana Aeroporti against the judgement of the Regional Administrative Court of Tuscany No. 723 of 2019.

On February 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. resolved to take the necessary steps to move forward with the proceeding concerning the Florence

Significant events occurred after March 31, 2020

Pisa airport

The Pisa airport is currently operating the scheduled passenger flight to Rome Fiumicino

flights. In this regard, it bears recalling that 8 charter flights for transporting humanitarian aid were operated in April to deliver health material for the Coronavirus emergency. The airline Ryanair has 6 aircraft parked at the Pisa airport that are regularly moved to ensure their maintenance, in view to resuming their use for commercial traffic purposes.

Florence airport

On May 4, 2020, the Florence airport resumed operations in application of the amendments to Decree-Law No. 153 of April 12, 2020. In compliance with the provisions of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), the limitation of operations entered into force

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport limited the operation of the Italian airport system to contrast the Covid-19 emergency.

Other events occurred after March 31, 2020

  • On April 20, 2020, the shareholders Corporación America Italia S.p.A. and SO.G.IM. S.p.A.
    to have effect on April 15, 2020.
  • On April
    suspension of payment of fees relating to airport concessions set to come due in July. Payment for 2020 will be commensurate to actual traffic recorded during the year and is to be made in a single instalment by January 31, 2021.

Outlook

In the first four months of 2020, the Tuscan Airport System reported total passenger traffic of about 1 million (-53.4% compared to the first four months of 2019).

This performance was attributable to the combined effect of the demand recorded in January and February 2020, up 2.7% compared to the same period of 2019, and the severe impact generated by the restrictions of operations imposed due to the Coronavirus in March and April, which led to a decline in passenger traffic by 82.9% and 99.9%, respectively, compared to the same months of 2019.

In addition to the continuation of the critical factors that had already been highlighted in 2019, such as the effects of Brexit, the Alitalia crisis and the failure to resume use of Boeing

4

737-800 Max aircraft, the year 2020 will see the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, global transport networks and air transport in particular, and, even more so for Italy, on domestic and international tourism.

Given the ongoing and rapid development of this phenomenon, for the time being it is difficult to produce quantitative forecasts of the specific impact on the Company and the Group. However, in light of the restrictions imposed on airport services and the cancellations recorded as of March 2020, it is possible to forecast a significant impact on the 2020 economic and financial results, above all with reference to the second half of the year.

In any event, the extent of the effects of the impact of the coronavirus on the Tuscan Airport System will become clearer in the coming months. Drawing on the considerable resilience it has shown in its five years of operation, Toscana Aeroporti has undertaken, and will

insofar as possible, to traffic performance, while also taking account of the containment measures adopted by the governments, competent authorities, and central banks of the countries affected by the spread of the virus and initiatives of an economic nature in support of households, workers and businesses, trusting in the possibility that this emergency may subside in the coming months.

***

The consolidated financial statements at March 31, 2020 are attached hereto. The quarterly accounts at March 31, 2020 have not been audited.

***

The Director responsible for financial reporting, Marco Gialletti, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.

***

The consolidated Interim Financial Report at March 31,2020 will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office, through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO and will also be

published on the website www.toscana-aeroporti.com, under Relat section.

***

-EU accounting standards, the meaning and content of which are described below, in line with Recommendation CESR/05-178b published on November 3, 2005:

Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA): defined as the difference between revenues (Aviation, Non- Aviation, Final difference in inventories, other revenues and income) and operating costs (raw materials, services, personnel, fees, sundry operating expenses). This is the margin earned before determining amortization/depreciation and write-downs, allocations to provisions for risks and charges and the bad debt reserve, financial operations and taxes.

Operating Profit (EBIT): defined as the difference between the Gross Operating Profit and the value of amortization/depreciation, provisions for risks and liabilities, and the bad debt reserve. This is the margin earned before financial operations and taxes.

Net Financial Debt: defined as the algebraic sum of cash and cash equivalents, current and non- current financial receivables and payables.

***

This press release contains forward-forward-looking statements are based on the present expectations and projections of the Toscana Aeroporti Group concerning future events, and they are, by their very nature, intrinsically risky and uncertain. Actual results may differ significantly from those contained in said forward-looking statements due to multiple factors, including changes in macroeconomic conditions and in the

5

economic growth, as well as other changes in business conditions, a continuous volatility and a further deterioration of capital and financial markets, and many other factors, the majority of which are not under the control of the Group.

***

This press release is also available on the corporate website at the following address www.toscana-

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Media Relations:

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.

Barabino & Partners

Gabriele Paoli

Giovanni Vantaggi

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. 02/72.02.35.35

Tel. +39 050/849 240

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

gabriele.paoli@toscana-aeroporti.com

Mobile 328/83.17.379

6

TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

REVENUES

Operating revenues

16,814

21,635

Other revenues

298

396

Revenues from construction services

2,374

1,578

TOTAL REVENUES (A)

19,486

23,609

COSTS

Operating costs

Consumables

260

240

Personnel costs

9,663

10,332

Service costs

6,802

7,366

Sundry operating expenses

379

571

Airport fees

1,041

1,132

Total operating costs

18,145

19,640

Costs for construction services

1,964

1,027

TOTAL COSTS (B)

20,109

20,667

GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (A-B)

-622

2,942

Depreciation, amortization and write-downs

2,691

2,662

Provision for risks and repairs

293

944

Net reversals(write-downs) of trade and other receivables

76

67

OPERATING RESULT

-3,683

-730

NET FINANCE COSTS

Finance income

5

2

Finance expense

-348

-374

TOTAL NET FINANCE COSTS

-343

-372

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

-4,025

-1,102

Taxes for the period

-1,030

307

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

-2,996

-795

Minority interests

47

-21

-2,948

-816

Earnings per share ()

-0,1584

-0,0439

-0,1584

-0,0439

TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (A)

-2,996

-795

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will subsequently be reclassified through profit or loss:

  • Income/(loss) arising from the determination of the Termination Benefit after tax

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

  1. + (B)
    Minority interests

THE PERIOD

290 -209

-2,706-1,005

38-19

-2,668-1,024

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSETS

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Intangible Assets

175,635

174,880

Property, plant and equipment

29,640

30,310

Rights of use

4,564

4,619

Equity investments in other companies

2,945

2,945

Equity investments in Associate Companies

570

570

Other Financial Assets

3,218

3,220

Receivables from others, due beyond the year

206

308

Deferred tax assets

2,749

1,716

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

219,527

218,569

CURRENT ASSETS

Trade receivables

11,477

17,525

Tax assets for current taxes

280

280

Other tax receivables

3,213

1,497

Receivables from others, due within the year

10,478

10,014

Cash and cash equivalents

27,060

19,863

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

52,509

49,179

TOTAL ASSETS

272,036

267,749

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

30,710

30,710

Capital reserves

74,124

74,124

IAS adjustments reserve

-3,229

-3,229

Profit/(Loss) carried forward

17,832

3,403

-2,948

14,149

116,488

119,156

MINORITY INTEREST

324

361

TOTAL EQUITY

116,812

119,518

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Provisions for liabilities and contingencies

2,008

2,458

Provisions for repairs and replacements

19,256

17,834

Employee benefits funds

5,299

5,767

Financial liabilities beyond the year

21,930

23,352

Financial liabilities for rights of use beyond the year

4,190

4,239

Other payables due beyond the year

354

338

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

53,037

53,988

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities due beyond the year

45,908

24,940

Financial liabilities for rights of use within the year

418

410

Tax payables

2,268

2,174

Other tax payables

11,631

11,987

Payables to suppliers

23,693

31,643

Payables to social security institutions

2,319

2,611

Other payables due within the year

11,077

12,568

Provisions for repair and replacement

4,873

7,911

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

102,187

94,243

TOTAL LIABILITIES

155,224

148,231

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

272,036

267,749

8

CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL DEBT

Euro thousand

03/31/2020

12/31/2019

Abs. change

03/31/2019

A. Cash on hand and at banks

27,060

19,863

7,198

7,657

B. Other cash and cash equivalents

-

-

-

-

C. Securities held for trading

-

-

-

-

D. Liquid assets (A) + (B) + (C)

27,060

19,863

7,198

7,657

E. Current financial receivables F. Current bank payables

  1. Current portion of non-current debt
  2. Other current payables to leasing companies

-

-

-

-

41,011

20,010

21,001

15,501

4,930

-33

4,716

4,897

418

410

9

426

I. Current financial debt (F) + (G) + (H)

46,326

25,349

20,977

20,643

J. Net current financial debt

(I) - (E) - (D)

K. Non-current bank payables L. Bonds issued

  1. Other non-current payables to leasing companies

19,266

5,486

13,779

12,986

21,930

23,352

(1,422)

26,743

-

-

-

-

4,190

4,239

-49

4,304

N. Non-current financial debt

26,120

27,590

(1,471)

31,047

(K) + (L) + (M)

Net financial debt:

45,385

33,077

12,308

44,033

(J) + (N)

(NFP)

9

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

at 31.03.2020

at 31.03.2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net result for the period

(2,996)

(795)

Adjusted for:

- Amortisation of tangible assets, intangible assets and rights of use

2,691

2,662

- Change in the provision for liabilities and contingencies

(450)

28

- Net change for employee benefits funds

(108)

(208)

- Net change of restoration fund

(1,801)

602

- Finance expense for rights of use

35

35

- Other finance expense (income)

308

338

- Net change in (prepaid)/deferred taxes

(1,124)

(200)

- Taxes for the period

(94)

(107)

- (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables

6,149

(1,708)

- (Increase)/decrease in other receivables

(2,173)

1,049

- (Increase)/decrease in trade payables

(7,950)

(4,855)

- (Increase)/decrease in other payables

(2,123)

(5,180)

Cash flows of operating activities

(9,448)

(8,338)

- Interest paid

(127)

(154)

Cash flows generated by operating activities

(9,575)

(8,492)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

- Purchase of tangible assets

(226)

(848)

- Sale of tangible assets

2

0)

- Purchase of intangible assets

(2,424)

(1,761)

- Sale of financial assets

0

(77)

Cash flows generated by investing activities

(2,648)

(2,533)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

- Short-/long-term loans taken out

21,000

6,000

- Short-/long-term loans (repaid)

(1,434)

(1,434)

- Finance expense for rights of use (repaid)

(146)

(154)

Net cash generated by/(used for) financing activities

19,420

4,412

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

7,198

(6,613)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

19,863

14,270

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

27,060

7,657

10

Disclaimer

Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 17:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
01:14pTOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at March 31, 2020
PU
01:09pTOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial ..
PU
04/30Italy's airport lobby says social distancing on planes not sustainable
RE
04/23Rome to take full control of Alitalia in June - minister
RE
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : Filed of Half-Year Financial Report as at June 30, 2019
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Financial Repo..
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : Change to 2019 corporate events calendar
PU
2019TOSCANA AEROPORTI : on the decree issued by the italian Ministry of Transport an..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 139 M
EBIT 2019 22,7 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 18,8 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,99x
EV / Sales2020 7,27x
Capitalization 257 M
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,40  €
Last Close Price 13,80  €
Spread / Highest target -2,90%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gina Giani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pietro Sammataro Director-Operations
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.-20.69%283
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.43%19 059
GROUPE ADP-52.39%9 733
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-6.05%8 361
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-1.49%5 318
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-37.58%3 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group