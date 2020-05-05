Toscana Aeroporti S p A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020 0 05/05/2020 | 01:09pm EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT MARCH 31, 2020 A positive start to the year interrupted by the COVID-19 health emergency in March Prompt implementation of a series of measures to mitigate the financial impact of this unprecedented crisis 1 million passengers handled in the first quarter of the year, down 29.3% compared to the same period of 2019 due to the COVID emergency. In the first two months of 2020, the Tuscan Airport passenger traffic reported a promising performance (+2.7%), exceeding that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%).  Operating revenues amounted to million at March 31, 2020, down 22.3% compared to the same period of 2019. Aviation and Non-Aviation revenues decreased sharply by - 21.3% and -21.0%, respectively, due to the significant reduction in traffic volumes and the closure of nearly all commercial activities.  EBITDA was negative for thousand compared to a positive million at March 31, 2019. The net result for the first quarter of the year was a negative million compared to a negative amount of thousand reported in Q1 2019.  Net Financial Debt amounted to million at March 31, 2020 compared to 33.1 million at December 31, 2019 and million at March 31, 2019. Consolidated results at March 31, 2020: Consolidated figures million) Q1 % on Q1 % on 2020 revenues 2019 revenues Total revenues 19.5 100% 23.6 100% (4.1) (17.5%) Operating revenues 16.8 86.3% 21.6 91.6% (4.8) (22.3%) EBITDA (0.6) n.a. 2.9 12.5% (3.6) n.a. EBIT (3.7) n.a. (0.7) n.a. (3.0) n.a. PBT (4.0) n.a. (1.1) n.a. (2.9) n.a. (2.9) n.a. (0.8) n.a. (2.1) n.a. Florence, May 5, 2020 Toscana Aeroporti Company TA an Italian company listed on the electronic share market (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. which manages the Florence and Pisa airports met today to examine and approve the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2020. the COVID-19 epidemic began to spread, Toscana Aeroporti has made it a priority to protect the health of its people and passengers, while also ensuring the continuity of public service in full safety. We also immediately implemented a series of actions to mitigate the financial impact of this unprecedented crisis, such as prompt recourse to the Extraordinary Wages Guarantee Fund, the withdrawal by the Board of Directors of the 2019 dividend proposal and the revision of contractual terms with our commented Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai. extreme uncertainty that continues to surround the duration of the Covid-19 epidemic means that it is still not possible to predict the medium-to-long-term effects on the airport sector and estimate the time required for 1 it to make a speedy recovery. The considerable resilience and solidity always shown by Toscana Aeroporti means that we are in a position to face the effects of the epidemic and plan the decisive restarting phase for the sector. Within this scenario, at the Pisa and Florence airports, the latter of which resumed operations on May 4, it will be possible to launch pilot screening projects to protect the safety of employees, passengers and the whole airport systemconcluded Toscana Aeroporti Chairman Marco Carrai. Tuscan Airport passenger traffic at March 31, 2020 Despite the positive performance in terms of passenger traffic recorded in the first two months of the year (+2.7%), which exceeded that of the Italian airport system (-0.1%), the Q1 2020 results of Toscana Aeroporti were negatively impacted by the intensifying health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19. The extraordinary governmental measures adopted at national and international level led to a severe reduction in air traffic and the gradual cancellation of flights by all airlines. In the first quarter of 2020, the cancellation of operations effective March 14 generated a 29.3% decline in passenger traffic (1,005,662 passengers handled in the first three months of the year, with a decrease of 417,507 passengers compared to the same period of 2019). Considering March 2020 alone, the decrease in passenger traffic was 82.9% compared to the same period of 2019. The impact of the Coronavirus emergency affected the whole Italian airport system, which reported an average decline of 31.8% at the end of Q1 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. As a consequence of the epidemic emergency, the Company estimates that the Tuscan Airport System lost approximately 23,000 passengers in the last week of February and about 477,000 passengers in March due to the over 3 thousand flights cancelled and a load factor declining by over 40%. Net of the effect of the Coronavirus-related cancellations, in Q1 2020 Toscana Aeroporti would have reported a traffic of about 1.5 million passengers, up 5.8%. Pisa Galileo Galilei airport declined by 30.7% compared to the same period of 2019. This result was attributable to the performance of the first two months, in line with the previous year (-0.5%), which was followed by a severe drop in March (-82.4%) due to the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic. Therefore, the Company estimates a loss of approximately 293,000 passengers in terms of traffic due to the COVID-19 health emergency. Net of this loss, the Pisa airport would have reported a traffic of about 913,000 passengers, with a 2.2% increase. Florence Amerigo Vespucci airport In the first two months of the year, the Florence airport reported a +8.2% increase in passengers compared to the same period of the 2019. In application of Decree No. 112 of e airport halted its operations with effect from Saturday, March 14, 2020. At March 31, 2020, passengers handled were 386,171, down 27.0% compared to the same period of 2019. At the Florence airport, the Company estimates a loss of approximately 207,000 passengers for Q1 2020. Net of this loss, the Florence airport would have reported a traffic of about 592,000 passengers, with a 12.1% increase. 2 Consolidated results Total revenues compared to Operating revenues were broken down as follows. Aviation revenues

handled in the period, a decline was reported by both revenues generated by airport rights, charges the first quarter of 2019). - Network development expensesillion, down by - - Non-Aviationrevenues as well were impacted by the sharp decline in traffic reported in Total costs-2.7%) compare same period of 2019, due to lower operating costs (- EBITDA million for the same period of 2019. EBIT thousand at March 31, 2019. PBT was negative for 4.0 million compared to a negative million for the first quarter of 2019. The net result for the period was a negative million compared to a negative amount of thousand reported in Q1 2019. Net Financial Debt was million, compared to million at December 31, 2019 and million at March 31, 2019. The million increase compared to December 31, 2019 was essentially influenced by the seasonal nature. By contrast, the change amounted to just million compared to March 31, 2019. In fact, the increase in current bank debt, amounting to approximately million, was offset by an increase in liquidity of about million. The foregoing was aimed at securing the financial resources necessary in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, Toscana Aeroporti applied for access to the published in the Italian Official Journal on April 9, 2020. The total investments at March 31, 2020 amounted to million, of which million regarding intangible assets mainly due to the development of the Florence airport Master Plan and the upgrade of the BHS and baggage conveyors at both airports and thousand in property, plant and equipment. 3 Significant events for the first quarter of 2020 On February 13, 2020, the Council of State rejected the appeal lodged by Toscana Aeroporti against the judgement of the Regional Administrative Court of Tuscany No. 723 of 2019. On February 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. resolved to take the necessary steps to move forward with the proceeding concerning the Florence Significant events occurred after March 31, 2020 Pisa airport The Pisa airport is currently operating the scheduled passenger flight to Rome Fiumicino flights. In this regard, it bears recalling that 8 charter flights for transporting humanitarian aid were operated in April to deliver health material for the Coronavirus emergency. The airline Ryanair has 6 aircraft parked at the Pisa airport that are regularly moved to ensure their maintenance, in view to resuming their use for commercial traffic purposes. Florence airport On May 4, 2020, the Florence airport resumed operations in application of the amendments to Decree-Law No. 153 of April 12, 2020. In compliance with the provisions of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), the limitation of operations entered into force Minister of Infrastructure and Transport limited the operation of the Italian airport system to contrast the Covid-19 emergency. Other events occurred after March 31, 2020 On April 20, 2020, the shareholders Corporación America Italia S.p.A. and SO.G.IM. S.p.A.

to have effect on April 15, 2020.

to have effect on April 15, 2020. On April

suspension of payment of fees relating to airport concessions set to come due in July. Payment for 2020 will be commensurate to actual traffic recorded during the year and is to be made in a single instalment by January 31, 2021. Outlook In the first four months of 2020, the Tuscan Airport System reported total passenger traffic of about 1 million (-53.4% compared to the first four months of 2019). This performance was attributable to the combined effect of the demand recorded in January and February 2020, up 2.7% compared to the same period of 2019, and the severe impact generated by the restrictions of operations imposed due to the Coronavirus in March and April, which led to a decline in passenger traffic by 82.9% and 99.9%, respectively, compared to the same months of 2019. In addition to the continuation of the critical factors that had already been highlighted in 2019, such as the effects of Brexit, the Alitalia crisis and the failure to resume use of Boeing 4 737-800 Max aircraft, the year 2020 will see the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, global transport networks and air transport in particular, and, even more so for Italy, on domestic and international tourism. Given the ongoing and rapid development of this phenomenon, for the time being it is difficult to produce quantitative forecasts of the specific impact on the Company and the Group. However, in light of the restrictions imposed on airport services and the cancellations recorded as of March 2020, it is possible to forecast a significant impact on the 2020 economic and financial results, above all with reference to the second half of the year. In any event, the extent of the effects of the impact of the coronavirus on the Tuscan Airport System will become clearer in the coming months. Drawing on the considerable resilience it has shown in its five years of operation, Toscana Aeroporti has undertaken, and will insofar as possible, to traffic performance, while also taking account of the containment measures adopted by the governments, competent authorities, and central banks of the countries affected by the spread of the virus and initiatives of an economic nature in support of households, workers and businesses, trusting in the possibility that this emergency may subside in the coming months. *** The consolidated financial statements at March 31, 2020 are attached hereto. The quarterly accounts at March 31, 2020 have not been audited. *** The Director responsible for financial reporting, Marco Gialletti, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records. *** The consolidated Interim Financial Report at March 31,2020 will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office, through the authorized storage mechanism 1INFO and will also be published on the website www.toscana-aeroporti.com, under Relat section. *** -EU accounting standards, the meaning and content of which are described below, in line with Recommendation CESR/05-178b published on November 3, 2005: Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA): defined as the difference between revenues (Aviation, Non- Aviation, Final difference in inventories, other revenues and income) and operating costs (raw materials, services, personnel, fees, sundry operating expenses). This is the margin earned before determining amortization/depreciation and write-downs, allocations to provisions for risks and charges and the bad debt reserve, financial operations and taxes. Operating Profit (EBIT): defined as the difference between the Gross Operating Profit and the value of amortization/depreciation, provisions for risks and liabilities, and the bad debt reserve. This is the margin earned before financial operations and taxes. Net Financial Debt: defined as the algebraic sum of cash and cash equivalents, current and non- current financial receivables and payables. *** This press release contains forward-forward-looking statements are based on the present expectations and projections of the Toscana Aeroporti Group concerning future events, and they are, by their very nature, intrinsically risky and uncertain. Actual results may differ significantly from those contained in said forward-looking statements due to multiple factors, including changes in macroeconomic conditions and in the 5 economic growth, as well as other changes in business conditions, a continuous volatility and a further deterioration of capital and financial markets, and many other factors, the majority of which are not under the control of the Group. *** This press release is also available on the corporate website at the following address www.toscana- Contacts: Investor Relations: Media Relations: Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Barabino & Partners Gabriele Paoli Giovanni Vantaggi Investor Relations Manager Tel. 02/72.02.35.35 Tel. +39 050/849 240 g.vantaggi@barabino.it gabriele.paoli@toscana-aeroporti.com Mobile 328/83.17.379 6 TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Q1 2020 Q1 2019 REVENUES Operating revenues 16,814 21,635 Other revenues 298 396 Revenues from construction services 2,374 1,578 TOTAL REVENUES (A) 19,486 23,609 COSTS Operating costs Consumables 260 240 Personnel costs 9,663 10,332 Service costs 6,802 7,366 Sundry operating expenses 379 571 Airport fees 1,041 1,132 Total operating costs 18,145 19,640 Costs for construction services 1,964 1,027 TOTAL COSTS (B) 20,109 20,667 GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (A-B) -622 2,942 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 2,691 2,662 Provision for risks and repairs 293 944 Net reversals(write-downs) of trade and other receivables 76 67 OPERATING RESULT -3,683 -730 NET FINANCE COSTS Finance income 5 2 Finance expense -348 -374 TOTAL NET FINANCE COSTS -343 -372 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES -4,025 -1,102 Taxes for the period -1,030 307 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD -2,996 -795 Minority interests 47 -21 -2,948 -816 Earnings per share (€) -0,1584 -0,0439 -0,1584 -0,0439 TOSCANA AEROPORTI GROUP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Q1 2020 Q1 2019 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (A) -2,996 -795 Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will subsequently be reclassified through profit or loss: Income/(loss) arising from the determination of the Termination Benefit after tax COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD + (B)

Minority interests THE PERIOD 290 -209 -2,706-1,005 38-19 -2,668-1,024 7 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ASSETS 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible Assets 175,635 174,880 Property, plant and equipment 29,640 30,310 Rights of use 4,564 4,619 Equity investments in other companies 2,945 2,945 Equity investments in Associate Companies 570 570 Other Financial Assets 3,218 3,220 Receivables from others, due beyond the year 206 308 Deferred tax assets 2,749 1,716 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 219,527 218,569 CURRENT ASSETS Trade receivables 11,477 17,525 Tax assets for current taxes 280 280 Other tax receivables 3,213 1,497 Receivables from others, due within the year 10,478 10,014 Cash and cash equivalents 27,060 19,863 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 52,509 49,179 TOTAL ASSETS 272,036 267,749 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 30,710 30,710 Capital reserves 74,124 74,124 IAS adjustments reserve -3,229 -3,229 Profit/(Loss) carried forward 17,832 3,403 -2,948 14,149 116,488 119,156 MINORITY INTEREST 324 361 TOTAL EQUITY 116,812 119,518 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Provisions for liabilities and contingencies 2,008 2,458 Provisions for repairs and replacements 19,256 17,834 Employee benefits funds 5,299 5,767 Financial liabilities beyond the year 21,930 23,352 Financial liabilities for rights of use beyond the year 4,190 4,239 Other payables due beyond the year 354 338 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 53,037 53,988 CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities due beyond the year 45,908 24,940 Financial liabilities for rights of use within the year 418 410 Tax payables 2,268 2,174 Other tax payables 11,631 11,987 Payables to suppliers 23,693 31,643 Payables to social security institutions 2,319 2,611 Other payables due within the year 11,077 12,568 Provisions for repair and replacement 4,873 7,911 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 102,187 94,243 TOTAL LIABILITIES 155,224 148,231 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 272,036 267,749 8 CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL DEBT Euro thousand 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 Abs. change 03/31/2019 A. Cash on hand and at banks 27,060 19,863 7,198 7,657 B. Other cash and cash equivalents - - - - C. Securities held for trading - - - - D. Liquid assets (A) + (B) + (C) 27,060 19,863 7,198 7,657 E. Current financial receivables F. Current bank payables Current portion of non-current debt Other current payables to leasing companies - - - - 41,011 20,010 21,001 15,501 4,930 -33 4,716 4,897 418 410 9 426 I. Current financial debt (F) + (G) + (H) 46,326 25,349 20,977 20,643 J. Net current financial debt (I) - (E) - (D) K. Non-current bank payables L. Bonds issued Other non-current payables to leasing companies 19,266 5,486 13,779 12,986 21,930 23,352 (1,422) 26,743 - - - - 4,190 4,239 -49 4,304 N. Non-current financial debt 26,120 27,590 (1,471) 31,047 (K) + (L) + (M) Net financial debt: 45,385 33,077 12,308 44,033 (J) + (N) (NFP) 9 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS at 31.03.2020 at 31.03.2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net result for the period (2,996) (795) Adjusted for: - Amortisation of tangible assets, intangible assets and rights of use 2,691 2,662 - Change in the provision for liabilities and contingencies (450) 28 - Net change for employee benefits funds (108) (208) - Net change of restoration fund (1,801) 602 - Finance expense for rights of use 35 35 - Other finance expense (income) 308 338 - Net change in (prepaid)/deferred taxes (1,124) (200) - Taxes for the period (94) (107) - (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables 6,149 (1,708) - (Increase)/decrease in other receivables (2,173) 1,049 - (Increase)/decrease in trade payables (7,950) (4,855) - (Increase)/decrease in other payables (2,123) (5,180) Cash flows of operating activities (9,448) (8,338) - Interest paid (127) (154) Cash flows generated by operating activities (9,575) (8,492) INVESTING ACTIVITIES - Purchase of tangible assets (226) (848) - Sale of tangible assets 2 0) - Purchase of intangible assets (2,424) (1,761) - Sale of financial assets 0 (77) Cash flows generated by investing activities (2,648) (2,533) FINANCING ACTIVITIES - Short-/long-term loans taken out 21,000 6,000 - Short-/long-term loans (repaid) (1,434) (1,434) - Finance expense for rights of use (repaid) (146) (154) Net cash generated by/(used for) financing activities 19,420 4,412 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,198 (6,613) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 19,863 14,270 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,060 7,657 10 Attachments Original document

