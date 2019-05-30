Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : Analog Power IC Process Technology Developed by Toshiba and Japan Semiconductor Enhances Reliability of LDMOS for Automotive Applications (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 08:19pm EDT

TOKYO -- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba) and its manufacturing subsidiary, Japan Semiconductor Corporation, have developed process technology for N-channel Lateral Double Diffused MOS (LDMOS) for 0.13-micron generation analog power ICs that ensures high reliability, even at the high temperatures of automotive applications. The technology cuts leak current from crystal defects, and boosts the lifetime [1] of LDMOS in high temperature environments (175°C) to ten times [2] that of Toshiba's current technology.

Details were reported on May 22 at the IEEE-sponsored International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices and ICs 2019 (ISPSD 2019) in Shanghai.

Demand of automotive semiconductors is increasing with the electrification of vehicles. Devices used must be able to maintain high level reliability over the long term in a high temperature environment, which is driving interest in N-channel LDMOS, now mainly used in motor control ICs for industrial equipment and consumer electronics.

In LDMOS manufacturing, high-dose ion implantation degrades the crystalline structure of the silicon layer. Higher doses result in more degradation, and increase the undesirable impact on performance characteristics. This results in two significant problems for LDMOS: the larger the area, the more the initial leak current failure; and long-term use in hot environments, such as automotive applications, causes high temperature reverse bias (HTRB) degradation, and drastic increases in leak current.

Toshiba and Japan Semiconductor Corporation found solutions by combining Toshiba's know-how in transistor design with Japan Semiconductor's process technologies.

Initial leak current failure due to crystal defects during the manufacturing process was solved by changing the STI [3] filling material used for LDMOS. Currently, HDP-CVD [4] is used to fill STI on the edge of LDMOS, but replacing it with SA-CVD [5] imposes less stress on the silicon. With SA-CVD, no chip failure due to leak current was found, because there was no damage to the silicon's crystalline structure, even during high-dose ion implantation. This confirmed the ability of the new technology to suppress initial leak current failure.

The companies identified the cause of HTRB degradation by analyzing its mechanism, and found that the edge design of LDMOS is key; high-dose implantation near the STI/Si edge resulted in crystal defects in the silicon. While the annealing process, the dangling bond of the silicon is connected by proton that temporarily hides them, the protons de-connected from the dangling bond during HTRB stress, and current leakage due to crystal defects increases.

The companies changed the LDMOS layout to keep the high-dose implanted area away from the highly stressed area close to the STI, and covered the STI/Si interface with gate poly silicon which is used for the gate electrodes in LDMOS. This suppresses the value of the critical stress of the area near the STI, where the high stress exists, and reduces HTRB degradation.

The companies will start mass production of analog ICs for automotive application with the new process technology from July this year.

Toshiba has wide range of lineup of LDMOS for various voltages and applications, and also develops fourth generation LDMOS to decrease on‐resistance half compares to Toshiba's current devices.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation and Japan Semiconductor Corporation are committed to semiconductor process R&D that contributes to low power consumption and minimized equipment size.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 00:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
08:19pTOSHIBA : Analog Power IC Process Technology Developed by Toshiba and Japan Semi..
PU
02:49aTOSHIBA : Starts Collecting Genome Data in Japan,Signs Agreement with Venture Ca..
PU
05/28TOSHIBA : to showcase Hybrid-Diesel-Battery Locomotive Demonstrator at Transport..
AQ
05/28TOSHIBA : to showcase Hybrid-Diesel-Battery Locomotive Demonstrator at Transport..
PU
05/24Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
05/24Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
05/21Toshiba Memory to Buy Out Apple, Dell -- WSJ
DJ
05/17TOSHIBA : Actions to Stabilize System LSI Business (Toshiba Electronic Devices &..
PU
05/14WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
05/14Toshiba Taps Foreigners for Board -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 535 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 56 320 M
Finance 2020 703 B
Yield 2020 0,89%
P/E ratio 2020 32,25
P/E ratio 2021 16,17
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capitalization 1 893 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 628  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP14.69%17 246
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL24.41%119 619
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 336
3M COMPANY-15.29%93 035
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.65%81 714
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.78%46 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About