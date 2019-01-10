Toshiba : China's fourth Westinghouse-designed nuclear reactor begins operations

Log in
01/10/2019 | 09:26pm EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's fourth Westinghouse-designed AP1000 reactor went into full operation after a trial run this week, the operator said, marking the completion of the first phase of the project after years of delays.

China signed a deal with the U.S. firm in 2007 to build four reactors, hoping to create a platform for Beijing's ambitious nuclear power expansion plans, but the roll-out of the unproven "third-generation" technology has been beset by safety concerns and design problems.

The second unit of the Haiyang nuclear power project on the eastern coast of China's Shandong province is now ready to go into full commercial operation after 168 hours of full-load operations, China's State Power Investment Corp said in statement on Thursday.

China put the world's first AP1000 into operation at Sanmen in Zhejiang province last September, four years later than originally scheduled. Two more went into operation at Sanmen and Haiyang later in the year.

The AP1000 is designed by U.S.-based Westinghouse, which was acquired by Brookfield Business Partners from Japan's Toshiba last August following bankruptcy restructuring.

The completion of the project brings China's total nuclear capacity up to 45 gigawatts, with 46 reactor units in operation throughout the country. Nuclear makes up about 2.5 percent of the country's generation capacity.

China has scaled back the pace of new reactor approvals and no new conventional project has been given the go-ahead in more than three years. It is now expected to fall short of its 2020 target to have 58 gigawatts of working capacity and another 30 gigawatts under construction.

At the government's annual energy meeting in December, officials made no commitments to approving and building any new projects in 2019, saying only that projects now under construction would be "pushed forward in an orderly manner".

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin)
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 727 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 048 B
Finance 2019 878 B
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 1,89
P/E ratio 2020 14,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 1 916 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 843  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Shinichiro Akiba Director & Representative Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP7.26%17 758
3M COMPANY0.60%111 974
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.25%100 472
SIEMENS1.29%96 877
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.08%73 934
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.87%50 959
