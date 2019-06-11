Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : GridDB scale-out database and Hitachi's Pentaho data integration and analysis platform together deliver new capabilities to business customers. (Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

June 12, 2019
Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

KAWASAKI and TOKYO―Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) and Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi) today announced a strategic cooperation that will bring together Toshiba's GridDB scale-out database and Hitachi's Pentaho data integration and analysis platform, providing business users in diverse industries with essential tools for managing and enhancing analysis of the rich data streams delivered by IoT. Comprehensive verification by Hitachi has confirmed complementary operation of the systems, and GridDB's suitability as a data source for Pentaho.

In today's digitized and fiercely competitive business environment, making full and effective use of the data generated by sensors, actuators, building, cars, and electronic devices connected to servers or cloud is increasingly the key to success. Companies need to be able to collect, store, extract and blend data, combine it with other data, and use it to derive new insights and drive forward business. However, many companies fail to achieve this because of an inability to store and make effective use of the vast amounts of data harvested by industrial IoT. GridDB and Pentaho deliver the solution to this problem.

Toshiba brought GridDB to market on May 2013. Developed by integrating Toshiba's wide-ranging knowledge from building and operating a wide variety of industrial systems, GridDB is a highly efficient tool for accumulating massive volumes of time series data and delivering scale-out performance. It features an IoT-oriented data model, in-memory architecture, excellent scalability and unwavering reliability, making it the perfect database for managing IoT and Big Data.

Hitachi introduced the Pentaho data integration and analysis platform in October 2015. It is particularly strong in data integration functions, such as data extraction, conversion and output, and can very quickly and easily unify multiple data formats, such as business system data, sensor data, and social media data. In addition to cleansing functions that compensate for data deficiencies and omissions, Pentaho also provides codeless functions required for data integration.

When handling a diverse range of IoT data from sources as different as sensors, logs, history, stock prices, etc., a large amount of time series data needs to be collected and accumulated, all while maintaining consistency and integrity. Complementary operation of GridDB and Pentaho was verified by positioning GridDB as Pentaho's data source: data extracted from GridDB using Pentaho Data Integration function was processed and returned to GridDB, and Hitachi verified that GridDB can process the input going into Pentaho and the output from Pentaho to GridDB without any problems. The combination of Pentaho, which realizes data extraction, processing, and output with drag and drop visual operations, and GridDB, which makes possible easier and faster processing of various IoT data, points the way to potential reductions in man-hours.

Moving forward, Toshiba and Hitachi will verify the operation of Pentaho Business Analytics, a data analysis function for analyzing and visualizing data.

To top

About GridDB

Toshiba developed GridDB entirely in-house, drawing on its extensive expertise in diverse industry verticals. The database combines the power of SQL and NoSQL to ensure efficient accumulation of massive volumes of time series data, and to deliver scale-out performance. It features an IoT-oriented data model, in-memory architecture, excellent scalability and unwavering reliability-essential characteristics of IoT and Big Data database.

GridDB Product Information Site
https://www.toshiba-sol.co.jp/en/pro/griddb/

GridDB Developer Site
https://griddb.net/en/

Pentaho Product Information Site
https://www.hitachi.co.jp/pentaho/ (Hitachi, Ltd.)

  • * GridDB is a registered trademark of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation in Japan.
  • * Pentaho is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi Vantara Corporation in Japan and other countries.
  • * The listed company names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 01:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
09:24pTOSHIBA : GridDB scale-out database and Hitachi's Pentaho data integration and a..
PU
03:18aTOSHIBA : Launches New Family of Low Voltage Driven Photorelays (Toshiba Electro..
PU
03:18aTOSHIBA : Toyota Alphard/Vellfire with Toshiba's Advanced Image Recognition Proc..
PU
06/10Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/10TOSHIBA : Advance in Gate-Insulating Film Process Technology Decreases Resistanc..
PU
06/06TOSHIBA : Joins Japan's New TCFD Consortium
PU
06/04Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/03European Corporate Roundup for Monday
DJ
06/01TOSHIBA : to sell US LNG business to French oil firm Total
AQ
06/01TOSHIBA : Total takes on Toshiba's U.S. LNG business after Chinese buyer pulls o..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 526 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 53 453 M
Finance 2020 703 B
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 46,99
P/E ratio 2021 16,55
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capitalization 1 896 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 612  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP12.05%17 687
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL29.64%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-11.68%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY32.76%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.47%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About