Toshiba : GridDB scale-out database and Hitachi's Pentaho data integration and analysis platform together deliver new capabilities to business customers. (Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation)

June 12, 2019

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

KAWASAKI and TOKYO―Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) and Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi) today announced a strategic cooperation that will bring together Toshiba's GridDB scale-out database and Hitachi's Pentaho data integration and analysis platform, providing business users in diverse industries with essential tools for managing and enhancing analysis of the rich data streams delivered by IoT. Comprehensive verification by Hitachi has confirmed complementary operation of the systems, and GridDB's suitability as a data source for Pentaho.

In today's digitized and fiercely competitive business environment, making full and effective use of the data generated by sensors, actuators, building, cars, and electronic devices connected to servers or cloud is increasingly the key to success. Companies need to be able to collect, store, extract and blend data, combine it with other data, and use it to derive new insights and drive forward business. However, many companies fail to achieve this because of an inability to store and make effective use of the vast amounts of data harvested by industrial IoT. GridDB and Pentaho deliver the solution to this problem.

Toshiba brought GridDB to market on May 2013. Developed by integrating Toshiba's wide-ranging knowledge from building and operating a wide variety of industrial systems, GridDB is a highly efficient tool for accumulating massive volumes of time series data and delivering scale-out performance. It features an IoT-oriented data model, in-memory architecture, excellent scalability and unwavering reliability, making it the perfect database for managing IoT and Big Data.

Hitachi introduced the Pentaho data integration and analysis platform in October 2015. It is particularly strong in data integration functions, such as data extraction, conversion and output, and can very quickly and easily unify multiple data formats, such as business system data, sensor data, and social media data. In addition to cleansing functions that compensate for data deficiencies and omissions, Pentaho also provides codeless functions required for data integration.

When handling a diverse range of IoT data from sources as different as sensors, logs, history, stock prices, etc., a large amount of time series data needs to be collected and accumulated, all while maintaining consistency and integrity. Complementary operation of GridDB and Pentaho was verified by positioning GridDB as Pentaho's data source: data extracted from GridDB using Pentaho Data Integration function was processed and returned to GridDB, and Hitachi verified that GridDB can process the input going into Pentaho and the output from Pentaho to GridDB without any problems. The combination of Pentaho, which realizes data extraction, processing, and output with drag and drop visual operations, and GridDB, which makes possible easier and faster processing of various IoT data, points the way to potential reductions in man-hours.

Moving forward, Toshiba and Hitachi will verify the operation of Pentaho Business Analytics, a data analysis function for analyzing and visualizing data.

To top

About GridDB Toshiba developed GridDB entirely in-house, drawing on its extensive expertise in diverse industry verticals. The database combines the power of SQL and NoSQL to ensure efficient accumulation of massive volumes of time series data, and to deliver scale-out performance. It features an IoT-oriented data model, in-memory architecture, excellent scalability and unwavering reliability-essential characteristics of IoT and Big Data database. GridDB Product Information Site

https://www.toshiba-sol.co.jp/en/pro/griddb/ GridDB Developer Site

https://griddb.net/en/ Pentaho Product Information Site

https://www.hitachi.co.jp/pentaho/ (Hitachi, Ltd.)