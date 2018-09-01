Log in
TOSHIBA CORP (6502)
Toshiba : Investor Seeks Shake-Up at Toshiba

09/01/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Kosaku Narioka

TOKYO -- New York-based hedge fund King Street Capital Management LP has proposed new independent directors at Toshiba Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, the first indication of dissatisfaction among the foreign funds that bought into the Japanese industrial conglomerate last year.

King Street is one of the biggest shareholders in Toshiba, amassing a 5.2% stake, according to a regulatory filing on May 29. As of March 31, 72% of Toshiba's shares were held by non-Japanese investors, according to the company.

The relationship between Toshiba and its non-Japanese shareholders could be an indicator of how shareholder activism is changing company management in Japan. Calls by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government for shareholder-friendly management and better corporate governance have been drawing the interest of foreign investors.

The names of the director candidates proposed by King Street and the hedge fund's rationale for seeking a board shake-up couldn't be learned. One person with knowledge of a letter sent by King Street to Toshiba said it was a friendly approach. Another foreign investor familiar with King Street's proposal said his team supported installing new independent directors.

A King Street representative declined to comment. Toshiba representatives didn't respond to requests for comment.

Toshiba has been going through a tumultuous period since an accounting scandal came to light in 2015. The company suffered big losses when its U.S. nuclear subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co., went bankrupt in March 2017.

To fill a capital shortfall and avoid a delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Toshiba agreed in September 2017 to sell its cash-cow memory-chip unit to a group led by U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital, and it raised some $5.3 billion from foreign investors by issuing new shares in December 2017.

After delays, Toshiba completed the chip-unit sale in June 2018 and announced a $6.3 billion share buyback using the proceeds.

In April, former banker Nobuaki Kurumatani took over as Toshiba's chief executive. Some foreign investors think he should do a bigger share buyback and carry it out more quickly. So far, Toshiba hasn't said when the buyback will happen.

At Toshiba's annual shareholder meeting in June, Mr. Kurumatani was elected as a Toshiba director, but with only 63% support.

Since the accounting problems, Toshiba has restructured its board by reducing the number of directors and boosting the number of outsiders. Currently, seven of its 12 directors are independent.

Toshiba has sold many of the businesses that used to be associated with its brand name, including personal computers, television sets and medical devices. Still, the 143-year-old company remains one of the best-known in Japan with more than 132,000 group employees and $35 billion in annual revenue.

Julie Steinberg and Cara Lombardo contributed to this article.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 709 B
EBIT 2019 80 000 B
Net income 2019 1 048 B
Finance 2019 957 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 1,88
P/E ratio 2020 11,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 2 165 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 376  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Shinichiro Akiba Director & Representative Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP2.47%19 478
3M COMPANY-10.39%122 854
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.72%118 892
SIEMENS-2.52%112 642
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-26.82%110 898
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.39%47 435
