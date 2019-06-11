Toshiba : Launches New Family of Low Voltage Driven Photorelays (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation)

TOKYO-Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ('Toshiba'), the industry leader in the miniaturization of cutting-edge photorelays, has introduced a family of five new photorelays housed in the industry's smallest[1] package, the S-VSONR4 (2.0mm x 1.45mm). The new devices are suited for use in automatic test equipment, memory testers, SoC/LSI testers and probe cards. Shipments have already started.

Both the TLP34xxSRL series (two devices) and TLP34xxSRH series (three devices) have input voltage driven characteristics. TLP3406SRL and TLP3407SRL support a DC voltage range of 1.8V (typ.) to 3.3V (typ.), while TLP3406SRH, TLP3407SRH and TLP3412SRH support a DC voltage range of 3.3V (typ.) to 5V (typ.), characteristics that enhance compatibility with today's low voltage FPGAs.

The new photorelays are housed in tiny S-VSONR4 packages and require a mounting space of 2.9mm2, a footprint approximately 27% smaller than Toshiba's previous generation package, the VSONR4 (2.75mm x 1.45mm). In addition, they all have a built-in input resistor, eliminating the need for an external input resistor, saving space. The tiny packaging and its space requirements will allow engineers to design smaller test boards, especially probe cards. It also allows increases in the number of photorelays on a board to achieve a higher density solution.