Toshiba : Launches New Family of Low Voltage Driven Photorelays (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation)

TOKYO-Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ('Toshiba'), the industry leader in the miniaturization of cutting-edge photorelays, has introduced a family of five new photorelays housed in the industry's smallest[1] package, the S-VSONR4 (2.0mm x 1.45mm). The new devices are suited for use in automatic test equipment, memory testers, SoC/LSI testers and probe cards. Shipments have already started.
Both the TLP34xxSRL series (two devices) and TLP34xxSRH series (three devices) have input voltage driven characteristics. TLP3406SRL and TLP3407SRL support a DC voltage range of 1.8V (typ.) to 3.3V (typ.), while TLP3406SRH, TLP3407SRH and TLP3412SRH support a DC voltage range of 3.3V (typ.) to 5V (typ.), characteristics that enhance compatibility with today's low voltage FPGAs.
The new photorelays are housed in tiny S-VSONR4 packages and require a mounting space of 2.9mm2, a footprint approximately 27% smaller than Toshiba's previous generation package, the VSONR4 (2.75mm x 1.45mm). In addition, they all have a built-in input resistor, eliminating the need for an external input resistor, saving space. The tiny packaging and its space requirements will allow engineers to design smaller test boards, especially probe cards. It also allows increases in the number of photorelays on a board to achieve a higher density solution.
Despite their tiny package size, the new photorelays can drive large currents: up to 1.5A for the TLP3406SRx with an offstage voltage VOFF of 30V and an ON-state resistance Ron of 0.2Ω (max); and up to 1A for TLP3407SRx with a VOFF of 60V and Ron of 0.3Ω. TLP3412SRH can drive up to 0.4A (VOFF = 60V / Ron = 1.5Ω). This makes them highly suited to device power supply applications across a range of test equipment. All of the new devices have a guaranteed operating temperature range to 110 ℃(max).
