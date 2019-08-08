Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : Memory posts first-quarter loss on plant suspension, chip downturn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 02:31am EDT
Shoppers look at Toshiba Corp's Regza television at an electronics store in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Memory, the world's No.2 producer of NAND flash memory chips, on Thursday reported a bigger loss for the first quarter ended June, versus the previous three months, hit by a downturn in the chip market and a temporary plant suspension.

The unlisted company, which was spun off by Toshiba Corp last year, posted an operating loss of 98.9 billion yen (£765.66 million) for the first quarter. That compared to a 28.4 billion loss for the January-March quarter.

A one-month output halt at its plant in central Japan, due to a power outage in mid-June, had a negative impact of 34.4 billion yen, the company said, adding that its earnings will continue to be affected in the current quarter.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
08/09CAUGHT IN THE TRADE WAR : resurgent yen poses risk for Japan Inc
RE
08/08TOSHIBA : Memory posts first-quarter loss on plant suspension, chip downturn
RE
08/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Costco, Booking, CVS Health, Walt Disney.
08/07TOSHIBA : quarterly profit jumps on cost cuts, but misses estimates
RE
08/06UPDATE1 : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7
AQ
08/05Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7
AQ
08/04As Japan frets about dearth of AI talent, Daikin develops own program
RE
07/31Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
RE
07/25Total 2Q Profit Fell on Lower Gas Prices Despite Rising Production -- Update
DJ
07/25TOSHIBA : Memory to postpone IPO to next year due to low chip demand
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 428 B
EBIT 2020 126 B
Net income 2020 -122 393 M
Finance 2020 420 B
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 1 649 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 530,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 195,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP5.45%15 642
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.15%120 165
3M COMPANY-14.21%94 472
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY25.36%82 820
SIEMENS AG-8.61%80 426
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.07%48 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group