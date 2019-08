Toshiba : Memory posts first-quarter loss on plant suspension, chip downturn

The unlisted company, which was spun off by Toshiba Corp last year, posted an operating loss of 98.9 billion yen (£765.66 million) for the first quarter. That compared to a 28.4 billion loss for the January-March quarter.

A one-month output halt at its plant in central Japan, due to a power outage in mid-June, had a negative impact of 34.4 billion yen, the company said, adding that its earnings will continue to be affected in the current quarter.

