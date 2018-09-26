Toshiba : New Global Brand Identity to Promote Growth and Development

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) has today unveiled a new global brand
identity the “Essence of Toshiba,” a restatement of its abiding purpose
and values. The Essence of Toshiba replaces Toshiba’s previous Group
Management Vision, Brand Statement and Brand Tagline.
The Essence of Toshiba will be applied across all Toshiba Group
companies and in all markets, as part of an initiative to harmonize and
integrate the Group’s diverse businesses and operations around the world.
As a forward-looking and entrepreneurial Toshiba continues its business
transformation, the restated corporate philosophy and new brand identity
will provide a strong and consistent framework for all communication. A
summation of core management values and the DNA that has shaped the
company for 143 years, the Essence of Toshiba will guide Toshiba in
building a sustainable future by focusing on business domains that
support modern life and society, and creating value with reliable
technologies.
The Essence of Toshiba was introduced in-house throughout Toshiba’s
global organization on July 1. From October 1, it will be deployed in
all of the Group’s activities, supported by a new visual identity. The
scope of the rebranding will be revealed through a global advertising
campaign, a refreshed digital and social strategy, along with a full set
of branded communications materials and assets.
Ichiro Hirata, Toshiba's Corporate Vice President and leader of the
Brand Project Team, said, “We believe these strategic moves will help us
establish strong foundations for Toshiba’s future. Our updated brand
identity reflects our ambition to contribute to a planet that’s safer
and cleaner, a society that’s both sustainable and dynamic, a life as
comfortable as it is exciting, setting us on a path to deliver answers
that will bring on a brilliant new day.”
