Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP (6502)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Toshiba : New Global Brand Identity to Promote Growth and Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:02am CEST

-- Introduces “Essence of Toshiba,” a statement of values and guiding principles --

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) has today unveiled a new global brand identity the “Essence of Toshiba,” a restatement of its abiding purpose and values. The Essence of Toshiba replaces Toshiba’s previous Group Management Vision, Brand Statement and Brand Tagline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006288/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The Essence of Toshiba will be applied across all Toshiba Group companies and in all markets, as part of an initiative to harmonize and integrate the Group’s diverse businesses and operations around the world.

As a forward-looking and entrepreneurial Toshiba continues its business transformation, the restated corporate philosophy and new brand identity will provide a strong and consistent framework for all communication. A summation of core management values and the DNA that has shaped the company for 143 years, the Essence of Toshiba will guide Toshiba in building a sustainable future by focusing on business domains that support modern life and society, and creating value with reliable technologies.

The Essence of Toshiba was introduced in-house throughout Toshiba’s global organization on July 1. From October 1, it will be deployed in all of the Group’s activities, supported by a new visual identity. The scope of the rebranding will be revealed through a global advertising campaign, a refreshed digital and social strategy, along with a full set of branded communications materials and assets.

Ichiro Hirata, Toshiba's Corporate Vice President and leader of the Brand Project Team, said, “We believe these strategic moves will help us establish strong foundations for Toshiba’s future. Our updated brand identity reflects our ambition to contribute to a planet that’s safer and cleaner, a society that’s both sustainable and dynamic, a life as comfortable as it is exciting, setting us on a path to deliver answers that will bring on a brilliant new day.”


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
04:02aTOSHIBA : New Global Brand Identity to Promote Growth and Development
BU
09/26TOSHIBA CORP : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
09/25TOSHIBA : honors 7 key resellers
AQ
09/20Center for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing Announced by Industry L..
AQ
09/19Toshiba Memory chief shrugs off price concerns, sticks with IPO plans
RE
09/18Toshiba in talks with Brookfield for UK nuke unit sale - source
RE
09/14TOSHIBA : expands operations in Mexico
AQ
09/14TOSHIBA : Lithium-ion Battery System is the World's First Recognized as Complian..
AQ
09/13TOSHIBA : High-speed quantum cryptographic communications with key distribution ..
AQ
09/12Mycronic establishes deep learning center with NuFlare Technology and D2S usi..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Chinese Smartphone Vendors Are The Key To Strong Mobile Memory Sales 
09/20BLOOMBERG : Samsung will lower memory chip output in 2019 
09/18FT : Toshiba in talks with Brookfield on U.K. nuclear plant 
09/05Big Tech To Testify Before Senate (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/05WALL STREET BREAKFAST : No Relief For Emerging Markets 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 712 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 042 B
Finance 2019 955 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 1,89
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 2 178 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 374  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Shinichiro Akiba Director & Representative Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP2.16%19 286
3M COMPANY-9.29%125 248
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.89%122 872
SIEMENS-5.09%110 835
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.72%102 033
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-12.48%48 968
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.