Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : New Small Surface Mount LDO Regulators Lower Power Consumption and Bring Longer Operating Times to Battery-driven Devices (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 01:25am EDT

TOKYO- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ('Toshiba') has launched two new series of small surface mount LDO regulators for application in the power supply of mobile devices, imaging and audio-visual products. The 40 regulators in the TCR5BM series support a dropout voltage as low as 100mV and a maximum output current of 500mA, and 40 more in the TCR8BM series extend support to 170mV and 800mA. The TCR5BM and TCR8BM series are both available with VOUT as low as 0.8V, or as high as 3.6V.

Both series are suited to applications that include power supply for MCU, RF devices, and camera CMOS sensors in mobile devices or imaging and audio-visual equipment, which increasingly use lower voltages around 1V.

Mass production started progressively from January 2019 and shipments begin today.

By using a low on-resistance N-channel MOSFET fabricated with the latest generation process and external bias voltage, both series have cut dropout voltage, a cause of power loss, to about 67% that of Toshiba's current products[1], the lowest in the industry[2].

In addition, with a 98 dB (typ.) ripple rejection ratio, the new products deliver stable operation resistant to high frequency noise from the external environment and DC-DC converters, both causes of malfunction. They also deliver a fast load transient response that prevents malfunctioning due to swift switching of IC operation modes.

Quiescent current is about 50% lower than other high current LDO regulators in the market[2], realizing lower power consumption by devices and longer operating times for battery-driven devices.

Both series are housed in the small surface mount 1.2x1.2mm DFN5B[3] package, which is excellent for space constrained designs. The TCR5BM series supports up to 500mA and the TCR8BM series supports up to 800mA, allowing users to design products more easily.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 05:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
01:25aTOSHIBA : New Small Surface Mount LDO Regulators Lower Power Consumption and Bri..
PU
03/19SK HYNIX : Toshiba Memory IPO likely pushed back two months to November - source
RE
03/19SK HYNIX : Toshiba Memory IPO likely pushed back two months to November - source
RE
03/19TOSHIBA : Dry Process Applied for Reductive Cleavage of Vitrified Wastes (Toshib..
PU
03/12PATRICK THOMAS : Fund to Field Toshiba Slate -- WSJ
DJ
03/01TOSHIBA : Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation Publishes English Edition of ..
AQ
02/21TOSHIBA : Brings Arm Cortex-M core-based Microcontrollers to Thundersoft's MCU B..
AQ
02/20TOSHIBA : Wins Order to Supply Steam Turbine and Generator for Montgomery County..
AQ
02/20TOSHIBA : Subsidiary in India Changes Name from UEM India Private Limited to Tos..
AQ
02/20Managers hired for Toshiba Memory IPO, possibly Japan's biggest in 2019 - sou..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 646 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 952 B
Finance 2019 823 B
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 2,21
P/E ratio 2020 19,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 2 118 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 613  JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP18.65%19 036
3M COMPANY9.70%120 049
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL19.01%114 303
SIEMENS2.18%94 525
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.61%88 792
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.23%47 700
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.