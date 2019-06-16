Toshiba : Scale-out Database GridDB Now Even Easier to Maintain (Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation)

～ Latest update is equipped with functions to identify causes of system slowdowns and problematic applications ～

June 17, 2019

Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

KAWASAKI―Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) has released GridDB V4.2, the latest version of its highly scalable distributed database for IoT and Big Data, equipped with both NoSQL*1 and SQL*2 interfaces. Update includes improvement in identifying the causes of system slowdowns and problematic applications, saving hours of application-developer's and administrator's time, and potentially reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

In GridDB V4.2, an enhanced operation tool delivers additional insights, such as display of the number of parallel processes used in queries*3, execution duration, and latency. These pieces of information are extremely helpful for identifying slowdowns and the root causes of problems. The SQL execution plan can now also be displayed, allowing fine-grained performance tuning for problematic queries.

In addition, when a problem does occur, an application identifier is now recorded along with content of the problem in the server log and client trace log, making it easier to identify problematic applications.

Furthermore, Node.js and Go client are now officially supported. Support for C client library for the Windows environment has also been added, making it possible to build GridDB related applications directly from Windows.

GridDB has been successfully implemented in various industry verticals, and is processing time-series data for critical systems in the energy, manufacturing and social infrastructure sectors. Toshiba will continue to enhance functions of GridDB, in support of digital transformation with IoT and Big Data analytics.

*1 NoSQL: general term for new database management system other than Relational Database Management System (RDBMS).

*2 SQL (Structured Query Language): the standard language for RDBMS.

*3 Query: a processing request to a database management sytem.