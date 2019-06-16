Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : Scale-out Database GridDB Now Even Easier to Maintain (Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

～ Latest update is equipped with functions to identify causes of system slowdowns and problematic applications ～

June 17, 2019
Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

KAWASAKI―Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) has released GridDB V4.2, the latest version of its highly scalable distributed database for IoT and Big Data, equipped with both NoSQL*1 and SQL*2 interfaces. Update includes improvement in identifying the causes of system slowdowns and problematic applications, saving hours of application-developer's and administrator's time, and potentially reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

In GridDB V4.2, an enhanced operation tool delivers additional insights, such as display of the number of parallel processes used in queries*3, execution duration, and latency. These pieces of information are extremely helpful for identifying slowdowns and the root causes of problems. The SQL execution plan can now also be displayed, allowing fine-grained performance tuning for problematic queries.

In addition, when a problem does occur, an application identifier is now recorded along with content of the problem in the server log and client trace log, making it easier to identify problematic applications.

Furthermore, Node.js and Go client are now officially supported. Support for C client library for the Windows environment has also been added, making it possible to build GridDB related applications directly from Windows.

GridDB has been successfully implemented in various industry verticals, and is processing time-series data for critical systems in the energy, manufacturing and social infrastructure sectors. Toshiba will continue to enhance functions of GridDB, in support of digital transformation with IoT and Big Data analytics.

To top

  • *1 NoSQL: general term for new database management system other than Relational Database Management System (RDBMS).
  • *2 SQL (Structured Query Language): the standard language for RDBMS.
  • *3 Query: a processing request to a database management sytem.

About GridDB

Toshiba developed GridDB entirely in-house, drawing on its extensive expertise in diverse industry verticals. The database combines the power of SQL and NoSQL to ensure efficient accumulation of massive volumes of time series data, and to deliver scale-out performance. It features an IoT-oriented data model, in-memory architecture, excellent scalability and unwavering reliability-essential characteristics of IoT and Big Data database.

GridDB Product Information Site
https://www.toshiba-sol.co.jp/en/pro/griddb/

GridDB Developer Site
https://griddb.net/en

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 01:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
09:14pTOSHIBA : Scale-out Database GridDB Now Even Easier to Maintain (Toshiba Digital..
PU
06/14Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/14TOSHIBA : IGBT IEGT Compact Modeling Realizes Highly Accurate Prediction of Powe..
AQ
06/14Hedge fund Third Point calls on Sony to spin off semiconductor unit
RE
06/14TOSHIBA : IGBT/IEGT Compact Modeling Realizes Highly Accurate Prediction of Powe..
PU
06/13TOYOTA MOTOR : Alphard/Vellfire With Toshibas Advanced Image Recognition Process..
AQ
06/13TOSHIBA : to Exhibit Technologies and Products at "G20 Innovation Exhibition for..
PU
06/11TOSHIBA : GridDB scale-out database and Hitachi's Pentaho data integration and a..
PU
06/11TOSHIBA : Toyota Alphard/Vellfire with Toshiba's Advanced Image Recognition Proc..
PU
06/11TOSHIBA : Launches New Family of Low Voltage Driven Photorelays (Toshiba Electro..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 526 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 53 453 M
Finance 2020 703 B
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 46,99
P/E ratio 2021 16,55
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capitalization 1 896 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 612  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP9.41%17 687
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL30.80%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-12.52%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY36.20%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.48%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About