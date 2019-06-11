Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : Toyota Alphard/Vellfire with Toshiba's Advanced Image Recognition Processor Wins Japan's Highest Award for Preventive Safety Performance (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 03:18am EDT

TOKYO-Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ('Toshiba') today announced that its Visconti™ 4 image recognition processor was a key component in the driver assistance systems of the Toyota Motor Corporation ('Toyota') vehicles that recorded industry-leading scores in the 2018 Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP), the government program that assesses the road safety of new vehicles. The Toyota Alphard/Vellfire was declared the winner of the Grand Prix Award for preventive safety performance, and the Toyota Crown and Corolla Sport were both evaluated as ASV[1]+++, the highest level for advanced safety vehicles.

Advances in driver assistance systems are bringing autonomous vehicles ever closer, but also raising concerns for ensuring safe roads and reducing traffic accidents. Toshiba is contributing to a future of safe vehicles by channeling its know-how in deep neural networks and sensor and imaging technologies into the Visconti™ series of image processor LSIs for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

JNCAP was initiated by the Japanese government in 1995 to promote the safety of new cars launched in Japan by domestic and overseas makers. The program brings together results of vehicle safety tests carried out by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victims' Aid (NASVA). Tests cover preventive safety performance, collision safety performance, and pedestrian protection performance. The Preventive Safety Performance Assessment evaluates advanced safety technologies such as damage mitigation braking.

Toshiba supplies ViscontiTM4 to the Toyota vehicles as an integral part of DENSO Corporation's Front-Camera-Based Active Safety System. The LSI's ability to process luminance differences between objects and their backgrounds, realizing better detection of pedestrians at night and in low light conditions, helped the Toyota vehicles win high scores in assessment of collision avoidance braking for pedestrians. The Alphard/Vellfire integrating the system received a high score of 126 points and took the Grand Prix Award for preventive safety performance assessment, and all of the Toyota models integrating Visconti™ 4 were evaluated as ASV[1]+++.

Toshiba continues to channel resources into Visconti™, and into other innovative automotive devices that will contribute to ADAS. The company is now developing Visconti™5, which will deliver advanced Deep Neural Network IP, and expects to start sample shipments in September this year.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 07:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
03:18aTOSHIBA : Launches New Family of Low Voltage Driven Photorelays (Toshiba Electro..
PU
03:18aTOSHIBA : Toyota Alphard/Vellfire with Toshiba's Advanced Image Recognition Proc..
PU
06/10Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/10TOSHIBA : Advance in Gate-Insulating Film Process Technology Decreases Resistanc..
PU
06/06TOSHIBA : Joins Japan's New TCFD Consortium
PU
06/04Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/03European Corporate Roundup for Monday
DJ
06/01TOSHIBA : to sell US LNG business to French oil firm Total
AQ
06/01TOSHIBA : Total takes on Toshiba's U.S. LNG business after Chinese buyer pulls o..
RE
06/01TOSHIBA : Total takes on Toshiba's U.S. LNG business after Chinese buyer pulls o..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 526 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 53 453 M
Finance 2020 703 B
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 46,99
P/E ratio 2021 16,55
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capitalization 1 896 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 612  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP11.39%17 687
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL29.64%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-11.68%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY32.76%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.17%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About