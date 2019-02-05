Toshiba : a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19 for Eighth Consecutive Year

TOKYO--Toshiba Corporation's (TOKYO: 6502) long-standing dedication to driving forward technological innovation has once again secured its selection for the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators, the annual listing of the world's most inventive companies published by Clarivate Analytics, the U.S.-based global information services company.

The achievement was marked today at Toshiba's Tokyo headquarters, when Ms. Keiko Tanahashi, The Vice President for Strategic Accounts and Partners at Clarivate Analytics (Japan) presented a trophy recognizing the company's achievement to Dr. Shiro Saito, Toshiba's Executive Officer, Corporate Executive Vice President and General Executive for Technology.

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators was introduced in 2011, and it quickly established itself as an internationally recognized yardstick for assessing corporate creativity. Toshiba featured in the first list, and the second, and today is one of a select group that has made the list every year, for eight years in a row.

Clarivate arrives at the list by applying its Derwent solutions to analysis of four criteria for intellectual property: volume, success, globalization, and influence. The results go beyond patent filings to consider success in patent grants and filings for inventions, and recognize companies and institutions worldwide that have commercialized and patent protection for ingenious innovations.

Toshiba Group's basic policy on intellectual property rights is grounded in a commitment to cutting-edge research, protection of innovations, and making full and effective use of IP rights, while fully respecting the legitimate intellectual property rights of third parties.

'It is a great honor to be named one of the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19, and even more so to make the list for eight years in a row,' said Dr. Saito. 'We greatly appreciate this evaluation of our technological capabilities and the quality of our intellectual property, and the recognition of Toshiba as one of the world's leading innovators. Our approach is summed up in our basic commitment, 'Committed to People, and Committed to the Future.' We have endless curiosity and a passion for invention, and our R&D and IP allow us to contribute to creating a better quality of life people around the word, to help solve social challenges, and to maximize our enterprise value.'

Toshiba will continue to promote a global IP strategy and to utilize R&D results to the full.

For more information about Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19,

please visit Clarivate Analytics' website:

https://clarivate.com/top100innovators/derwent-top100-global-innovators-listing?wpv-year=2018



Dr. Shiro Saito, Toshiba's Executive Officer, Corporate Executive Vice President

receives the trophy from Clarivate Analytics