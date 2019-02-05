Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP (6502)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19 for Eighth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:44am EST

TOKYO--Toshiba Corporation's (TOKYO: 6502) long-standing dedication to driving forward technological innovation has once again secured its selection for the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators, the annual listing of the world's most inventive companies published by Clarivate Analytics, the U.S.-based global information services company.

The achievement was marked today at Toshiba's Tokyo headquarters, when Ms. Keiko Tanahashi, The Vice President for Strategic Accounts and Partners at Clarivate Analytics (Japan) presented a trophy recognizing the company's achievement to Dr. Shiro Saito, Toshiba's Executive Officer, Corporate Executive Vice President and General Executive for Technology.

The Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators was introduced in 2011, and it quickly established itself as an internationally recognized yardstick for assessing corporate creativity. Toshiba featured in the first list, and the second, and today is one of a select group that has made the list every year, for eight years in a row.

Clarivate arrives at the list by applying its Derwent solutions to analysis of four criteria for intellectual property: volume, success, globalization, and influence. The results go beyond patent filings to consider success in patent grants and filings for inventions, and recognize companies and institutions worldwide that have commercialized and patent protection for ingenious innovations.

Toshiba Group's basic policy on intellectual property rights is grounded in a commitment to cutting-edge research, protection of innovations, and making full and effective use of IP rights, while fully respecting the legitimate intellectual property rights of third parties.

'It is a great honor to be named one of the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19, and even more so to make the list for eight years in a row,' said Dr. Saito. 'We greatly appreciate this evaluation of our technological capabilities and the quality of our intellectual property, and the recognition of Toshiba as one of the world's leading innovators. Our approach is summed up in our basic commitment, 'Committed to People, and Committed to the Future.' We have endless curiosity and a passion for invention, and our R&D and IP allow us to contribute to creating a better quality of life people around the word, to help solve social challenges, and to maximize our enterprise value.'

Toshiba will continue to promote a global IP strategy and to utilize R&D results to the full.

For more information about Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19,
please visit Clarivate Analytics' website:
https://clarivate.com/top100innovators/derwent-top100-global-innovators-listing?wpv-year=2018

Dr. Shiro Saito, Toshiba's Executive Officer, Corporate Executive Vice President
receives the trophy from Clarivate Analytics

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
02:44aTOSHIBA : a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19 for Eighth Consecutive Yea..
PU
02/04TOSHIBA CARRIER IDENTIFIES SOLSTICE : Honeywell
AQ
02/03HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : TOSHIBA CARRIER PRESENTS SOLSTICE™ N41 AS A POTE..
AQ
02/01TOSHIBA : to Reorganize Headquarters Corporate Staff toward Realization of Toshi..
AQ
01/28TOSHIBA : unveils robot to probe melted Fukushima nuclear fuel
AQ
01/23TOSHIBA : Expands Ethernet Bridge IC Lineup for Automotive and Industrial Applic..
AQ
01/20TOSHIBA : boosts N300 and X300 hard drives with 12TB and 14TB models
AQ
01/18Sophos shares tank as demand for cybersecurity tools wane
RE
01/17Hitachi debacle strengthens Franco-Chinese hand in UK nuclear
RE
01/17Hitachi halts UK nuclear project as energy supply crunch looms
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 727 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 048 B
Finance 2019 878 B
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 2,00
P/E ratio 2020 15,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 2 030 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 843  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Shinichiro Akiba Director & Representative Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP14.36%18 469
3M COMPANY5.08%114 831
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL11.97%107 127
SIEMENS-2.44%93 091
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.61%88 634
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%49 132
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.