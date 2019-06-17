Toshiba : and AECOM USA to Collaborate on the Decommissioning of Nuclear Power Plants in the Japanese Domestic Market (Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation)

TOKYO - Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter, 'Toshiba ESS') today announced that it has concluded an agreement with AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm , to collaborate on decommissioning services for nuclear power plants in Japan (hereinafter the 'Agreement').

Toshiba ESS has played a key role in the decommissioning of aged nuclear power plants in the Japanese domestic market and has extensive technologies and a track record in construction for domestic nuclear power plants. Since 2014, Toshiba ESS has been collaborating with AECOM, which has a wealth of experience with decommissioning nuclear power plants globally, to provide decommissioning services in Japan.

The Agreement is intended to allow both companies to collaborate in setting up their organizations and to promote combined and joint services to Japanese utility owners in a prompt manner.

'We, Toshiba ESS, are pleased to be working with AECOM, which has abundant experience in large decommissioning services,' Yanase Goro, Chief Nuclear Officer at Toshiba ESS said. 'In Japan, there are 24 commercial reactors, including Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Units 1 to 4, which have been decided to be decommissioned or are under consideration for decommission, and those are predominantly planned by each utility owner. We will work hard during this collaboration and will introduce various technologies made available globally, both in-house and outsourced, as well as meet the needs of each client for power plants in Japan and contribute to effective decommissioning planning.'

At the time of this collaboration, 'We are proud to be in an Alliance with such a respected company and we are excited about marketing our collective capabilities to the Japanese government and utilities,' said Michael S. Burke, AECOM's chairman and chief executive officer. 'We believe this Alliance has the right experience, capabilities, skill mix and resources to meet the needs of this nuclear cleanup market. We have had tremendous success in nuclear decommissioning for the U.S. Department of Energy and the UK's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, as well as commercial clients around the world, and we look forward to supporting the Japanese utilities through this Alliance.'

