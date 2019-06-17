Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : and AECOM USA to Collaborate on the Decommissioning of Nuclear Power Plants in the Japanese Domestic Market (Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 12:04am EDT

TOKYO - Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter, 'Toshiba ESS') today announced that it has concluded an agreement with AECOM, a premier, fully integrated global infrastructure firm , to collaborate on decommissioning services for nuclear power plants in Japan (hereinafter the 'Agreement').

Toshiba ESS has played a key role in the decommissioning of aged nuclear power plants in the Japanese domestic market and has extensive technologies and a track record in construction for domestic nuclear power plants. Since 2014, Toshiba ESS has been collaborating with AECOM, which has a wealth of experience with decommissioning nuclear power plants globally, to provide decommissioning services in Japan.

The Agreement is intended to allow both companies to collaborate in setting up their organizations and to promote combined and joint services to Japanese utility owners in a prompt manner.

'We, Toshiba ESS, are pleased to be working with AECOM, which has abundant experience in large decommissioning services,' Yanase Goro, Chief Nuclear Officer at Toshiba ESS said. 'In Japan, there are 24 commercial reactors, including Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Units 1 to 4, which have been decided to be decommissioned or are under consideration for decommission, and those are predominantly planned by each utility owner. We will work hard during this collaboration and will introduce various technologies made available globally, both in-house and outsourced, as well as meet the needs of each client for power plants in Japan and contribute to effective decommissioning planning.'

At the time of this collaboration, 'We are proud to be in an Alliance with such a respected company and we are excited about marketing our collective capabilities to the Japanese government and utilities,' said Michael S. Burke, AECOM's chairman and chief executive officer. 'We believe this Alliance has the right experience, capabilities, skill mix and resources to meet the needs of this nuclear cleanup market. We have had tremendous success in nuclear decommissioning for the U.S. Department of Energy and the UK's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, as well as commercial clients around the world, and we look forward to supporting the Japanese utilities through this Alliance.'

1. Established: April 1990
2. Name and Title of Representative: Michael S. Burke, CEO
3. Location of Headquarters: Los Angeles, California, the United States of America
4. Business Outline: Design, Engineer and Build Infrastructure Assets
5. Sales: 20.2 billion USD (2018)
6. Number of Employees: About 87,000

Information in the press releases/news, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the press announcement / news , but is subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 04:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
12:04aTOSHIBA : and AECOM USA to Collaborate on the Decommissioning of Nuclear Power P..
PU
06/16TOSHIBA : Scale-out Database GridDB Now Even Easier to Maintain (Toshiba Digital..
PU
06/14Global tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
06/14TOSHIBA : IGBT IEGT Compact Modeling Realizes Highly Accurate Prediction of Powe..
AQ
06/14Hedge fund Third Point calls on Sony to spin off semiconductor unit
RE
06/14TOSHIBA : IGBT/IEGT Compact Modeling Realizes Highly Accurate Prediction of Powe..
PU
06/13TOYOTA MOTOR : Alphard/Vellfire With Toshibas Advanced Image Recognition Process..
AQ
06/13TOSHIBA : to Exhibit Technologies and Products at "G20 Innovation Exhibition for..
PU
06/11TOSHIBA : GridDB scale-out database and Hitachi's Pentaho data integration and a..
PU
06/11TOSHIBA : Toyota Alphard/Vellfire with Toshiba's Advanced Image Recognition Proc..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 526 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 53 453 M
Finance 2020 703 B
Yield 2020 0,87%
P/E ratio 2020 46,99
P/E ratio 2021 16,55
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capitalization 1 896 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORP
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 612  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Director & Head-Finance Management
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP9.41%17 687
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL30.80%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-12.52%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY36.20%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.48%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About