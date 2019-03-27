Toshiba : and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to Collaborate on the Supply of Medium-Capacity Steam Turbines

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS)
(TOKYO:6502) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki) have entered into
a collaboration agreement to supply medium-capacity steam turbines for
utility and industrial thermal power plants. Sales activities for all
over the world will be starting today.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005874/en/
Image of the medium-capacity steam turbine to be sold by the two companies (Graphic: Business Wire)
As the implementation of renewable energy has expanded throughout the
world, the mainstream in the market for steam turbines for thermal power
generation has been shifting from the large-capacity category to the
small and medium of 300 MW or less. In addition to the existing needs
for small to medium-capacity steam turbines to be cost competitive and
adaptable to a wide variety of applications such as utility and
industrial use, there are also increasing needs for these turbines to
deliver higher efficiency through such as better steam conditions and
employing the reheat cycle, and better capability enhancing power plant
flexibility.
Under these circumstances Toshiba ESS and Kawasaki have been in studies
for joint development of steam turbines which combine the material and
the reliability technologies which Toshiba ESS has accumulated through
the manufacture of steam turbines for utility-use thermal power plants,
with the compact, high-speed turbine technology and packaging technology
for diverse applications and flexible operations accumulated by Kawasaki
through the manufacture of steam turbines for marine and industrial-use
power generation. The two companies have agreed to effectively utilize
each other’s supply chains and to manufacture and sell the highly
efficient and cost competitive medium-capacity of 100-200 MW class steam
turbines.
Kawasaki will supply high-pressure (HP) turbine and
reduction gear, while Toshiba ESS will supply intermediate and
low-pressure (ILP) turbine. The two companies will seek to expand their
global sales through their respective sales networks.
Commenting on the collaboration, Takao Konishi, Vice President of the
Thermal & Hydro Power Systems & Services Div. of Toshiba ESS said,
“Coping with various market environmental changes, we will expand sales
of medium-capacity steam turbine and contribute to deliver stable power
supply in harmony with the environment, based on our world-class
expertise and technologies.”
Takeshi Ohata, Vice President of Energy System & Plant Engineering
Company of Kawasaki said, “We aim to actively expand energy and
environmental business that leads to efficient energy use by pursuing
synergies through this collaboration, based on the capability we have
developed in meeting individual needs through implementation of
industrial use steam turbines.”
