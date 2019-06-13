Toshiba : to Exhibit Technologies and Products at "G20 Innovation Exhibition for Earth, Society and the Future" (Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Kawasaki, Japan - Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter, 'Toshiba ESS') today announced that Toshiba ESS will exhibit its activities and products for Hydrogen energy systems and carbon dioxide capture technology at the 'G20 Innovation Exhibition for Earth, Society and the Future'*1 in Karuizawa, Japan, from June 15 to 16, 2019. The exhibition is being held as a related event to the 'G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth,' from June 15 to 16, hosted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of the Environment. Leading-edge energy and environment-friendly technologies such as hydrogen energy, measures against plastic marine debris and other innovations will be presented. As part of its renewable hydrogen initiative, Toshiba ESS will be exhibiting a plant model of the 'Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R)'*2 located in Namie-cho, Fukushima Prefecture, which is scheduled to begin operation in 2020, as well as introducing various renewable energy projects. In addition, the autonomous hydrogen energy supply system and mobile solution, 'H2One™,' will be exhibited, and Toshiba ESS's hydrogen energy business will be introduced via digital signage. As part of the innovation exhibit, a 3D model of a large-scale carbon capture demonstration plant will be displayed. The actual plant is now under construction as part of the 'Sustainable CCS Project' sponsored by Japan's Ministry of the Environment (MOE) which will capture carbon dioxide emitted from a thermal power plant in Omuta, Fukuoka Prefecture.



Schedule

Friday, June 14, 2019 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 15, 2019 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 16, 2019 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Venue

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza Car Park

Karuizawa, Karuizawa-machi, Kitasaku-gun, Nagano 389-0102 Japan

Main Exhibition

1.Plant Model of Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R)

The aim of this project is to demonstrate the technical and commercial feasibility of a 10 MW large-scale power-to-gas system with a specific focus on the production of hydrogen from renewable energy, its transportation, storage, and end use in FY 2020 at Namie-cho, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. In support of this, we will develop a hydrogen utilization business model that optimizes the exploitation of hydrogen as both a commercial commodity and an energy source for balancing the supply and demand of the electricity grid. The overall goal is to use the findings of this project to increase the penetration of renewable energy through the large-scale deployment of sustainable hydrogen-based business systems.

2.Hydrogen-Based Autonomous Energy Supply System H2One™, Mobile solution

'H2One™,' Toshiba ESS's hydrogen-based autonomous energy supply system, is a stand-alone system that delivers CO 2 -free, environmentally friendly, stable electricity. 'H2One™,' Mobile solution will be exhibited and introduced the advantages through digital signage.

3.Omuta Mikawa CO 2 Capture Demonstration Plant

A 1:100 scale 3D model of a CO 2 capture demonstration plant that is under construction will be exhibited. The plant will capture more than 500 tons of CO 2 per day, which is over 50% of the daily carbon dioxide emissions from the Mikawa power plant (50 MW), which is operated by Toshiba ESS's subsidiary, SIGMA POWER Ariake Corporation, in Omuta City, Fukuoka Prefecture. The construction of this plant is a major part of the 'Sustainable CCS Project' sponsored by Japan's MOE to promote clean energy generation.

Note 2: New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)'s open call project, 'Technology development project for a hydrogen society/Hydrogen energy system technology development/Business model development for a hydrogen system utilizing renewable energy and technology development for a large-scale demonstration project'



