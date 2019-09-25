Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corp    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORP

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : to Reorganize Management Structure of Companies Offering Corporate Staff Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

TOKYO-Toshiba Group (TOKYO: 6502) has announced that it will unify four companies that are part of its corporate staff function into a single company. The reorganization will become effective on November 1, 2019, when Toshiba Human Resources Development Corporation (hereinafter HRD), Toshiba Human Asset Service Corporation (HAS), Toshiba IPR Solutions, Inc. (TIPRS) and Manufacturing Solution Company (MSC) will merge as Toshiba Business Expert Corporation.

The four companies provide Toshiba Group with expert corporate staff functions: HRD provides services for human resources development and training; HAS provides support services for human resources; TIPRS provides services in intellectual property; and MSC provides services for manufacturing engineering and development. Their merger will bring together know-how in service provision and operational methods cultivated by each company, and support refinement of the services offered by Toshiba Business Expert Corporation, along with more efficient management and optimization of operating costs. Toshiba will also integrate the headquarter functions responsible for liaising with the four companies into the Group Relations Division, a management organization established in April 2019. Centralized communication with the new company is expected to realize swift execution of business strategies and enhance governance.

This merger is part of the internal reforms and restructuring to improve financial status promoted in the Toshiba Next Plan, Toshiba's five-year transformation plan.

Outline of the new company
1. Name: Toshiba Business Expert Corporation
2. Address: 555 Toriyama-cho, Kita-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
3. Representative: Not decided
4. Capital stock: 40 million yen
5. Headcount: Approximately 280
6. Business outline: i) Planning and provision of assistance in education and training, consulting,
developing educational support systems, educational facility management and
operation
ii) International staff support
iii) Intellectual Property (IP) licensing business, IP trust business (inter-group trust),
support service for IP related licensing and contracts, IP acquisition service, IP
search and analyzing service, IP related affairs and operation service
iv) Use of manufacturing know-how and cutting-edge manufacturing technology to
provide design and prototyping services, tools, and educational opportunities

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 02:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORP
10:58pTOSHIBA : to Reorganize Management Structure of Companies Offering Corporate Sta..
PU
09:02pHow a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea
RE
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/22BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS : Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
RE
09/17Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
RE
09/17Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
RE
09/14Hedge Fund Scores on PG&E Settlement -- WSJ
DJ
09/13Klarman's Baupost Poised to Cash In On PG&E Insurance Bet
DJ
09/09TOSHIBA : and transcosmos Agree to Share Transfer of Company Established for Bus..
AQ
09/07Roku targets UK as smart TV platform duel with Amazon hots up
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 465 B
EBIT 2020 128 B
Net income 2020 -116 105 M
Finance 2020 412 B
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 1 606 B
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 433,13  JPY
Last Close Price 3 350,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nobuaki Kurumatani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Shiro Saito Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORP10.56%15 199
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.25.46%119 266
3M COMPANY-13.54%94 771
SIEMENS AG-1.94%83 032
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.49%78 282
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS20.15%49 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group