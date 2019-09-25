Toshiba : to Reorganize Management Structure of Companies Offering Corporate Staff Services

TOKYO-Toshiba Group (TOKYO: 6502) has announced that it will unify four companies that are part of its corporate staff function into a single company. The reorganization will become effective on November 1, 2019, when Toshiba Human Resources Development Corporation (hereinafter HRD), Toshiba Human Asset Service Corporation (HAS), Toshiba IPR Solutions, Inc. (TIPRS) and Manufacturing Solution Company (MSC) will merge as Toshiba Business Expert Corporation.

The four companies provide Toshiba Group with expert corporate staff functions: HRD provides services for human resources development and training; HAS provides support services for human resources; TIPRS provides services in intellectual property; and MSC provides services for manufacturing engineering and development. Their merger will bring together know-how in service provision and operational methods cultivated by each company, and support refinement of the services offered by Toshiba Business Expert Corporation, along with more efficient management and optimization of operating costs. Toshiba will also integrate the headquarter functions responsible for liaising with the four companies into the Group Relations Division, a management organization established in April 2019. Centralized communication with the new company is expected to realize swift execution of business strategies and enhance governance.

This merger is part of the internal reforms and restructuring to improve financial status promoted in the Toshiba Next Plan, Toshiba's five-year transformation plan.

Outline of the new company

1. Name: Toshiba Business Expert Corporation

2. Address: 555 Toriyama-cho, Kita-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

3. Representative: Not decided

4. Capital stock: 40 million yen

5. Headcount: Approximately 280

6. Business outline: i) Planning and provision of assistance in education and training, consulting,

developing educational support systems, educational facility management and

operation

ii) International staff support

iii) Intellectual Property (IP) licensing business, IP trust business (inter-group trust),

support service for IP related licensing and contracts, IP acquisition service, IP

search and analyzing service, IP related affairs and operation service

iv) Use of manufacturing know-how and cutting-edge manufacturing technology to

provide design and prototyping services, tools, and educational opportunities