Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Sharp Corp may move up Dynabook PC unit IPO - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Japan's Sharp Corp has indicated that its laptop making unit may go public this year instead of 2021, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

According to the Nikkei report, the Osaka-based electronics maker's Chairman and Chief Executive, Tai Jeng-wu, told a news conference he hoped the Dynabook unit could list by the end of 2020.

Sharp bought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-toshiba-sharp-pc/sharp-to-buy-toshiba-pc-business-issue-1-8-billion-in-new-shares-idUSKCN1J101M Dynabook from Toshiba Corp for $36 million in 2018, marking its return to a market it had quit years prior.

The Osaka-based firm sold two idled facilities at its chip plant to Mitsubishi Electric Corp last month, and spun-off its camera module and display devices business in late May, as supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak ate into its annual earnings.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION 0.40% 1381.5 End-of-day quote.-7.81%
NIKKEI 225 0.11% 22145.96 Real-time Quote.-6.49%
SHARP CORPORATION -0.80% 1114 End-of-day quote.-33.89%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.15% 3430 End-of-day quote.-7.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
05:47pJapan's Sharp Corp may move up Dynabook PC unit IPO - Nikkei
RE
06/30EDF, other firms launch new nuclear plans for UK Cumbria site
RE
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New details emerge on the Wirecard scandal
06/22TOSHIBA : Response to COVID-19
AQ
06/22TOSHIBA : Nominates Highly-Qualified Slate of Directors, Issues Public Sharehold..
PU
06/21TOSHIBA : plans to sell down Kioxia stake, return much of proceeds to shareholde..
RE
06/21TOSHIBA : to relocate its Hydrogen Energy Product Site
PU
06/19TOSHIBA : to gradually sell Kioxia stake after ex-chip unit's IPO - sources
RE
06/19TOSHIBA : to gradually sell stake in Kioxia after ex-chip unit's IPO - sources
RE
06/16TOSHIBA : to Open Source GridDB®'s SQL Interface, Aims to Accelerate Open Innova..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 410 B 31 692 M 31 692 M
Net income 2020 -124 470 M -1 157 M -1 157 M
Net cash 2020 509 B 4 728 M 4 728 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
Yield 2020 0,78%
Capitalization 1 556 B 14 465 M 14 459 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 805,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 430,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-7.42%14 458
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.58%101 143
SIEMENS AG-10.76%93 066
3M COMPANY-11.90%89 403
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.61%58 955
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-4.00%54 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group