MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Stung by proxy advisers' decision, activist-backed Toshiba board nominees to step up campaign

07/21/2020 | 11:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as Window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo

Nominees to Toshiba Corp's board backed by activist fund Effissimo Capital Management said they plan to talk with investors in a push to convince them that additional directors will help the industrial conglomerate fix compliance issues.

The move comes after Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co decided last week not to side with a proposal by Effissimo, Toshiba's biggest shareholder, to add three directors, arguing that the current management team is relatively new and diverse.

Calling the decision by proxy advisers a surprise, nominees Tadaaki Sugiyama, a former Kao Corp executive and Akira Takeuchi, an attorney, told Reuters they planned to make a more compelling case and have more thorough discussions with Toshiba shareholders.

They also plan to argue their case again with the proxy advisers.

"If we communicate better with investors and fill in the gaps where our message has not yet gotten across then I do think it's quite possible that shareholders will vote opposite to ISS recommendations," Sugiyama said in an interview.

Effissimo, a Singapore-based fund with a 15% stake, is citing fictitious transactions Toshiba disclosed this year as evidence that its corporate governance has not made significant progress since a major accounting scandal in 2015.

Toshiba has opposed the move, arguing that 12 board members is sufficient and that one nominee, an Effissimo co-founder, is inappropriate, citing conflicts of interest.

While still reeling from the accounting scandal, Toshiba was then plunged into crisis stemming from the failure of its U.S. nuclear power unit in 2017, prompting it to sell $5.6 billion (4.40 billion pounds) of stock to dozens of foreign hedge funds.

Foreign shareholders now hold 63% of Toshiba's voting rights while Effissimo and other activist funds hold about 30%. Toshiba added seven independent directors last year at the urging of U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital.

Toshiba's annual meeting is scheduled for July 31.

By Makiko Yamazaki and Noriyuki Hirata
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HIRATA CORPORATION 1.15% 6150 End-of-day quote.-13.01%
KAO CORPORATION 2.05% 8720 End-of-day quote.-3.38%
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION 0.43% 2313 End-of-day quote.-22.30%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.15% 3395 End-of-day quote.-8.37%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 410 B 31 941 M 31 941 M
Net income 2020 -124 470 M -1 166 M -1 166 M
Net cash 2020 509 B 4 765 M 4 765 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 1 540 B 14 413 M 14 424 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 805,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 395,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-8.37%14 383
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.57%107 656
SIEMENS AG-0.86%103 612
3M COMPANY-10.55%89 943
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-36.92%60 093
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.29%56 343
