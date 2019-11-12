Tokyo Stock Exchange Suspends Trading for Toshiba Plant Systems & Services, NuFlare Technology and Nishishiba Electric

By Kosaku Narioka



Tokyo Stock Exchange's operator on Wednesday said that trading has been suspended for Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corp. (1983.TO), NuFlare Technology and Nishishiba Electric Co, following an unconfirmed report of possible tender offers for the companies.

The move to suspend trading for the three companies was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Japan Exchange Group Inc.

Japanese business daily Nikkei reported earlier today that Toshiba board had decided to make tender offers to turn the three listed subsidiaries into wholly-owned units.

Toshiba would spend a total of about Y200 billion ($1.83 billion) and make the announcement as soon as Wednesday, the report said.

