Tokyo Stock Exchange Suspends Trading for Toshiba Plant Systems & Services, NuFlare Technology and Nishishiba Electric

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
11/12/2019 | 11:49pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

Tokyo Stock Exchange's operator on Wednesday said that trading has been suspended for Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corp. (1983.TO), NuFlare Technology and Nishishiba Electric Co, following an unconfirmed report of possible tender offers for the companies.

The move to suspend trading for the three companies was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Japan Exchange Group Inc.

Japanese business daily Nikkei reported earlier today that Toshiba board had decided to make tender offers to turn the three listed subsidiaries into wholly-owned units.

Toshiba would spend a total of about Y200 billion ($1.83 billion) and make the announcement as soon as Wednesday, the report said.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -1.59% 1852 End-of-day quote.5.41%
NIKKEI 225 0.81% 23520.01 Real-time Quote.16.87%
NISHISHIBA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 29.41% 220 End-of-day quote.100.00%
NUFLARE TECHNOLOGY, INC. 18.34% 9680 End-of-day quote.101.67%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 3.14% 3780 End-of-day quote.24.75%
TOSHIBA PLANT SYSTEMS & SERVICES CORPORATION 16.83% 2457 End-of-day quote.24.53%
