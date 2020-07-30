Toshiba : Financial Report For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 posted

Latest Report
Financial Report (FY2019)
Integrated Report (FY2018)
Financial Report (FY2018)
Annual Report 2018 (FY2017)
Annual Report 2017 (FY2016)
Annual Report 2016 (FY2015)
Annual Report 2015 (FY2014)
Restated versions of Past Annual Reports
(Restated version posted on Dec. 28, 2015. Restated part is underlined.)
Please find the past Annual Reports before restatement and Annual Reports before FY2008 at the Archive page.
Documents files are in PDF format.
This Web site contains projections of business results, statements regarding business plans and other forward-looking statements. This information is based on certain assumptions, such as the economic environment, business policies and other factors, as of the date when each document was posted. Actual results may differ significantly from the estimates listed here.
