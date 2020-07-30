Toshiba : Financial Report For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 posted

Latest Report

Financial Report (FY2019)

Integrated Report (FY2018)

Integrated Report [PDF 7.92MB/82 pages] Toshiba has published an annual report after the end of the relevant fiscal year for the purpose of business reporting. This report will be referred to as 'Integrated Report' from here on.

Financial Report (FY2018)

Annual Report 2018 (FY2017)

Annual Report 2017 (FY2016)

Annual Report 2016 (FY2015)

Annual Report 2015 (FY2014)

Restated versions of Past Annual Reports (Restated version posted on Dec. 28, 2015. Restated part is underlined.) Please find the past Annual Reports before restatement and Annual Reports before FY2008 at the Archive page.

