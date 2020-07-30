Log in
Toshiba : Financial Report For the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 posted

07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Latest Report

Financial Report (FY2019)

Integrated Report (FY2018)

  • Integrated Report [PDF 7.92MB/82 pages]

    Toshiba has published an annual report after the end of the relevant fiscal year for the purpose of business reporting. This report will be referred to as 'Integrated Report' from here on.

Financial Report (FY2018)

Annual Report 2018 (FY2017)

Annual Report 2017 (FY2016)

Annual Report 2016 (FY2015)

Annual Report 2015 (FY2014)

Restated versions of Past Annual Reports

(Restated version posted on Dec. 28, 2015. Restated part is underlined.)

Please find the past Annual Reports before restatement and Annual Reports before FY2008 at the Archive page.


Documents files are in PDF format.

This Web site contains projections of business results, statements regarding business plans and other forward-looking statements. This information is based on certain assumptions, such as the economic environment, business policies and other factors, as of the date when each document was posted. Actual results may differ significantly from the estimates listed here.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:15:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 410 B 32 385 M 32 385 M
Net income 2020 -124 470 M -1 182 M -1 182 M
Net cash 2020 509 B 4 831 M 4 831 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 1 504 B 14 314 M 14 280 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 805,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 315,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-10.53%14 314
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.67%106 678
SIEMENS AG-1.70%106 188
3M COMPANY-11.43%89 473
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-40.95%60 267
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.38%58 485
