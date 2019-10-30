Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : H2One™ Selected to Support Singapore's Research Efforts in Energy Sustainability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter 'Toshiba ESS') announced that the company delivered H2One™, an autonomous hydrogen energy supply system to SP Group (hereinafter 'SP') in Singapore. The order received from Marubeni Corporation, the company commissioned to provide a comprehensive energy management system to SP, is a first* for Toshiba ESS and as a Japanese company to supply and operate a hydrogen energy supply system outside of Japan.

H2One™ is an integrated system that uses a renewable energy source to electrolyze hydrogen from water, and stores and uses the hydrogen in fuel cells to provide a stable delivery of CO2-free, environmentally-friendly electricity and hot water. H2One™ has been available in Japan since 2015 and is used by electricity operators to manage demand fluctuations more efficiently and optimize their operations in energy management.

Singapore plans to harness alternative energy resources to meet its growing electricity needs in a sustainable manner. However, Singapore, where limited narrow land, is hard to increase the capacity of equipment or install new equipment to adjust power supply and demand. H2One™, which is 20ft size container with small metal hydride hydrogen storage, is suitable for use even in small spaces and will be valid to solve these problems.

SP is the Singapore's operator of the national power grid that delivers electricity to consumers. They are carrying out tests and feasibilities studies on H2One™ under Singapore's grid conditions. Specifically, SP intends to use H2One™ to evaluate the feasibility of green hydrogen for Singapore's energy needs.

Yoshihisa Sanagi, General Manager of the Hydrogen Energy Business Division at 　Toshiba ESS said, 'I am very pleased to contribute to SP Group's effort in their research to support Singapore's plans on clean energy and have our first H2One™ to be used outside of Japan. Taking into consideration the results of the tests run by SP Group, we will work together with SP Group and Marubeni to provide optimal hydrogen systems that cater to the specific areas in Singapore.'

As integrating more renewable resources to the grid becomes increasingly complex, Toshiba ESS aims to expand its offerings of hydrogen-powered technologies and services. This includes the autonomous hydrogen energy supply system H2One™ in Japan and globally in an effort to widen the scope of clean hydrogen energy implementation to transform the energy networks.

* Based on company data as of October 2019

Size: 20ft size container
Power output: FC Output 3.5kW, Battery Output 10kW
Startup: October, 2019

Information in the press releases/news, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the press announcement / news , but is subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
04:47aTOSHIBA : H2One™ Selected to Support Singapore's Research Efforts in Energ..
PU
10/29TOSHIBA : Develops Inspection Technology for Plant Facilities and Equipment in H..
AQ
10/27TOSHIBA : and Next Kraftwerke Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Business Allia..
PU
10/27TOSHIBA : and Gestamp Cooperation in IoT/AI Project Will Promote Quality Welding..
BU
10/25TOSHIBA : to Start Construction of New Biomass Power Plant in Fukuoka
PU
10/23TOSHIBA : Demonstration Project Starts in Indonesia on the Use of Anomaly Predic..
PU
10/21TOSHIBA : partners with Cybera for cloud, digital signage commerce integration
AQ
10/21TOSHIBA : Global Commerce Solutions promotes Steve Fox
AQ
10/18TOSHIBA : wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan
AQ
10/17TOSHIBA : Worldwide Open Worldwide Site Gateway Toshiba Americas
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 469 B
EBIT 2020 129 B
Net income 2020 -119 988 M
Finance 2020 415 B
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 1 744 B
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 445,63  JPY
Last Close Price 3 740,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION23.43%16 019
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.31.06%123 386
3M COMPANY-11.40%97 218
SIEMENS AG8.34%92 111
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.82%79 155
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.10%54 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group