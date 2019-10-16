Toshiba : TISS to Supply 68 units of Electric Locomotives to Taiwan Railways Administration

17 Oct, 2019

Kawasaki, Japan--Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereafter TISS) today announced that it had received an order from the Bank of Taiwan to deliver 68 units of electric locomotives with their spare parts, etc. amounting to approximately 40 billion yen to the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). TISS will manufacture the electric locomotives at the Fuchu Complex to be delivered successively, starting in 2022.

Designed to be capable of hauling both passenger and freight trains that will be operated by TRA, these electric locomotives will mainly be used for express passenger trains connecting between major cities in Taiwan. TRA will introduce new electric locomotives for the first time since 1992, and this is the first time that TRA will procure complete electric locomotives manufactured in Japan.

In 2000, TISS delivered electrical equipment for the commuter train EMU600 series of TRA and has delivered electrical equipment for more than 700 cars to TRA since then. Last year, TISS received an order for traction system electrical equipment for 520 cars of new commuter EMU*1 of TRA that will commence commercial operation at the end of 2020. In addition, TISS has continually delivered electrical equipment for rolling stock, wayside traction power supply systems, traffic control systems, etc. to Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation since the commencement of revenue service. TISS was awarded a contract for new electric locomotives receiving recognition for its extensive experience in the Taiwanese market and also for its supply record over the years of locomotives in Japan.

In 2015, the TRA announced a 10-year plan to invest 100 billion Taiwan dollars (approx. 360 billion yen) in purchasing approximately 1,300 new rolling stock units, and is currently in the process of carrying out that plan. TISS considers that Taiwan is one of the major markets to focus for its railway business and will contribute to the development of transportation infrastructure in Taiwan through the delivery of products at an appropriate timing that meets the local needs.

*1:Electric Multiple Unit (train)