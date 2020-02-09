Toshiba : Water Solutions receives order of two Sewage Treatment Projects in India - Contributing to the cleanup of the Ganges River

10 Feb, 2020

Gurugram, India -- Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (hereinafter TWS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter TISS), today announced receiving an order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (hereinafter BUIDCO) for construction of two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and their Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services. These STPs are part of the sewage construction projects undertaken by the Indian government to clean up the Ganges River.

Sharing details on the order, Mr. Koichi Matsui, Chairperson and Managing Director, TWS said, 'Under this order, TWS will construct STPs in Chhapra and Begusarai located along the Ganges River and provide O&M services for these plants for 15 years. These sewerage network & STP projects of Chhapra and Begusarai shall collect the sewage and convey the same to the treatment plants through underground sewerage network, where sewage will be treated as per the design guidelines of Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO). The treated Sewage will be discharge to the drain.

The Ganges River runs for approximately 2,700 km through the center of India. Covering 860,000 km2, its basin is populated by more than 600 million people. The Ganges River is therefore essential for drinking, household, and irrigation water. However, the Ganges River is threatened by pollution and the Indian government announced an action plan to clean up the river in 2015.

As part of this action plan, TWS constructed four Sewage Treatment Plants in Jharkhand and in Uttar Pradesh. 'Recognized for its track record, TWS has been awarded the next projects in Bihar', Mr. Matsui added further.

TWS engages in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and O&M businesses for public water supply and sewage treatment plants and industrial water treatment facilities around the world, including India, North and Central Americas, the Middle East, West Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and elsewhere.

TISS endeavors to contribute to the establishment of sustainable water circulation systems and the creation of environmentally advanced communities by combining its monitoring, control, energy-saving, and other solutions with TWS's expertise and experience in EPC and O&M cultivated through projects in and outside India.

Project overview

Project owner Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited Location Chhapra , Bihar Description Design Build of a sewage treatment plant (capacity: 32,000 m3/day and its O&M services Construction period 18 months from February 2020 (scheduled to be completed in July 2021)