Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : and PLN Sign Memorandum of Understanding on the Promotion of Autonomous Hydrogen Energy Supply System "H2One™" in Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:36am EDT

Jakarta, Indonesia - Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter, 'Toshiba ESS') today announced that the company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-owned electric company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (hereinafter, 'PLN'), on an accelerated adoption of the independent hydrogen-based energy supply system, H2One™, in the country. A signing ceremony was held at the 6th Indonesia-Japan Energy Forum, an event organized by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (hereinafter, 'METI'). Based on this MoU, Toshiba ESS and PLN will evaluate viable technologies and policies necessary for an advanced adoption of the commercial H2One™ in the archipelago of Indonesia by 2023.

H2One™ is an integrated system that uses a renewable energy source to electrolyze hydrogen from water, and stores and uses the hydrogen in fuel cells to provide a stable delivery of CO2-free, environmentally-friendly electricity and hot water. One of the applications of H2One™ is an 'off-grid solution,' which can help realize a sustainable society.

Indonesia's Electricity Power Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) is a plan to increase the ratio of the country's capacity of renewal energy facility from 12.52% in 2017 to 23% by 2025. Moreover, in Indonesia, many people live on isolated islands, so a stable and economical electric power source on each island is necessary. This need calls for an increasing demand for a distributed generation system, which can adapt to the environmental conditions on the isolated island.

Under these circumstances, Toshiba ESS and BPPT signed a MoU on the survey for the accelerated adoption of H2One™ in August 2018 and have conducted the survey together. On the other hand, Toshiba ESS validated the adaptability of H2One™ in Indonesia in the public offering business by METI. 'The development and survey of H2One™ adopted project, the autonomous hydrogen-based energy supply system', was entrusted by Toshiba ESS in September 2018. Toshiba ESS has subsequently identified areas where H2One™ could be adopted by February 2019 and are now working for the implementation of the demonstration system.

Yoshihisa Sanagi, General Manager of the Hydrogen Energy Business Division at Toshiba ESS, said, 'We're very honored to cooperate with PLN for the promotion of the H2One™. We will accelerate adoption of the commercial system in Indonesia, taking into account the regulations and rules of Indonesia's power network and power system interconnection.'

Toshiba ESS will expand hydrogen-based energy technology and products, including the H2One™, into the global market, and we will contribute to the realization of a hydrogen-based energy society.

Information in the press releases/news, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the press announcement / news , but is subject to change without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
12:36aTOSHIBA : and PLN Sign Memorandum of Understanding on the Promotion of Autonomou..
PU
09/27TOSHIBA CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Apple supplier Japan Display loses out on Chinese funds, bailout at risk
RE
09/25TOSHIBA : to Reorganize Management Structure of Companies Offering Corporate Sta..
PU
09/25How a sanctions-busting smartphone business thrives in North Korea
RE
09/24GRAPHIC : Asia seeks ways to cope with trade war's hit to China demand
RE
09/22BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS : Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
RE
09/17Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
RE
09/17Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
RE
09/14Hedge Fund Scores on PG&E Settlement -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 469 B
EBIT 2020 129 B
Net income 2020 -119 988 M
Finance 2020 415 B
Yield 2020 0,79%
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 1 688 B
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3 445,63  JPY
Last Close Price 3 620,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION19.47%15 769
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.20.98%114 128
3M COMPANY-20.76%86 718
SIEMENS AG-1.48%82 113
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY10.30%72 260
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.16.97%47 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group