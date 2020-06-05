Toshiba : forecasts annual profit drop vs rise expected, limited virus impact

Log in
06/05/2020 | 12:57am EDT
The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

Toshiba Corp forecast on Friday a 15.7% drop in annual operating profit compared with expectations of a small rise in profit, even as a recent portfolio overhaul helps the industrial conglomerate limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

It forecast profit of 110 billion yen ($1 billion) for the year through March 2021, down from 130.46 billion yen a year earlier.

The outlook compared with the 136.71 billion yen average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Since a crisis stemming from the bankruptcy of the U.S. nuclear power business in 2017, Toshiba has conducted a series of restructuring steps, including the sale of its laptop and television set businesses.

It is now focusing on social infrastructure businesses that are resilient to a global economic slump driven by the coronavirus outbreak.

Strong orders for infrastructure projects and cost cuts will help partly offset a 90 billion yen impact from the outbreak, the company said in an earnings presentation document.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 410 B 31 242 M 31 242 M
Net income 2020 -124 470 M -1 140 M -1 140 M
Net cash 2020 509 B 4 661 M 4 661 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,6x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 1 406 B 12 898 M 12 883 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 132 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3 400,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 100,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-16.33%12 898
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.36%107 628
SIEMENS AG-9.92%93 679
3M COMPANY-8.62%92 727
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-34.05%64 379
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-0.66%56 378
