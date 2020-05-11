Log in
TOSHIBA CORPORATION

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
Toshiba sees FY2019 profit roughly in line with forecast, limited virus impact

05/11/2020
The logo of Toshiba is seen as shareholders arrive at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba

Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects operating profit for the year ended March to more than triple, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate sees a limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak on its earnings for the financial year.

It forecast a profit of more than 130 billion yen ($1.2 billion), roughly in line with the previously estimated 140 billion yen.

The outbreak is likely to have reduced revenue by about 40 billion yen and profit by about 20 billion yen, it added.

($1 = 106.9700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)

EPS Revisions
