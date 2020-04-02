Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toshiba : to apply for return to TSE's first section - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:49pm EDT
The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

Toshiba Corp plans to file an application as early as Friday to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese company was relegated to the second section in 2017 after massive writedowns at its U.S. nuclear power business caused liabilities to exceed assets - a condition for automatic demotion.

It would have needed at least five consecutive years of audited financial reporting to return to the first section under the Tokyo bourse's previous rules, but that requirement was reduced to two years this year.

The sources declined to be identified because the matter is still private.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
08:49pTOSHIBA : to apply for return to TSE's first section - sources
RE
03/31TOSHIBA : Electronic - Lineup expansion of the new generation super junction N-c..
AQ
03/31TOSHIBA CORPORATION : - User Experience with New 'DIY style IoT' ifLink Open Com..
AQ
03/31TOSHIBA : Lithium-ion Battery System Using SCiBTM is Japan's First Recognized as..
AQ
03/30TOSHIBA : User Experience with New “DIY style IoT” ifLink Open Commu..
PU
03/30TOSHIBA : and TSE signed the Construction Agreement for Mega Solar Project "Onik..
PU
03/30TOSHIBA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24TOSHIBA : SCiBTM Rechargeable Battery Selected for Nissan's ROOX
AQ
03/24TOSHIBA : SCiB Rechargeable Battery Selected for Mitsubishi Motors' New Super He..
AQ
03/16TOSHIBA : Expands Microcontroller Product Line-up Introducing 32-bit microcontro..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 417 B
EBIT 2020 133 B
Net income 2020 -120 780 M
Finance 2020 483 B
Yield 2020 0,84%
P/E ratio 2020 -9,16x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 1 077 B
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 600,00  JPY
Last Close Price 2 374,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 81,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Satoshi Tsunakawa President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Hiroshi Yamamoto Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Yumita Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-3.25%10 033
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.72%94 628
3M COMPANY-24.53%78 529
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-36.92%69 406
SIEMENS AG-36.49%68 085
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-23.58%45 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group