Toshiba : to relocate its Hydrogen Energy Product Site

KAWASAKI, JAPAN―Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereinafter 'Toshiba ESS') announced today that it has started facility relocation activities of a hydrogen energy production site from Yokohama complex, Yokohama City to Hamakawasaki operations in the Ukishima area, Kawasaki City for possibilities of further increases in production capacity of its hydrogen energy business. The company plans to complete construction in this fall.

The new facility will produce Toshiba ESS's Hydrogen energy products such as fuel cell stack* which is an integrated core technology based on many years of its experiences, 'H2One™', which is a CO 2 free hydrogen-based autonomous energy supply system and 'H2Rex™', which is a hydrogen fuel cell power generation system.

The new facility uses Toshiba Group's advanced production technology, and the production line will be streamlined to reduce the production cost. It can scale up capability to approximately ten times the current production capacity based on the demand of products. Furthermore, the hydrogen supplied from pipeline installed nearby area can be used for inspections and experiments, it can contribute to the lowering of production cost.

Toshiba ESS has already delivered over 120 units of pure hydrogen fuel cell system, 'H2Rex™' for wholesale markets, hotels, convenience stores, and sports facilities. The company reached a partnership agreement for the development of fuel cell systems with a startup in China, More Hydrogen Energy Technology Co., Ltd. last October, as the company working towards expansion of our cell stack technology in Chinese market.

Toshiba ESS will continue to promote the hydrogen energy business for the domestic and global market, consider to expand the production capacity according to its business demand.

Yoshihisa Sanagi, General Manager of the Hydrogen Energy Business Division at Toshiba ESS, said, 'with the development and deployment of Hydrogen Energy technology, Toshiba ESS will further contribute to the growth and maturation of renewable energy all around the world.'

*Fuel Cell Stacks are primary components of fuel cell power generation systems and are comprised of stacked multiple unit cells which are composed of positive electrode, negative electrode, and electrolytes in-between both types of electrodes.

