TOSHIBA PLANT SYSTEMS & SERVICES CORP.
TOSHIBA PLANT & SERVICES : Announcement of Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corporation and our subsidiaries are participating in "Power-Gen Asia 2018" in Jakarta

08/24/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Announcement of

Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corporation and our subsidiaries are participating in "Power-Gen Asia 2018" in Jakarta

Toshiba Plant Systems & Service Corporation and our subsidiaries are participating in the Power-Gen Asia 2018 at ICE (Indonesia Convention Exhibition), Jakarta, Indonesia.

Power-Gen is the world largest Power Generation event held at several regions every year. Power-Gen Asia this year is scheduled on 18th-20st September at ICE, Jakarta, Indonesia, joining over 200 exhibitors, more than 8,000 fellow professionals around the world.

We exhibit, at our booth, our future vision of energy solution, our technology to support and our track record of Renewable and Conventional Power Plants.

We also conduct energy solution seminars at the booth.

Date: 18th Sep-20th Sep 10:00-19:00 (20th Sep:10:00-15:00) Venue: ICE, Jakarta, Indonesia (http://ice-indonesia.com/) Our booth# : O-01

Power-GEN Asia 2018 Official Website https://www.powergenasia.com/en/index.html

Power-GEN Asia 2017September-2017 at Bangkok, Thailand）］

Disclaimer

Toshiba Plant Systems and Services Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 02:46:06 UTC
