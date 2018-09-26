Log in
TOSHIBA PLANT SYSTEMS & SERVICES CORP.
TOSHIBA PLANT & SERVICES : Technical collaboration agreement for decommissioning work of nuclear power plant

09/26/2018 | 06:11am CEST

September 26, 2018

(First section of the TSE, Securities ID Code: 1983)

Technical collaboration agreement for decommissioning work of nuclear power plant

We, Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corporation (TPSC), have agreed to sign a technical collaboration agreement, with Siempelkamp NIS Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, (NIS), a German-based company, in the area of decommissioning work of Japanese commercial nuclear power plants currently in dismantling process. NIS is a leading technology company in the dismantling area and has numerous project experiences in the U.S and Europe.

The purpose of this technical collaboration agreement is to introduce into Japanese market the segmentation technology of reactor pressure vessel (RPV) and reactor vessel internal (RVI), one of the processes of decommissioning projects. By combining TPSC's construction technology, developed through construction and maintenance work of nuclear power plants in Japan, and NIS' nuclear reactor dismantling technology, this collaboration will enable to improve efficiency of dismantling work, shorten the work period and ensure safety

Dismantling of RPV and RVI are one of the most important processes in the projects. These components categorized as high radioactivity area, requires sophisticated segmentation technology as well as strict waste management such as sealing into a container, transportation and storage. Furthermore, the dismantling of the components must be executed with strictness about reduction of radiation exposure and prevention of spreading contamination compared with other facilities and also with compliance to specific detailed technical requirements by the authorities.

NIS owns, through its 25 years of experience in decommissioning business, broad technology from decommissioning project planning of nuclear power plants to development and manufacturing of specially designed equipment for decommissioning. NIS has many experiences of dismantling of reactors mainly in Germany and the United States. In addition, NIS has built a firm relationship with its clients in Europe and the United States through the company policy, "tailor-made solution offer", in which NIS meet clients' various needs and solves each issue.

TPSC has conducted various kinds of works from design to on-site execution as a member of Toshiba group in on-going decommissioning work of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (Fukushima Daiichi). TPSC has experience in on-site work by utilizing remotely controlled equipment (e.g. on-site investigation, decontamination, dismantling and removal). TPSC believes that in addition to its construction technology, these advanced technology and construction method developed through decommissioning work of Fukushima Daiichi will be highly beneficial for dismantling of reactors of other domestic commercial nuclear power plants.

Through this collaboration, TPSC will strengthen further relationships with electric power utilities and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, and will work on R&D of technology and construction method. TPSC will cooperate with other domestic and foreign companies and organizations that own advanced expertise, and will continuously contribute to enhancing reliability of nuclear power business.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Plant Systems and Services Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:10:03 UTC
